It was only 21/2 years ago that the Red Sox won the World Series in six games over the LA Dodgers. Strangely, only nine players remain from that squad on the Sox’ 40-man roster for the 2021 season, so if you’re wondering whatever happened to some of the key contributors to that championship season — well, you’ve come to the right place.
Andrew Benintendi
The seventh overall pick from the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft ascended through the Sox’ system quickly, and by early August 2016, Benintendi was promoted directly from Double-A, with no stop in Triple-A Pawtucket, and hit an impressive .295 in 34 games for Boston. He became a fixture in left field the following season, and hit .271, .290, and .266 in his next three full seasons, but somebody tampered with his swing during the 2019 offseason and the subsequent pandemic, and he hit just .103 (4-for-39) out of the gate last summer, and was shut down for good after just 14 games. During the offseason, the 25-year-old was traded to Kansas City for current Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero and four minor-leaguers in a three-team deal.
“Benny” was second in AL Rookie of the Year balloting in ’17, and was a key contributor the following season when Boston won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games and the World Series in 2018.
As the Royals’ left fielder, Benintendi is hitting just .197, with zero homers and just 4 RBI and 8 runs scored through 16 games for the 10-7 Royals, who surprisingly lead the AL Central. (Note: Benintendi hit his first home run of the season in Friday night's 6-2 KC victory over the Tigers, going 2-for-3 and improving his average to .219)
Mookie Betts
The departure of the popular and immensely talented Betts to the Dodgers in Feb. 2020 still gnaws at Red Sox fans. Drafted by Boston in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, Betts reached the majors for the latter half of the 2014 season, playing in 52 games and hitting .291. The lowest he ever hit for the Sox was in 2017, when he hit .264, but a year later he was the AL MVP after hitting .364 with a career-high 32 homers and 80 RBI for the World Series champs. He hit “just” .295 the following season, but with Betts’ free-agent year coming up, Boston chose to avoid losing their best player for nothing at the end of the season, so they made a deal with the Dodgers that sent him and teammate David Price to LA for a package of players, which included current Red Sox center fielder Alex Verdugo.
Betts, now 28 and a veteran of eight MLB seasons, hit .292 for LA in the pandemic-shortened season last year, and that loaded Dodger team rolled to its first World Series title since 1989. Betts hit .296 in the postseason, and he will be a Dodger for quite a while after having signed a lucrative 12-year, $365M free-agent deal last July.
The five-time Gold Glover in right field got off to a .323 start through eight games this season, but a 4-for-21 stretch in recent games has his average at .269 through 13 games, along with 2 homers and just 2 RBI for the Dodgers, who are off to another tremendous start, leading the NL West with a 14-5 record.
Jackie Bradley Jr.
The Sox’ first-round pick (40th overall) in 2011, the talented center fielder got to the bigs just two seasons later, for the stretch run of Boston’s stunning 2013 season that took the team all the way to its third championship of the 2000s. He wasn’t on the postseason roster for that team, but became a staple in the outfield for Boston the following season. Though he struggled at the plate, hitting just .239 overall during his eight-year career for the Sox, he was an invaluable defender, and (sort of) blossomed in the 2018 ALCS against Houston, when he hit just .200, but two of his three hits were critical home runs: a three-run shot and a grand slam that were the difference in the road-game victories at Minute Maid Park.
Boston elected not to re-sign Bradley this past offseason, and he finally signed a free-agent deal with Milwaukee in March. Through 17 games, JBJ is hitting just .212, with just one homer and two RBI, and strikeouts in 24 of his 66 plate appearances for the Brew Crew, who lead the NL Central with an 11-8 record.
Brock Holt
The gritty Swiss Army knife was incredibly versatile for the Sox over his seven-year career in Boston, and while he played 100-plus games just twice, he was an All-Star in 2015 and a career .270 hitter for the team. In his sole appearance in the 2018 ALDS against the Yankees, Holt became the first major-leaguer to hit for a postseason cycle in the team’s 16-1 dismantling of the Bronx Bombers in Game 3.
Holt was not offered an extension after the 2019 season, and he split the shortened 2020 season between Milwaukee (16 games, 3-for-30) and Washington (20 games, .262 BA, and he even pitched twice!).
This season Holt, 32, was a minor-league invitee to the Texas Rangers’ camp, and made the club out of spring training, but has appeared in just eight games, with a .250 average and a newly grown mustache of a dubious nature.
David Price
After four up-and-down seasons with Boston after signing a huge seven-year, $217M free-agent deal in 2015, Price was peddled to LA with Betts in early 2020 before the pandemic hit.
Though often controversial during his time in Boston, Price was an invaluable member of the 2018 championship team, winning three of his four postseason starts, including a pair of World Series wins.
Price chose to opt-out of the 2020 season, so he didn’t get to enjoy the fruits of what would have been his second championship season in three years, but he returned this season, only to find that there was no place in the Dodgers’ mighty rotation, so Price has become the majors’ most expensive relief pitcher.
Though he struggled in his first two outings out of the bullpen in mop-up duty, Price has submitted five scoreless innings in his last four appearances, and has collected a win and his first-ever regular-season save.
Rick Porcello, Craig Kimbrel
Starting pitcher Rick Porcello signed a free-agent deal with the Mets after the 2019 Sox season, and went 1-7 with a gruesome 5.64 ERA in New York. He was not re-signed by New York and the 32-year-old remains to this day an unrestricted free agent.
Former Sox closer Craig Kimbrel left after the 2018 season via free agency, finding few takers until the Cubs signed him in June 2019. He converted 13 of 16 save opportunities, and sported an ugly 6.53 ERA out of the bullpen that season, and became primarily a set-up man in 2020, appearing in just 18 games with a 5.28 ERA. Kimbrel, 32, has been lights-out this season, however, allowing no runs thus far in his eight appearances, with four saves, in relief for the 10-9 Cubs.
