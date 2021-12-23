For the record, it has been a whopping 1,054 days since New England celebrated a championship in any of the five major sports (including MLS). For a lot of fan bases, that doesn’t seem all that long (ask New Yorkers or Minnesotans), but for the Boston sports fan that has celebrated an even dozen championships since 2001, and is accustomed to the Duck Boats sailing down Boylston Street every 1.75 years or so, this nearly three-year period since the Patriots vanquished the Rams in Feb. 2019 seems interminable.
With 2022 lurking, let’s take a look at how the five major New England pro teams have fared in the past calendar year.
Bruins
This past year marked the 10-year anniversary of the last Bruins’ Stanley Cup, and even though this current edition still has a couple of veterans from that championship squad, that decade seems a lot longer than it actually is.
The Bruins as currently assembled are pretty good, certainly not great, and seem on a downward trend since the team that played for a Cup just two-and-a-half years ago. A year after bowing to the Blues in seven games on Garden ice in June 2019, the Bruins lost to the eventual-champion Lightning in the Toronto “bubble” in the second round of the playoffs, and a year after that did the same thing, falling to a less-talented Islanders team by dropping four of the last five contests in the six-game series.
With the current NHL season on hold, the Bruins are currently 14-10-2, and are already 14 points behind the Lightning in the Atlantic Division, although Boston has played four fewer games because of quirks in the schedule. If this holds, the Bruins could very well miss the postseason for the first time since 2016, and even if they do manage to get into the playoffs, a first- or second-round exit seems very likely, given the current Bruins talent level and lack of premier up-and-coming players.
It just feels vaguely like we’re reverting to the dark days of Bruins hockey from 1992 through the Cup year of 2011, a 20-year period that saw Boston fail to get out of the second round on a yearly basis (and eight times getting rubbed out in the opening round), and even missed out on the playoffs entirely five other times.
And the problem with a middling team is that it plays just well enough to be middle-of-the-pack, and that doesn’t allow for the opportunity to draft a superstar-in-waiting in the draft.
So, Bruins fans will have to settle for seeing their team win some, lose some, and ultimately realize that this organization has won exactly one Stanley Cup in the last 50 seasons, and just six total in its 96 years of existence.
The good news? Under this every-16-years scenario, the Bruins are just five years away from their next championship.
Celtics
Where do you begin with these guys?
Just four years ago, this team boasted an unbelievable assortment of talent, including Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Kyrie Irving, Marcus Morris, and a pair of top-three draft picks in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (along with sixth overall pick Marcus Smart). That team was poised to dominate the Eastern Conference for years to come, but then Hayward mangled his ankle in his first game as a Celtic and things never really got back to the levels that many predicted for the franchise.
Oh, there were a trio of trips to the conference finals in a four-year period, but now the team seems to be, Bruins-like, mediocre again, suffering through a .500 season last year and hovering at 16-16 again this season, likely paving the way for another play-in game appearance and a brutal opening-round playoff exit, if they qualify at all.
Only four players — Smart, Horford (his second go-round), Brown, and Tatum — remain from those conference-finalist teams, and even a change of coaches and upper management haven’t seemed to light a fire under this talented but supremely underachieving team.
Meanwhile, the team that they fleeced of a bevy of high draft picks in the Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett trade of 2013, the Brooklyn Nets, seems poised to win the franchise’s first NBA title, and even the recently-hapless Chicago, Cleveland, and Washington franchises are all sitting above Boston in the East standings.
Having a former college coach as your first-year GM doesn’t exactly instill confidence for Celtics fans, nor does the fact that the new coach, who was almost hand-picked by the veteran players, has yet to consistently jump-start the team on a nightly basis.
So be prepared: unless a major roster upheaval takes place, the Celtics are destined to mimic their TD Garden co-tenants and be lucky to make the playoffs, and if they do — well, their residence in the postseason pack is likely to be very, very brief.
