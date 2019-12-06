Tom Brady has been “The Golden Boy” for so long around New England that it’s been hard to understand the transformation that he’s been going through the last couple of years.
Oh, we kind of expected it from a physical standpoint, given that he’s a guy in his 40s still playing at a relatively high level in the NFL, and that typically doesn’t happen. But heck, he’s been to the Super Bowl the last three years, and has led his team to victory twice (and even in defeat nearly two years ago, he threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards in the 41-33 defeat to the Eagles).
But the biggest change lately has been in Brady’s temperament and personality.
He once said, “I always try to do as much as I can do. I’m never a person that does not enough, because I’d regret not doing enough and think I probably could have done more.”
Somewhere along the way in recent years, that philosophy changed. Because he definitely has not tried to do as much as he can, and whether that has translated to his relationship with his teammates, and particularly his offensive weapons, is debatable, but it’s been troubling to see the franchise quarterback grumble and pout and show obvious exasperation on the field.
I’m not really sure when this gradual personality downturn began, but it wouldn’t be a bad guess to say that it happened around the time that the Deflategate saga unfolded, in January 2015 (which was eight months after the Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo to be Brady’s presumed successor). For the first time, Brady himself was accused of cheating (rather than the whole organization), and he couldn’t even utter a definitive “No” when asked by the media, “So can you answer right now, is Tom Brady a cheater?” Brady instead laughed nervously, blinked twice, and responded with “I don’t believe so.”
The Patriots went on to top the Seahawks in a memorable Super Bowl, but the Deflategate issue dragged on all through the spring and summer, and Brady was forced to hire lawyers, appear in court, and ultimately was not exonerated, instead serving a four-game NFL suspension at the beginning of the 2015 season.
Brady has made sacrifices throughout his pro career, annually taking less money from the team in order that it can more evenly spend money on a deep and talented team. In the grand scheme of things, that has obviously worked out well for the Pats: they have consistently won the AFC East, and won six Super Bowls — three in the early 2000s, and now three more in the late 2010s. This should be unheard-of in the salary-cap era, but the Patriots have gone out and done it.
But the ultra-competitive Brady has also lost three Super Bowls and four AFC title games, and seems to have gradually lost his team-first mentality lately.
Over the past few years, he seems to been more focused on his brand — TB12 — which introduced to the world “a comprehensive approach to health and wellness.” He has written a best-selling book about it and has opened sports therapy clinics in Foxboro and in Boston, and plans to open others around the country.
Brady also insisted that part of the reason that he has been less than all-in to the Patriots than he had previously been was because of his family commitments, with a supermodel wife and three children. But then, on top of TB12 and prior to the team’s appearance in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles, came the unveiling of the six-episode “Tom vs Time” documentary web TV series that debuted in Jan. 2018. In it, we saw that Brady was just as maniacal about his preparation for the season than we could have expected, showing him in extended sessions at TB12 with trainer Alex Guerrero, studying film alone for hours and hours at a time, and playing catch in Montana with old pals Julian Edelman and then-teammate Danny Amendola. It sure seemed at the time that, yes, his family was important to him, but playing football at a high level was equally important.
But the family issue took a different turn when Brady decided to skip the team’s offseason training sessions in the spring and summer of 2018. For a guy who prided himself on making practice and preparation a priority in his professional life, NOW he decided it wasn’t as important and chose to eschew the OTAs and instead spend time with the fame. The timing seemed odd, especially since football players — even those who appear in the Super Bowl — generally have five-and-a-half months off between their final NFL game and training camp.
Directly or indirectly, the defending AFC champs didn’t seem like themselves last season, when they went 2-2 out of the gate and were just 9-5 heading into the final couple of weekends of the regular season. Along the way, they suffered crushing defeats to the Jaguars (who finished 5-11), Lions (6-10), Titans (9-7), Dolphins (7-9), and Steelers (9-6-1), all of whom missed the playoffs.
But hey, everything turned out OK, because the Patriots emerged as Super Bowl champs again (primarily because of their defense).
But Brady elected to bail on OTAs and any other non-voluntary sessions again this year, thereby hindering his ability to mesh with the young receivers that he would ultimately have to work with this season.
Was this necessarily his fault? Well, the delayed Rob Gronkowski retirement announcement prevented the team from trading for or signing a comparable tight end. The team was still convinced it had a solid receiving corps with Josh Gordon and Edelman, but expecting the oft-suspended Gordon to play an entire season and Edelman not to get hurt were big gambles that have backfired.
The Patriots probably didn’t expect first-round pick N’Keal Harry to get hurt in the exhibition season and miss the first nine games, but New England should have not resorted to the debacle that became the Antonio Brown experiment, which also had a disastrous conclusion after only a week of AB being on the roster.
So Brady lately has been stuck with the kids, banged-up guys, and recent addition Mohamed Sanu, and his frustration has become more evident by the week. His QB rating has been below 100 for the last seven games, which is unheard-of in the Brady era, and only once since 2004 has his completion rating been as low as it is this season (61.1). The team is 10-2, but Brady has never seemed as cranky as he is this season.
Add all this to the other off-field drama: he is not signed beyond this season, cannot be franchised, and he put his Brookline house – the spacious $39.5M mansion that the Bradys had custom-built in 2015 — on the market in August, and has reportedly purchased a new house in Greenwich, Conn.
What does this all mean? For starters, it doesn’t seem that Brady is enjoying playing football here anymore. He will be a free agent, and when the 2020 NFL season opens, he will be 43 years old.
Stay tuned, but don’t be surprised if the Tom Brady era in New England reaches its ultimate conclusion in the coming months, with the final countdown beginning Sunday against the Chiefs.
