It seems fairly certain that both the Bruins and Celtics will reach the postseason again this season, even though neither has clinched yet and both teams are making it a little more interesting than it probably should be.
Heading into the weekend’s NHL action, the Bruins sit in fourth place in the East Division with a 29-14-6 record, good for 64 points. Boston is six points in front of the fifth-place Rangers, and New York has played two more games than Boston, and it has just five left to play.
What that means is that even if the Rangers were to win all of their remaining games, they would still need to have Boston pick up only four points total in their seven remaining games of the reduced 56-game schedule. So a Boston playoff berth seems pretty likely, given that the B’s have won eight of their past 10 contests, and defensively have held their opponents over that period to two goals or fewer in eight of those games.
Meanwhile, on the hardcourt, the Celtics took on the Spurs at TD Garden Friday night tied for sixth place with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference, where the top 10 teams will make the postseason in this reduced 72-game schedule. At 33-30, Boston is a massive disappointment this season given its inherent talent and the fact that it is coming off an Eastern Conference Finals berth just last season. With just nine games left to play (including Friday’s), the C’s probably need to win just three of those to clinch a playoff berth.
Let’s take a look at both the Bruins’ and Celtics’ path to the postseason, and their expected success once they get there.
Bruins
Only the top four teams in each of the reconfigured four divisions will advance to the playoffs, so it is imperative for Boston to hold on to, at worst, that fourth slot.
But it’s only a point behind the third-place Islanders heading into the Bruins’ matinee with lowly Buffalo Saturday, and a win there could allow the B’s to leapfrog the Isles into third place with six to play. Since it seems likely that either Washington or Pittsburgh will win the division (they’re tied with 69 points right now), it really is a pick-your-poison scenario for both the Islanders and Bruins to “choose” their opponent.
The Bruins are 5-3 against Pittsburgh this season, having outscored the Penguins 21-19, while Boston is 4-3 against the Caps, having outscored them 25-23 (although this stat is clouded by the fact that one of Washington’s wins was an 8-1 laugher when the B’s were injury-riddled and started their fourth-string goalie, who surrendered all eight goals).
The team that Boston probably doesn’t want to play at any point is the Islanders, who defeated the Bruins in their first five meetings, outscoring Boston, 18-8. The B’s have won the last two matchups between the two teams, 4-1 and 3-0, and will take on New York in the penultimate regular-season game of the season, which could very well determine the final seeding.
Boston’s final six games after Saturday’s final meeting with Buffalo are at the seventh-place Devils back-to-back this week, then three straight home games against the Rangers (twice) and Islanders over a six-day period, and finishing up at Washington. One would hope that the Bruins wouldn’t have to sweat out the Devils or Rangers games, since both of those teams will likely be playing out the string by the time they meet, but the Blueshirts have dealt Boston two of its most lopsided defeats this season, 6-2 on Feb. 26 and 4-0 on March 13, and New Jersey is 4-2 against the B’s thus far, having held Boston to just 11 goals in those six games.
Boston should reach the postseason and get either the Caps or Pens in the opening round, and those series will likely be torrid six- or seven-game affairs. If Boston can advance, it’ll likely be hoping that the Islanders aren’t the team waiting for them in the division final.
Odd to think that the B’s would prefer to play NHL royalty Pittsburgh or Washington instead of the Islanders, but that’s the state of affairs right now, and the Isles’ style of play frustrated Boston in their first five matchups, so that’s a team to avoid.
Celtics
Who knows what to expect out of these guys? Three weeks ago, the Celtics seemed to shake off their season-long cobwebs and put together a six-game win streak, which included a four-game road sweep and wins over the powerful Nuggets, Lakers, and Trail Blazers. Boston then returned home to take out the always-dangerous Warriors and the second-best team in the West, the 44-18 Suns.
But then those swelled heads got the best of them, and Boston got blown out by a mediocre Charlotte team that was missing its two best players, as well as falling to Brooklyn, which was missing Kevin Durant and James Harden, and saw its lone superstar, Kyrie Irving, shoot 4-for-19 from the floor — and yet the Nets still won.
Then 20-41 Oklahoma City came to town on Tuesday, bearing the weight of a 14-game losing streak, and proceeded to drub the Celtics, 119-115.
After Friday’s game against the 31-30 Spurs, Boston will face 34-28 Portland, 19-43 Orlando, 26-36 Chicago, a pair of home games against 33-30 Miami, and then will finish with a three-game road trip against 24-41 Cleveland, 20-44 Minnesota, and the resurgent Knicks, who are 35-28 and in fourth place, poised for their first playoff appearance since 2013.
A lot of those seem to be winnable games, but “winnable” for the 2021 Celtics typically doesn’t translate to an anticipated result, as Boston has already lost games this season to some of the worst teams in the league, and it has the tendency to play down to the level of its competition, and that, more often than not, leads to a puzzling season where a team hovers around .500 from start to finish.
It is important for Boston to grab the sixth seed, because if it falls to seventh or worse, it has to play in a convoluted play-in tournament, that at best would result in the Celtics subsequently taking on either the 43-20 Nets or the 41-21 76ers in the opening round of the playoffs — and both of those teams are undefeated against the C’s this season — or at worst, facing a one-and-done elimination game against either the Hornets, Pacers, or Wizards in the play-in tourney).
Sadly, the best that the Celtics can do is to snare the fourth or fifth seed, where they would likely face either the Knicks, the 34-29 Hawks, or the Heat in the opening round, with the winner of that matchup likely facing the Nets or Sixers.
If the playoffs were to begin today, Boston would face the third-seeded Bucks, who at 38-24, have nonetheless been wildly inconsistent this year. But the Celtics have no one to match up with Milwaukee’s two-time league MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and like two seasons ago, the Celtics’ playoff stay would likely be brief.
At least we have a pretty good idea what to expect of the Bruins in the postseason; with the Celtics, it’s anybody’s guess if they can pull together their vast, but flawed, array of talent to make any playoff noise.
At this point, another trip to the conference finals seems like the longest of long shots for the Celtics, while a more likely expectation would be a deserved defeat in the play-in tournament and a long, long summer in which to figure out what the team needs to do to get back to its winning, and consistent, ways.
