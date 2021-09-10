Most folks around here would agree that the Patriots’ Bill Belichick is a pretty darned good football coach.
So how come just about every coach that he groomed who ultimately went on to become an NFL head coach has been mediocre, if that, once they move on from the hallowed turf of Gillette Stadium? If all these guys learned their craft from our generation’s best football mind, how come it doesn’t translate to their new positions on their new teams?
We’ll get to see another one of Belichick’s protégés on Sunday, when Brian Flores, who worked his way up as a Patriots special-teams assistant (2009-2011), safeties coach (2012-2015), linebackers coach (2016-2018), and defensive play-caller (2018), brings his Miami Dolphins to town for the NFL’s season-opening weekend.
In total, Belichick’s former coaches have accumulated a combined 212-298-1 record, which is a winning percentage of .415. Of all those guys, only Bill O’Brien, who was the head coach for the Houston Texans for nearly seven seasons from 2014-2020, has a winning NFL record (among coaches that served for more than one season), and even that’s just 52-48.
Part of the reason that these Belichick-mentored coaches haven’t been able to have immediate success with the new teams is fairly obvious: When they left the Patriots for a head-coaching job, they were filling a vacancy at a franchise that had (likely) just fired their previous coach for losing too much, so the club wasn’t all that good to begin with once the new coach was hired.
Another reason is probably inherent in Belichick’s personality, and what is likely a photographic memory for his past teams and players over a 46-year period, and the ability to draw from those recollections and strategies from many years as an assistant in nearly every area of pro football. Belichick also has the cachet of having won six Super Bowls as a head coach and two more as an assistant with the Giants, and that legacy likely draws good players to his program and helps him build competitive teams.
Oh, plenty of his assistants have won Super Bowl rings in Foxboro that they likely displayed to their new teams upon their arrival, but for the members of that new team, flashing bling for being an assistant on a championship team does not necessarily translate to cohesion and buying in, especially if said assistant has never been a head coach previously.
Let’s take a look at Belichick’s Patriots coaching tree on a case-by-case basis, and see if there are any correlations and takeaways from their (lack of) success on the football field (and we’re not including Belichick’s assistants in Cleveland, such as Nick Saban, or Charlie Weis, who has only been a head coach at the college level, and certainly not the Titans’ Mike Vrabel, who never coached under Belichick — he just played).
Romeo Crennel was Belichick’s defensive coordinator in New England in the early 2000s, and was certainly partly responsible for the defensive masterpiece that the Patriots unleashed on the favored Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI — the first of their three titles in their four years together. After that third Super Bowl victory, Crennel was hired by the Cleveland Browns, who were coming off a 4-12 season. There was modest improvement his first season there, as the Browns improved to 6-10, but a pair of 4-12 seasons bookending a surprising 10-6 mark in 2007 doomed Crennel to just four years in Cleveland. He was an assistant in KC when head coach Todd Haley was fired in Dec. 2011, but subsequent seasons of 2-14 and 4-8 sent Crennel packing again after just two-plus seasons at the Chiefs’ helm. Crennel again became an interim head coach for Houston last season, but was not retained after a 4-8 finish.
At least Crennel stayed on Belichick’s good side after departing Foxboro. The same cannot be said for Eric Mangini, who had succeeded Crennel as Belichick’s DC when he left for Cleveland. But Mangini committed the cardinal sin of leaving to take the hated NY Jets’ head-coaching job, and then compounded his transgression in Belichick’s eyes by alerting the league to the Patriots’ sign-stealing shenanigans in what became known as “Spygate.” Mangini was the talk of the town in New York almost immediately upon taking the Jets’ reins in 2006 and leading them to a 10-6 record (including a win over the Patriots), but seasons of 4-12 and 9-7 ultimately cost him his job. He got another chance in Cleveland the next season, in 2009, but back-to-back 5-11 seasons ended his tenure there fairly quickly.
Josh McDaniels ascended from personnel assistant to offensive coordinator of the Patriots under Belichick (2001-08), and he won three Super Bowls — though none as an assistant. He took a head-coaching position with the Broncos in 2009, and he actually got off to a fine start, winning his first six contests in Denver (including an OT win over the Pats) before the team crashed and burned the rest of the way, ultimately finishing just 8-8. After jumping out to a dismal 3-9 start the following season, McDaniels was abruptly canned, and three seasons later he was back in Foxboro as New England’s OC, and he remains there to this day (despite a flirtation with the Colts in 2018, when he stunningly reneged on taking the Indy head-coaching post and instead remained with the Pats).
Then there’s Matt Patricia. He had been on Belichick’s staff from 2004-2017 before taking the coaching reins for the Detroit Lions, who were coming off back-to-back 9-7 seasons. Instead of building on that mounting success for the title-starved program, Patricia led the team to records of 6-10 (including a surprising Week-3 rout of the Patriots), 3-12-1, and 4-7 before being dismissed mid-season. The bearded fellow is back on Belichick’s Patriots staff, albeit as a mysterious “Senior Football Advisor.”
Currently still holding head-coaching positions are former Pats special-teams coordinator Joe Judge, who is coming off his first season with the NY Giants, where he took over a 4-12 team and improved it to 6-10 last season; and the aforementioned Flores, who returns to Gillette Stadium Sunday after leading the Fins to 5-11 and 10-6 records in his first two seasons in South Florida. Miami has made the playoffs just once in the past dozen seasons, but Flores is respected and admired and could be getting the Dolphins back on the right track.
So it’s fairly clear that most of the Belichick coaching tree have done little to secure their individual legacies in the way that Belichick has in New England, but the fact is that none of those coaches had the one paramount asset that their former boss did, and that’s Tom Brady.
And that will be one of the underlying themes of Belichick’s upcoming season as the Patriots’ head coach: proving that he truly is one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history, even without TB12. After all, in 27 seasons as an NFL head coach, Belichick has a sparkling 280-136 record (.673), but his mark in Cleveland was just 36-44 (.450) over five seasons, and his record in two-plus seasons without Brady (2000, 2008 and 2020) is just 22-27 (.449).
And yes, this season will go a long way toward cementing the thought that many had after last season: that Brady was actually more responsible for the Patriots’ winning ways than Belichick was, and that will be a fascinating plot line to watch all season long.
