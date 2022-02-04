Is it possible that the only Major League Baseball-related action that we will see this summer will take place in Cooperstown, NY, when the National Baseball Hall of Fame welcomes its newest members, including former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, in late July?
The way things are going between MLB and the players’ union, the chance of a delayed or even canceled season gets more likely by the day.
It’s hard to determine how this will get resolved, given both sides’ consistent stubbornness, but baseball fans can take solace in the fact that if there’s big money at stake, so oftentimes compromises and concessions can be made under those circumstances, but we’re already looking at the likely delay of spring training, and that begins the clock for the urgency of getting things done.
In the meantime, last week we talked about Ortiz’s selection by the BBWAA and the door shutting on the candidacies of Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, and Sammy Sosa, the latter three of which were linked to use of performance-enhancing drugs.
So what are the chances any of these players with Hall-worthy numbers can get in the side door somehow in the coming years?
Let’s take a look at what’s next for these guys.
It’s clear that none of them will get voted in by the baseball writers, so their next option is through what’s called the 16-member Today’s Game Committee, which meets this December (for 2023 enshrinement), and is made up of players already in the Hall of Fame, executives, and veteran media members.
Committee members from 2018, the last time this group met, included former White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf and manager Tony La Russa; Hall-of-Famers Roberto Alomar, Bert Blyleven, Pat Gillick, Greg Maddux, Joe Morgan (since deceased), John Schuerholz, Ozzie Smith, and Joe Torre; executives Al Avila, Paul Beeston, and Andy MacPhail; and media/historians Steve Hirdt, Tim Kurkjian, and Claire Smith.
The list of just 10 names that the committee will receive is compiled by a Historical Overview Committee of 11 senior writers, reporters, and historians. When the 16-member committee votes, a candidate must receive 12 of the 16 votes, or 75 percent (just like the BBWAA vote) to be selected for induction.
But there’s another complication: Today’s Game Era Committee members do not get to vote for everyone on the 10-person ballot; they are only allowed to select a maximum of four candidates, which means that a total of just 64 votes can be cast among the 10 candidates — and with 12 votes required for induction, that framework opens up the possibility of “Survivor”-like behind-the-scenes deal-making, compromises, and alliances.
That scenario likely allowed a marginal player like Harold Baines, who peaked at just six percent on the regular BBWAA ballot when he was eligible, to get the 12 votes necessary two years ago.
How did that happen then? Funny you should ask. The committee that year included Baines’s former White Sox manager, La Russa, and owner, Reinsdorf, Roberto Alomar, a former teammate of his, along with Pat Gillick, the GM in Baltimore when Baines played there. Baines was clearly not a Hall-of-Famer, but apparent back-room dealings allowed him to get the necessary votes.
So it’s clear that Bonds, Clemens, Schilling, and Sosa — if they even make the 10-member ballot — will need people in the room who will support them just as key folks four years ago backed Baines’s shaky candidacy.
Schilling insulted and antagonized a good number of writers after failing to get the BBWAA’s 75 percent last year, so it’s hard to imagine that the Historical Overview Committee, which includes baseball writers and reporters, will even put him on the 10-person list to present to the TGE Committee.
Bonds and Clemens have a much better chance with the HO Committee, given their overall numbers and stats, even though they were likely steroid-tainted for the latter portions of their respective careers.
But it’s hard to imagine that the TGE Committee will completely ignore the PED allegations surrounding the pair, especially since a guy like Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith is on the committee, and he has stated in the past, “From my perspective … if a guy tested positive or admitted using, he automatically eliminates himself from being part of the Hall of Fame.” Other committee members involved in the game at that time, like Greg Maddux and Joe Torre, may have similar thoughts, but don’t forget that Torre was Clemens’s manager in New York for six of the Rocket’s seasons in the Bronx.
But even if Clemens, Schilling, and Bonds do get on the 10-member ballot presented to the TGE Committee, their road to induction is not only difficult, but patently unlikely, because it’s hard to see each voter, with just four applicants for which to vote, would ignore the appealing candidacies of others who will likely be on the ballot.
Those include longtime major-league skipper Lou Piniella, who is almost certain to make it after he received 11 votes from the TGE Committee in 2018, missing out on election by just one. Three-time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy from the Giants is also eligible for the first time, and it’s tough to imagine that he would be left off the ballot when Piniella is likely to get voted in after winning just one Fall Classic, way back in 1990.
Also on the 10-member list will likely be Kenny Lofton, who was probably the most prolific player whose one-and-done BBWAA candidacy never had a chance to gain momentum because of ridiculous backup of electable players. Lofton fell off the ballot after just one year in 2013 after not getting the required five percent of votes cast.
Then there’s the best non-managerial candidate likely to get voted in this December: slugging first baseman Fred McGriff, who received 39.8 percent of the vote in his 10th and final try with the BBWAA in 2019. The “Crime Dog” was never associated with steroids despite playing in that era, and has some eye-popping numbers: he finished with 2,490 hits, 493 home runs, 1,550 RBI, and 1,305 walks — there were only 16 players with those numbers until 2000, and all are in the Hall of Fame.
McGriff was the model of consistency, hitting 30 or more home runs 10 times — including seven years in a row from 1988-1994. He had 12 seasons of 90 or more RBI, and six times he finished among the top 10 in MVP voting.
McGriff, Piniella, and Bochy look like they have the best chances to get in through the TGE Committee, and while Bonds and Clemens still have shots in the coming years, it seems highly unlikely that either will get 12 votes the first time around this December, not with that aforementioned trio presenting clean and non-controversial résumés.
Schilling, Bonds, and Clemens probably long for the days when their post-career candidacies for Hall induction lasted 15 years. That lengthier period for BBWAA voters ultimately allowed former Red Sox slugger Jim Rice to get the call in his 15th and final season of eligibility. Sadly, the Hall reduced the term to just 10 years in 2014, likely to prevent the kind of lengthy, drawn-out period that would have allowed the steroid-linked guys to eventually get swept in by younger and more forgiving voters.
So it’s likely that for the next few years, you’ll see Bonds and Clemens continue to make their cases for induction from the TGE Committee, and they’ll just have to hope that the rotating cast of characters on the committee eventually become more favorable to the cases of the controversial pair, making sure that, in the room where it happens, that Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will ultimately be Cooperstown-bound.
But I hope that doesn’t happen, because that would give hope to other obvious cheaters, like A-Rod and his ilk, of Hall induction down the road.