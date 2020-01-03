As a native of Cooperstown, NY, I get ticked off each year when the National Baseball Hall of Fame forgets to send me its annual ballot for incoming inductees.
Yes, I’m aware that I’m not actually eligible to vote for the Class of 2020, since I’m not a member of the BBWAA, but that doesn’t stop me from sending in my selections in crayon on the back of a Burger King Big Fish wrapper on a yearly basis addressed to Hall of Fame HQ.
Yes, I get annual stern letters from Jane Forbes Clark, the Hall’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, urging me to refrain from sending in a ballot, but I’m sure I’ll ultimately break her down with my diligence and perseverance.
And my foresight. After all, last season, my well-researched ballot listed Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Mariano Rivera, and Roy Halladay, and that was indeed the four-member incoming class (along with that outlier voted in by the “Veterans Committee,” the absolutely-does-not-belong Harold Baines).
I have not heard back from Ms. Forbes Clark this season, but I did get my ballot in by the deadline, and the announcement of the incoming class will be announced on Jan. 16.
For informational purposes, know that each (legitimate) voter can put down up to 10 names on their ballot, that players only get 10 years to be voted in by the 400-plus members of the BBWAA, and each must receive at least 75 percent of the voting body.
Let’s look at the holdovers first – those who have yet to reach the 75-percent threshold but have been steadily gaining support over the years.
Those include former Red Sox hurlers Curt Schilling (60.9 percent, eighth year on ballot) and Roger Clemens (59.5%, eighth year), Barry Bonds (59.1%, eighth year), and Larry Walker (54.6%, 10th and final year).
Schilling picked up nearly 10 percent of support last year, but he’s someone I just can’t fully back because 216 wins and a 3.46 ERA are way too borderline despite Schilling’s postseason heroics with the D-Backs and Sox. Mussina also had a high ERA (3.68), but he had 270 wins and his W-L percentage (.638) is also significantly better than Schilling’s (.596).
I also cannot bring myself to advocate for the induction of Roger Clemens (up just two percent from last year) or Barry Bonds (same) because I believe in my heart of hearts that they both cheated by turning to steroids later in their careers. Both were probably Hall-of-Famers before they (allegedly) went on the juice, but both had bruised egos when they apparently started needling. Clemens was out to prove Sox GM Dan Duquette wrong when he didn’t offer the Rocket a contract after the 1996 season (calling Clemens “in the twilight of his career”). The 34-year-old Clemens won 162 games from the time he arrived at Skydome until his retirement in 2007, and that’s typically not what happens when the body ages (Tom Brady be damned).
As for Bonds: well, read the book “Game of Shadows,” and you’ll learn all you need to know about Bonds’s repeated use, along with his horrible personality. Bonds was apparently miffed that Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa revitalized baseball between 1998 and 2000 with their home-run histrionics, and so Bonds allegedly juiced prior to the 2001 season, which resulted in him improving his home-run total from 49 in 2000 to a record-setting 73 in 2001. Unlike Clemens, there is absolutely no doubt that Bonds cheated, and I will forever hold that over his big fat head.
There are several other carryovers on the ballot who also have the aura of PEDs in their career, including those who failed drug tests (Manny Ramirez, Andy Pettitte, Gary Sheffield) and the aforementioned Sosa, who hit 609 career homers, but went from 36 HRs to 66 between 1997 and 1998, and hit 315 of his dingers after the age of 30.
There is one intriguing candidate who is in his final year on the ballot: Walker, the 17-year veteran who played for Montreal (six seasons), Colorado (part of 10 seasons), and (part of two seasons).
Walker’s highest average as an Expo was his final season, in 1994, when he hit .322. When he joined the mile-high Rockies the next season, he hit over .338 in five of his next seven seasons, including .366-.363-.379-.309-.350 between 1997 and 2001 – which included three NL batting titles.
I am not saying the five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glover was juicing, but his heroics were during the heart of the steroid era, and Walker likely also benefited from the thin air at Coors Field. After all, despite even home-away splits during his career, Walker’s BA at home was .348, while his road average was .278, and his home-run totals were also lopsided (215 home to 168 away).
Walker missed a lot of time to injury, but his career batting average of .313 is hard to overlook (although he was only a .283 hitter in Montreal and St. Louis). Nonetheless, when I think of Larry Walker – which I rarely do – I don’t consider him a Hall-of-Famer, so that’s that, but a strong showing in this year’s voting could put him in line for induction by the Hall of Fame’s Modern Era committee in a couple of years.
.
Like last year’s unanimous selection, Mariano Rivera, there is only one surefire lock for this year’s incoming class, and that is Rivera’s Yankee teammate, Derek Jeter, who is in his first year of eligibility.
Red Sox fans have their own distinctive feelings about the longtime pinstriped captain, but he has the goods, as they say.
Among his credentials: Jeter was a member of Yankees World Series championship teams in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009, and won World Series MVP honors in 2000; he ranks sixth all-time in hits (3,465), seventh in at-bats, 11th in runs scored, 23rd in total bases, 29th in games played, and 35th in doubles; he appeared in 33 postseason series over 16 seasons, the most playoff series of any player in history; and over a record 158 postseason games, he hit .308 with 111 runs scored, 200 hits, 32 doubles, 20 homers, 61 RBI and 66 walks. It goes on and on from there for the 20-year veteran, and while he might not be a unanimous selection like Rivera was, Jeter is truly deserving of Cooperstown, and we’ve all known that for a while now.
Among the others who are on the ballot for the first time, no one jumps out at me, including three other ex-Yankees, Jason Giambi, Alfonso Soriano, and Bobby Abreu, along with Josh Beckett (only 138 career wins), Adam Dunn, Paul Konerko, and Cliff Lee.
So my tartar sauce-stained ballot listed just Jeter, who will be joined on the podium by another dubious Veterans Committee selection, longtime Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons (.285 career BA, 248 HRs), a 21-year veteran who played without much fanfare between 1968 and 1988.
But Jeter will be the real draw in Cooperstown in late July. See you then, Jane!
