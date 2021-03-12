Pittsburgh Steelers’ Hall of Fame head coach Chuck Noll, who led the team to four Super Bowl titles in just the 1970s alone, finished his career with records of 7-9, 6-10, 8-7, 5-11, 9-7, 9-7, and 7-9 from 1985-1991. He retired after that final season with 23 years of coaching in Pittsburgh.
Don Shula, who coached the Miami Dolphins for 26 seasons and guided the Fins to back-to-back Super Bowl championships in 1972 and 1973, finished his Hall of Fame coaching career with records of 8-8, 8-7, 6-10, 8-8, 12-4, 8-8, 11-5, 9-7, 10-6, and 9-7 in the period between 1986 and 1995 before retiring in 1996.
Tom Landry, who spent all 29 of his head-coaching years leading the Dallas Cowboys, and guided America’s Team to a pair of Super Bowl crowns and three other NFC titles in the 1970s, was 7-9, 7-8, and 3-13 in this final three seasons of coaching football before being mercilessly fired by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in 1989.
Is this the way that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will finish his Hall of Fame coaching career?
It seems unlikely, given his six Super Bowl titles in New England and two more as a defensive coordinator for the NY Giants in the late 1980s, and until this past season, Belichick hadn’t coached a team with a losing record since the 2000 Pats.
But this was the first season since 2000 that Belichick hadn’t coached a team led by QB Tom Brady, and his 7-9 record in 2020 with Cam Newton at the helm should remind us that in Cleveland, his record over five brief seasons was 6-10, 7-9, 7-9, 11-5, and 5-11 for a record of 36-44 (.450), and his first season in New England, in 2000, he guided the Drew Bledsoe-led Patriots to a 5-11 record a year after Pete Carroll led the team to an 8-8 record, a mark that managed to get him fired after just three seasons as Bill Parcells’ successor.
We’re not here to debate again whether it was more Brady or Belichick who was more responsible for the Patriots’ two-decade-long period of unbridled success, but on Friday, New England announced that it had re-signed Newton to a one-year extension to apparently return as the team’s QB, while Brady, fresh off a Super Bowl triumph in Tampa Bay, of all places, was putting his name on a contract extension of his own while wearing a TB12-branded hoodie that included a big red “7” on the front — denoting the seven Super Bowls he has now won in his 21-year career (order yours at tb12sports.com for a reasonable $60!).
One has to wonder whether Belichick has regrets about not only his treatment of Brady in his final seasons in New England — which reportedly led to the QB’s decision to pursue free agency and land in Tampa — but also his decision to let Brady go without a contract extension.
But the disparity between the Patriots and the Bucs right now is striking, and Tampa Bay has a real good chance to repeat as champions, even with a 44-year-old taking its snaps under center, because its schedule this fall reads as follows: they’ll host the Cowboys (6-10 in 2020), Giants (6-10), Bills (13-3), Dolphins (10-6), a likely Drew Brees-less Saints team (12-4), Falcons (4-12), Panthers (5-11), and Bears (8-8), while they’ll also visit their division mates, the Saints, Falcons, and Panthers, along with the Eagles (4-11-1), Washington FT (7-9), Jets (2-14), and Rams (10-6). Frankly, those are all winnable games for Tampa Bay, and it will likely be favored in each of them.
Oh, I missed one: TB12 and TB will visit New England next season.
And on full display that night will be the stark contrast of where the two franchises stand less than a year after the Pats won their 11th straight AFC East title while the Bucs were slinking their way to a 7-9 record, which marked the 11th straight season the team had missed the playoffs.
We have a pretty good idea about what the Bucs will look like when they arrive in Foxboro for a likely prime-time battle this fall, but what in tarnation will the Patriots look like?
While fans in northern Florida were likely celebrating the occasion of Brady signing an extension Friday, the reaction in New England of Newton’s return was less so — and I would actually term the feelings of Patriot Nation as “depressed.”
Simply put, Newton was awful last season. The offense that he led was in the bottom tier of the NFL in just about every offensive category, including being 30th in yards, points, and first downs, and the Patriots were painful to watch on offense most days.
Admittedly, Newton didn’t sign in New England until last July, and didn’t really have enough time to learn the playbook or get a real preseason, and his testing positive for Covid prior to Week 4 certainly didn’t help matters, so it’s quite possible that the aftereffects contributed to his poor performance the rest of the season.
But there was a reason that he was still available last July, and it appeared that every team that had a chance to sign the former Panthers QB and league MVP knew better than to do so.
Except for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.
It’s obvious that Newton brings some endearing qualities to the Patriots locker room, including his infectious personality, his positive outlook, along with his duende and fashion sense. But my eyes told me last season that the guy can’t play anymore.
Belichick and the Pats’ front office apparently saw differently, and the re-signing of Newton doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be the starter in September, but I don’t believe he would have stayed in New England if he were given any indication that he could be slotted as the back-up to a newly drafted young buck.
The Patriots, with the 15th pick in the NFL draft, probably won’t move up to draft a QB, nor will they likely see one of the top prospects fall in their lap at No. 15, so they’d be wise to grab a premier defensive player in that first-round slot, given that most teams ahead of them will likely be drafting offensive weapons.
New England’s next three picks, barring a trade up or down, will be at 47, 96, and 121, and perhaps some diamond-in-the-rough QB will still be available, like Florida’s Kyle Trask, Georgia’s Jamie Newman, or Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond.
But Belichick hasn’t been able to draft a quality quarterback since he lucked out and got Brady in the sixth round in 2000, and his drafting overall in recent years is certainly subject to criticism, if not downright ridicule.
No one is yet ruling out Belichick picking up a free-agent QB like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor, or Alex Smith, but those guys would likely only provide a bridge for a season or two while a young signal-caller is groomed, much like Brady was under Bledsoe in 2000.
The return of Jimmy Garoppolo is intriguing to a lot of New England fans, but he wouldn’t come cheap, and even if he were released outright, one has to believe that Jimmy G would choose a place like Chicago, which is near where he grew up and attended college, and where he wouldn’t be mentored by a nearly 70-year-old grouch who drove the last franchise quarterback out of town.
Meanwhile, Belichick will in the coming weeks attempt to lure free-agent receivers to Foxboro, but who would want to join a team whose offense will probably be led by one of the worst QBs in the league?
One never would have believed it even a year ago this week that we’d be talking about the Bucs and the Patriots in 2021, and admitting that right now, the rich are getting richer while the Patriots — well, what the heck are they doing?
