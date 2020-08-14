You may ask: Isn’t it a little early to be doing a Major League Baseball status report? Didn’t the season just start?
Well folks, even though baseball started just three weeks ago, we are already at the one-third point in the season. That’s right, 33 percent, and by the end of next weekend, we will be halfway home in the abbreviated 60-game slate.
And don’t look now, but six weeks from Sunday, MLB’s regular season will be complete, and the 16-team playoff slate will be set to begin.
National League
In the East, if I were to say “Miami-Atlanta-Mets-Nationals-Phillies,” you’d probably think I were counting up from last to first in this competitive division, but it would be just the opposite, surprisingly.
Yes, the Marlins – yes, that moribund franchise that hasn’t won even as many as 80 games since 2010 – sit atop the division, although that could be deceiving because Miami has played only 12 games because of postponements due to the virus. On the other hand, the 8-4 Marlins didn’t win their eighth game until their 25th game last season, and because of the postponements, they hadn’t even played a home game this season until Friday night.
You’d probably be hard-pressed to name even one Marlins starter on a roster that includes not one but two Josh Smiths, but heading into the weekend, Miami was tied for the second-best record in the NL despite having played only road games (although the empty Marlins Park to which they’re returning will not look significantly different than it did during any home game in recent years).
One of the East’s surprises is the struggles of the defending world champion Nationals, who are just 6-9 after a 1-4 start. The low point thus far was an 11-0 shellacking the Nats took last weekend in Baltimore, but Washington should come around, given that their offense is fifth-best in the NL and their schedule was also put on hold by the virus for almost a week earlier this month.
In the NL Central, the Cubs (13-3) are running away with things, and already hold a 6½-game lead in a division where everyone else is under .500. It’s a little misleading, however, because Chicago’s longtime rival, the Cardinals, have only played a ridiculous five games thus far because of a far-reaching coronavirus epidemic that hit the team’s players and staff.
The Redbirds haven’t played since July 29, and now healthy, are scheduled to play eight games in the next five days, including three seven-inning doubleheaders. The revised schedule also calls for the Cardinals, the defending NL Central champions, to play 53 games in the next 44 days — including 10 twinbills and, if necessary, 55 games in 45 days. Yikes.
The Dodgers (13-7) and Rockies (12-6) are dueling for NL West supremacy, with LA having survived the David Price opt-out by relying on another East-Coast newcomer, a bloke named Mookie Betts, who is hitting .319 with seven HRs (including three on Thursday), 14 runs, and 15 RBI in just 19 games in Dodger Blue.
American League
Out west, the A’s (13-6) are off to a tremendous start despite their no-name roster, but they’re no fluke because Oakland’s been a 97-win team each of the past two seasons despite a bargain-basement payroll ($35.4M). Only one A’s player is hitting above .269 right now, but their pitching staff’s 3.31 ERA is second in the AL and third in the majors.
Everyone else in the division is below .500, including the biggest surprise, those beanball-targeted cheatin’ villains, the Astros, who at 8-10 are coming off a five-game losing streak on the West Coast. Houston has been in two of the last three Fall Classics, so it’s likely to turn things around, but it’s unclear whether ace Justin Verlander (forearm strain) will return, and the team’s difficult remaining schedule — primarily up and down the Pacific Coast — could prove exhausting from the east coast of the Lone Star State.
In the AL Central, all five teams are within four games of each other, and four of the five are above .500, led predictably by the deep and imposing Twins (12-7).
Minnesota’s bats, which were second-best in all of baseball last year (.270), have been somewhat slow getting out of the gate (.241), but the Twins’ pitching (3.48 ERA) is fourth-best in the majors.
And finally, the AL East is being dominated by the 13-6 Yankees, not surprisingly, but the Pinstripers will have to face the foreseeable future without their two prolific sluggers, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both of whom (not surprisingly) are back on the Injured List. Both were hitting over .290 when they were sidelined, but second baseman D.J. LeMahieu should help make up for the pair’s absence if he continues on his torrid .433 pace.
The Yankees’ prized free-agent acquisition, pitcher Gerrit Cole, has been as good as advertised, going 3-0 with a 3.16 ERA and 28 K’s in five starts heading into Friday night’s matchup with the bumbling Red Sox in the Bronx. Boston provided its usual meek competition, as Cole allowed one run and four hits in the Yanks' 10-3 bludgeoning, sending the sad-sack Sox to their fifth straight defeat.
After the Marlins, the Baltimore Orioles are probably baseball’s biggest surprise. The O’s, who have the majors’ lowest payroll at $23.3 million, are 11-7 and sit in second place in this ultra-competitive division. Baltimore didn’t win its 10th game until Game No. 26 last season, en route to a dismal 51-106 record. So far, the Birds’ current record is legit: they won two of three at Fenway to open the season, swept a three-game series from the Rays, and just won six straight on the road over the Nationals and Phillies. Baltimore can probably put the kibosh on the Red Sox’ slim postseason hopes should the Orioles dominate Boston in their four-game series at Camden Yards next week.
After a 5-7 start, the Tampa Bay Rays have heated up (primarily at Boston’s expense), and sit in third place in the East at 12-9, just two games behind the Yanks, after winning seven of eight. The Rays have a three-game set at Yankee Stadium next week.
Finally, last and least: the aforementioned Boston Red Sox.
The majors’ third-highest payroll team has the AL’s worst record at 6-14 after Friday night's loss, and this is heading into the remainder off the teams' four-game series at Yankee Stadium over the weekend. Cover your eyes!
Only the 4-13 Pirates have a worse record in all of baseball, and should Boston continue its downward spiral and dubiously capture the majors’ worst record, it would be the first time since the Great Depression, in 1932, that that happened.
The culprit in the Sox’ demise is pitching; overall, they’re 27th in the majors with a 5.59 ERA, while their starters’ ERA is 28th, at 6.47.
Boston’s current lost season extrapolates to a 18-42 record, and another playoff DNP just two years after winning the World Series.
And think of this: while the Red Sox will likely sit at home this postseason, the Marlins, Orioles, and Tigers (currently 9-7 and in second in the Central) are all on pace to reach the postseason, despite being the three worst teams in all of baseball last season and boasting three of the lowest payrolls this season.
But hey, how about that Mookie Betts!
