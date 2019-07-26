Last week, we counted down the nation’s saddest sports cities. Now we’ll flip it to the bright side of life, and take a glance at those sports cities that are the happiest.
The parameters remain the same. To be included on this list, the city must have at least three pro teams (and we’re not counting MLS). We’ll count them down from those that are pretty happy to the cities that are borderline ecstatic.
Honorable mention: St. Louis (two teams)
At Boston’s expense, the long-suffering Blues reached the Cup Final for the first time in 49 years and left TD Garden with Lord Stanley’s Cup after a thrilling seven-game series with the Bruins. The Cardinals have won two World Series this century, but dropped a couple more to, yup, the Red Sox. Still, St. Louis cannot be listed here because it only has two pro teams, after the departure of the Rams back to LA three years ago.
7. Los Angeles (eight teams)
LA is on the list primarily because of the pair of Stanley Cups that the Kings won in 2012 and 2014. Those kinds of championships leave an afterglow that last for years. That being said, the Kings’ overall recent history has been a little spotty: Since 1993, the Kings have has either missed the playoffs entirely or been rubbed out in the first ound 21 or the past 25 seasons. Ouch. You also have the Dodgers, a squad that is currently baseball’s best team, and won the NL pennant the past two seasons before falling to the Astros and Red Sox, respectively — although they haven’t won the Fall Classic in 30 years. The Angels won a championship in 2002 and are on the upswing after missing the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons. The Clippers have never won an NBA title, but with the arrival of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they are viewed among the favorites to win the championship next spring. Meanwhile, their co-tenants at the Staples Center, the Lakers, have won four NBA crowns this millennium, although the most recent was in 2010. Finally, four years ago, the region surprisingly had no NFL teams; all of a sudden they have two, the transplanted Rams and Chargers, with the Chargers reaching the playoffs last season after a five-year drought, and the Rams advancing all the way to the Super Bowl. Both are moving into a sparkling new stadium in 2020.
6. Washington (four)
DC would very likely have been on last week’s “saddest” list if not for the Cup won by the Capitals last year, the franchise’s first-ever championship. Up until that season, the Caps had been one of the most snakebitten (some might say ‘choking’) teams in all of sports, but that’s all forgotten now with the silver chalice still a recent memory. In MLB, the Nationals are similar in that they have been an excellent regular-season team but always manage to fall flat in the postseason. The Nats have lost their opening-round series in four of the last seven seasons in which they made the playoffs, despite being NL East champs each time. The Wizards haven’t won an NBA championship since 1978, when they were the Bullets, and haven’t reached the Finals since 1979. The NFL Redskins won three Super Bowls in a 10-year period between 1982 and 1991, but have been largely irrelevant since, having made the postseason just five times since 1992.
5. Pittsburgh (three)
This city’s primarily on the list this high because of the consistent success of the Penguins, who won back-to-back NHL Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 before being ousted by the Caps in the conference semifinals in 2018. The Pens haven’t missed the playoffs since 2006, and also captured a Cup in 2009. The Steelers are always in the discussion regarding potential Super Bowl champions, and though they haven’t been to the big game since winning in 2008, they have won the championship a league-high six times, and have won 10-plus games four of the past five seasons. The Pirates seemed to be among MLB’s rising stars a few years ago, but for whatever reason decided in recent years to trade away most of their top assets, and as a result, the franchise is still waiting for its first World Series title since 1979, and have made the postseason only three times since 1992, when Barry Bonds bolted for the Bay Area.
4. Toronto (3)
Like Washington, this Canadian metropolis could easily have been on the other list, but the Raptors surprised everyone and stunned the injury-ravaged Warriors in the NBA Finals last month to capture the franchise’s first-ever title. Since joining the league in 1995, Toronto had missed the postseason in 13 of its 23 seasons of existence, and prior to Kawhi’s arrival last year, the Raptors had been viewed annually as underachievers when it came to the postseason. Over at the Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays won a couple of World Series in the early Nineties, but then went 21 straight seasons without making the playoffs. They remain one of the AL East’s also-rans and are likely to stay that way for a while. Finally, the Maple Leafs remain one of the longest-suffering franchises, and are still waiting for the Stanley Cup to return after a loooong 52-year drought.
3. Chicago (5)
The White Sox won their most recent World Series in 2005, a mere 88 years after their prior one; the Bulls haven’t been seriously relevant in the NBA since MJ retired two decades ago; and the legendary Bears franchise has only been in two Super Bowls (1985, 2006), having won only one, and has missed the playoffs in 10 of the past 12 seasons. Still, the Bears went 12-4 last season, reached the playoffs, and seem to be the class of the NFC North for now. It’s the other two teams in the City of the Broad Shoulders that have brought recent happiness to this great sports town. You may remember that the Blackhawks franchise had the NHL’s longest Stanley Cup drought at the time (49 years) before taking the chalice in 2010. Then they beat the Bruins three years later for another one, and two years after that captured their third in six years. The long-suffering Cubs finally won a World Series for the first time since 1908 when they broke the “Billy Goat Curse” in 2016. So the Windy City went from 1986 through 2009 with no titles, then garnered four in just eight seasons. Not bad.
2. San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (7)
The MLB Giants, similar to the Blackhawks, went through a lengthy championship drought, then won three World Series in a five-year period (2010-2014). They’ve been mediocre since, but three in five nearly qualifies for dynastic. “Nearly” doesn’t apply to the NBA team across the bay. The Warriors, based in Oakland but moving this fall to a new arena in San Fran, have appeared in five straight NBA Finals and have won three of them. Some perspective: between 1994 and 2012, Golden State missed the playoffs every season but one. Something clicked in 2012, however, and in the past few years, they are arguably sports’ only super-team. We can skip the other five teams here, because six crowns in nine years is pretty damn good, until you compare this area’s overall success to …
1. Boston (4)
Obviously. This region has been at the top of this list for many, many seasons. New England fans never seem satisfied, but they sure as hell should be. Since 2001, the area has celebrated 12 championships (including a pair in 2018), with at least one in each of the four sports. The Patriots have six, the Red Sox four in 15 years (after an 86-year drought), and the Bruins and Celtics each have one. Even more remarkable: since 200, at least one of the four teams qualified for the postseason every season; no other team on this list can say that. In addition, the Pats have three Super Bowl runner-up trophies during that same stretch. Meanwhile, all four teams are elite or on the upswing, as the Sox are defending World Series champs, the Super Bowl champion Pats have won the AFC East 15 of the past 16 seasons, are always in the conversation for Eastern Conference contenders, and the Bruins just reached the Cup Final.