Patriots
Back in October, the Pats sat at 2-4 and were seemingly destined for another sub-.500 season in the second year of the post-Tom Brady era. Heck, one Sun Chronicle sports columnist stated flatly that “Face it, folks: the dynasty is over and done with, and probably isn’t returning anytime soon.”
What an idiot!
Ahem.
Shortly thereafter, the team, apparently ignited by that guy’s tombstone-writing, ran off seven straight wins and sits atop the AFC East standings this weekend with a big matchup against the Buffalo Bills looming.
After last year’s 7-9 Cam Newton-led debacle, there really was no reason to think that a big turnaround was coming in 2021, but QB Mac Jones was drafted and replaced the ineffective Newton, the team spent millions on free-agent additions, and, hey, they even drafted reasonably well after Jones was snagged.
I don’t know where all of this is headed in the coming weeks, but a return to the postseason seems likely barring a final-month meltdown, and while I’m not saying that this is another dynasty-in-the-making, it’s made our sports winter of discontent a little bit brighter.
Red Sox
Another team that surpassed all expectations following a brutal 2020. A year after winning the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox proceeded to suffer a brutal post-championship hangover, going just 84-76 and missing the postseason, followed by an even-worse 24-36 pandemic-shortened campaign.
There was little reason to expect big things from Boston this season, other than knowing that title-winning manager Alex Cora was back in the driver’s seat. After all, it was clear from the outset of the season that the Sox were probably fourth-best in their own division, behind the Rays, Yankees, and surging Blue Jays, and another playoff-less year seemed more than likely.
Well, surprise, surprise, Boston led the division until nearly the All-Star break, and then avoided a complete collapse down the stretch to grab a wild-card berth. It then parlayed that into a surprising wild-card win over the hated Yankees, followed by a snuffing-out of the 2020 AL pennant-winners, the Rays, that earned Boston a slot in the ALCS.
Alas, the Red Sox choked away a two-games-to-one lead in the seven-game series and proceeded to drop three games in a row — two at Fenway — to those cheatin’ Astros, and that was that.
It’s hard to know what to expect of the 2022 edition of the Olde Town Team, or if a season will even get played, given the current lockout of the players by MLB owners, but if last year were any indication, it seems likely that the Red Sox will be entertaining and competitive, and that’s really all that a Boston sports fan can ask for.
Revolution
And what have we here? The Boston-area team that seems closest to a championship, even though it’s never won one in its 25 years of existence?
Well, that seems to be correct, although potential departures from the current roster could cloud that optimism in 2022, but on paper, the Revs still have the best MLS coach, the best goaltender (likely a starter for the US National Team as well in next year’s World Cup), and the league MVP.
All that glitter added up to a juggernaut of a team from the beginning of the season until the playoffs began — a record-breaking team that went 22-5-7 and won the Eastern Conference by a ridiculous 19 points.
All that was left was to win two home playoff games and then host the MLS Cup at Gillette Stadium against either the fourth- or sixth-seeded team from the West to claim the franchise’s inaugural championship after losing five separate times in the championship game.
Unfortunately, a nearly three-week break between the end of the season and the playoff opener apparently cost the Revolution some momentum, and they ended up losing that game in penalty kicks to the fourth seed from the East, the NYC FC, who weren’t even an MLS team prior to 2015.
Perhaps the Revs organization wasn’t aware that NYC FC had gone unbeaten in its last five regular-season games to close out the season, and was playing at a top-notch level when it arrived in Foxboro to cancel out the championship hopes of the Revolution’s long-suffering fandom. (For the record, NYC FC continued its hot streak the rest of the way and ultimately won the MLS Cup, also on PKs.)
Still, for fans of the local soccer team, it marked a turning point for the organization, and while it is unlikely that the Revs will again capture 18 of their 22 victories by a single goal, it’s still a team loaded with talent on both the pitch and the coaching staff. For now, it seems like this organization is the next one poised to help dust off the Duck Boats and end this long, long championship drought for New England sports fans.
