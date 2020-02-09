Although yet to be finalized because of questions regarding the health of the assets obtained from the Dodgers, the Mookie Betts-David Price trade appears to mean one thing.
Get ready for the Dodgers and Yankees in the World Series, for this year, and probably many to come.
It all went down on Tuesday night, when the blockbuster deal was first announced. Betts, the 27-year-old 2018 AL MVP and rising star, along with Price, the talented yet curmudgeonly $217 million pitcher, were being shipped to the West Coast in return for Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol. For Red Sox fans, this turn of events was shocking.
Probably almost as stunning as when the Sox dealt franchise cornerstone Nomar Garciaparra to the Cubs at the 2004 trade deadline in return for two former Gold Glovers — shortstop Orlando Cabrera from the Montreal Expos and first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz from the Twins. Then, like now, the players received in return were fairly unknown to Sox fans, but both played critical roles in Boston winning the 2004 World Series – even though neither played a subsequent game for the Sox.
Hopefully Verdugo and Graterol will become household names for the 2020 Boston Red Sox, but it’s unlikely they’ll ever reach the stratosphere that Betts, and to an extent, Price, reached in recent years.
The controversial trade came down to two things: Sox ownership needing to cut payroll in order to avoid luxury-tax purgatory, and the franchise’s doubts about its ability to retain Betts when he became a free agent at the end of the season.
Let’s deal with the financial issue first. After winning the 2018 World Series with a MLB-leading payroll of $235 million, Boston was unable to really cut costs last year, and actually added to its payroll after signing pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a four-year extension while still being on the hook for a $19M payout to long-gone bust Pablo Sandoval. Boston would have been facing significant luxury-tax penalties this season if it did not get below the $208M league-wide threshold. That was going to be a challenge, because the existing roster heading into 2020 added up to around $240 million.
Yet here’s the thing: MLB did not require Boston to be under that $208M figure until the end of the season, so in effect, the Sox could have begun the season with the roster intact and then begun shedding payroll later on, particularly at the trade deadline. Sox ownership and new de facto GM Chaim Bloom chose not to take their chances with nearly the same roster that won a championship 15 months earlier, and decided to part with Betts, arguably the face of the franchise in the post-Papi era, and Price, who despite his idiosyncrasies and recent injury history was one of the main reasons that Boston won it all in the 2018 postseason.
So Boston decided to shuttle two of its best players despite having already raised ticket prices for this season, while praying to the heavens above that Verdugo and Graterol can adequately fill Betts’ and Price’s slots on the roster.
On the second front: Did the Red Sox truly believe that Betts would definitely leave for free agency at the end of the season? Apparently so, even though I find it interesting that when Boston recently offered Betts an extension of 10 years and $300M, the rightfielder and his representatives actually countered with their own proposal of 12 years, $420 million.
If you’re absolutely certain that you’re leaving Boston at the end of the season to test the free-agent waters, why would you give your existing team the opportunity to accept your proposal, outlandish as it may seem at $35M per year?
The Red Sox, already reeling from the sign-stealing allegations and the fallout that led to the franchise still being manager-less as of Friday night, appear to have made money the chief issue in this payroll debacle. Boston ownership did not need to get under the luxury-tax threshold at all, because the Red Sox brand is a cash cow, and so is ownership’s other crown jewel, the Liverpool FC soccer club, which is making mincemeat of the English Premier League as we speak.
John Henry & Co. made the trade because they put money ahead of the betterment of the team, and now Boston baseball fans — spoiled certainly, but also getting more jaded by the minute by the nature of the game itself — won’t get the chance to see Mookie Betts, arguably the second-biggest star that MLB has right now, play at Fenway Park anymore.
All of this is bad enough, but it’s also worth bemoaning the package that the Red Sox got back for the talented pair.
One can make the argument that Mookie may very well have left after this season, and the team would only have received a middling compensatory draft pick in return, but to send a budding superstar like Betts along with a talented workhorse like Price (and the Sox are on the hook for $48M of the $96M remaining in Price’s remaining three years) and receive just two top-level prospects that have limited MLB experience (Verdugo 55 games, Graterol 10 games) seems wildly unbalanced in terms of who ended up with what.
And the lopsidedness of this deal will likely have dire consequences for Boston. After all, the Yankees were beat-up all season last year with record-setting injured-list stints, and yet still finished a whopping 19 games ahead of the Red Sox.
Now Boston is without its best positional player, two of its key members of the rotation (Price and Rick Porcello, who went to the Mets via free agency), and faces injury questions of its own with Chris Sale and Eovaldi heading into spring training.
Meanwhile, the Yankees have stayed the course, gotten healthier, and, oh yeah, added one of the best pitchers in the game, 29-year-old Gerrit Cole, for the next nine seasons ($324M), backed by one of the best bullpens in MLB. In 2018, the Yankees lost in six games to those cheatin’ Houston Astros in the ALCS, but right now they look like they’re head and shoulders above anyone else in the American League.
And the Dodgers, already back-to-back NL pennant-winners, now add Betts and Price to an already star-studded lineup.
The Red Sox? Well, let’s say they’ve streamlined their payroll, parted ways with their championship-winning manager, lost their best player and two of their most talented pitchers, and still await sentencing from the commissioner for their role in the sign-stealing shenanigans.
Meanwhile, fans on Opening Day will look out into Fenway’s spacious right field hoping to see a familiar sight — similar to a pet owner who’s recently lost a pet looks longingly at the empty space where said pet used to sleep — and see the absence of a familiar, dependable, and steadfast presence.
After all the franchise’s recent heydays, these are indeed the dark days. Play ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.