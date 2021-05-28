It doesn’t seem realistically possible, but heading into Friday night, the Red Sox’ season was more than 30 percent complete for the full-slate 162-game MLB schedule in 2021.
Heading into its interleague game against the Miami Marlins, Boston was a quite-surprising 30-20, and while no longer in first place, as the AL East race is beginning to tighten, this season has to be deemed a resounding success to this point. That’s especially true given the fact that the team didn’t win its 30th game last season until — well, it never did, because it went just 24-36 in the pandemic-shortened 60-game schedule.
A third of the way into last season, the Red Sox were already 6-12, hunkered down in the division cellar six games behind the Yankees and were never again to see even the hint of light that would have represented even fourth place in the East.
But this year appears to be different, and when Boston moved 10 games above .500 last Friday, it marked the first time that the Red Sox had been that many games over .500 since Sept. 7, 2019. Up until earlier this week, Boston had been in first place every single day since April 8, and it wasn’t until this past Monday that the Rays finally caught and surpassed the Sox in the standings.
It’s not so much that Boston has slumped recently, allowing itself to be caught atop the division (the Sox have won eight of their past 12), but it’s due more to the fact that Tampa Bay, the AL pennant-winner last season, has been playing at a torrid pace lately.
Sitting at just 19-19 back on May 8, the Rays went on an 11-game winning streak, and though that was snapped a few days ago, they’ve still won 13 of 14 heading into a weekend series against the Phillies.
But Boston, now a game behind Tampa Bay in the East, shouldn’t content itself with second place and a likely wild-card berth from that perch. After all, also lurking are the pinstriped you-know-whos, who are just a game behind the Sox with a 29-21 mark.
Despite being hit hard by injuries for the third straight season, New York has fought back from its own disappointing start to get back into contention, to no one’s surprise. Also at around .500 in early May, the Yankees have won 13 of their last 18. Included in that hot streak was the franchise’s 12th no-hitter (and first since 1999), thrown by offseason free-agent acquisition Corey Kluber — who promptly went on the IL after hurting himself early in his subsequent start.
And don’t even think about writing off the Toronto Blue Jays yet.
A rapidly improving team with a ton of young talent, Toronto is just 25-24 to this point in the season, but it has shaken off its own slow start and a recent six-game losing skid to start creeping back into the AL East race, and it’s just 5½ games back after taking two of three from the Pinstripers in the Bronx this past week.
Even better for Toronto: it can finally emerge from its sequestration down in Dunedin, Florida, where it has been playing its first 50 games in its spring-training park due to travel restrictions in Canada. Unfortunately, the Blue Jays can’t go back to Toronto yet to play games in the Rogers Centre, but they can return to their minor-league affiliate’s park in Buffalo starting next Tuesday, where it went 17-9 during last year’s abbreviated season.
So how did the Red Sox get back to relevance again after a solid two seasons in the wasteland following their 2018 World Series championship season?
Well, obviously one can’t discount the return of manager Alex Cora to the fold. In his three seasons overseeing the team (minus last year’s debacle of a season, which was managed by veteran skipper Ron Roenicke after Cora resigned from his Sox post after revelations emerged about his primary role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal of 2017), Cora has a record of 222-152, nearly a 60-percent win rate, which is frankly tremendous for a manager in only his third season.
But the team’s rebound can also be attributed to the fact that there are a lot of fairly new faces on this year’s team. After all, of the 15 offensive players who were on the 2020 Opening Day roster, only six remain on the current roster — and of the 11 players who played at least 25 games in last season’s 60-game schedule, only six are still there.
Of course, offense wasn’t really the Red Sox’ problem last season. They were still third in the majors with a team average of .265, although their run totals and home runs were 11th and 12th, respectively, in the majors.
This season, with nearly every team struggling to make some offensive inroads, Boston is second in the majors with a team average of .260, leads the MLB in runs (259 in 50 games) and is seventh in home runs (67). Shortstop Xander Bogaerts (a sizzling .339 BA) leads the team, but J.D. Martinez (.319), Alex Verdugo (.292) and Rafael Devers (.278) are also doing their part. Notably, Martinez hit just seven homers in 54 games last season, but already has 12 this season, and Devers smacked just 11 round-trippers a season ago in 57 games, and already has 14 in 47 games this season.
The real trouble last season stemmed from the pitching staff that GM Chaim Bloom assembled, which admittedly was affected by the departures of ace Chris Sale to Tommy John surgery and David Price to the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade. Still, the Sox starters compiled a 5.34 ERA, which was sixth-worst in the majors, while the bullpen was even worse, submitting a fourth-worst 5.79 ERA.
This season, the bullpen’s ERA has improved by more than two full runs, to 3.59, good for ninth-best in the majors, while the team’s starters are throwing at a 4.16 ERA, which is 16th-best in MLB.
One of the other marked differences between this year’s team and last year’s is the rebound factor. Last season, every time the Sox fell behind in a contest, it was safe to turn off the TV, if you were watching at all. This season, no opponent’s lead is safe, and the Sox lead the majors in comeback victories. I’ve lost count this season of how many, but I’d guess that it’s approaching the total of Boston wins in all of last season, which, if you’ve forgotten, was a whopping 24.
But we should probably temper our enthusiasm about Boston’s success thus far, because the coming weeks’ schedule will go a long way to determining whether the Red Sox are in the division race for the long haul. Beginning with the recent two-game home set with Atlanta, which sits atop the NL East for the third straight season, Boston will play a string of 2020 playoff teams, including Miami(!), Houston, the Yankees, Houston again, Toronto, and Atlanta again. That’s 21 games against teams that were in the postseason last year in 23 days, followed by a three-day “break” in Kansas City before a six-game set against the Rays and Yankees, who will likely be clustered around the Red Sox in the AL East by the time those series unfold in late June.
In the meantime, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying having a competitive ball club again, in a Fenway Park open for business again to full capacity beginning this weekend.
