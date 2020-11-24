It’s been almost three weeks since the Red Sox re-hired Alex Cora, the manager who oversaw the club’s 2018 World Series championship, after he was suspended for the 2020 season because of his role as the ringleader of the 2017 Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scheme.
After Houston won that 2017 championship, Cora, then the Astros’ bench coach, was hired by Boston to replace John Farrell as the Sox’ skipper.
Before he was suspended by MLB after the commissioner’s investigation revealed his shenanigans on the Astros’ bench (and in the video room), Cora had been a popular and well-liked manager in Boston, even though the club dropped from 108 victories in 2018 to just 84 a season later, even though the team’s makeup was essentially the same one that won the title the year before.
According to non-scientific fan polls, nearly 80 percent of Red Sox fans were OK with Cora being re-hired, which was announced on Nov. 6, fewer than 10 days after his suspension expired following the World Series. The Astros’ manager during the 2017 scandal, A.J. Hinch, who was fired earlier this year for looking the other way while the bench coach and players cheated, also was quickly re-hired earlier this month, by the Tigers.
I’m confident that Cora’s return should return the Sox to their usual competitive selves after this season’s 24-36 debacle overseen by Cora’s former bench coach, Ron Roenicke, who lost his brief managerial post upon the season’s conclusion.
But just because the team is likely in better hands than when it was in Farrell’s or Roenicke’s, doesn’t mean that I have to like it. Or to think that Cora has been adequately punished and deserves a second chance at managing Boston’s Olde Towne Team.
Look, I know that sign-stealing has been part of the game’s nudge-nudge-wink-wink history for decades, but it still is cheating, and Cora was at the center of one team’s scandal that resulted in a championship, and oversaw a different team the next season that also had sign-stealing allegations levied against it. The Red Sox were not punished nearly as severely as the 2017 Astros were; according to Sports Illustrated,
“As in his Houston decision, (Commissioner Rob) Manfred did not discipline players. He determined (Boston’s) scheme was operated by the team’s designated replay room operator, J.T. Watkins, who not coincidentally also served as the team’s primary advance video scout.” Watkins was suspended without pay for the 2020 season and was barred from working as the Boston’s replay room operator in 2021.
Come on. You’re telling me that Cora, as the bench coach in Houston, concocted this elaborate sign-stealing system that used centerfield cameras to relay catchers’ signs to the dugout and clubhouse, where batters were informed of the impending pitches, and then came to Boston and didn’t continue to implement a similar system? Really?
It sure seems a wild coincidence that the 2017 Astros and the 2018 Red Sox – both championship teams -- were both punished for cheating, and the common denominator for both teams was Cora, and yet the commissioner concluded that Cora was unaware of Watkins’ wrongdoing during the 2018 season.
What kind of cockamamie investigation was this? Does anyone really believe that a team’s video coordinator could come up with a scheme like this on his own, and the manager wouldn’t know about it, even though he was knee-deep in similar hijinks in his previous job?
Heck, it’s obvious that the 2017 Astros players knew about the cheating procedures, as did the 2018 Red Sox, because they were the ones interviewed by MLB about what happened and exposed the details of these nefarious goings-on. Conveniently, all of the players who were involved, who obviously should be viewed as co-conspiring cheaters themselves, were granted immunity by MLB, and none of the players was punished (although Houston’s Carlos Beltran, who was apparently the central figure among the players involved, did lose his job as the new Mets manager prior to the 2020 season for his role).
So Cora is re-hired by Boston after Roenicke was dumped after a sub-par season. Cora served his punishment and deserves another chance.
Really? I compare what Cora did in 2017 and allegedly in 2018, as not just one big mistake, but in the same ballpark as a cheating husband: yes, the overall cheating scandal was perhaps a lapse in judgment, but when you view each separate time you cheated as a new opportunity where you could have done the right thing, but chose to cheat anyway – well, they all add up, and show a pattern of bad judgment over a course of months and years.
And that’s what Cora did: once he began the sign-stealing scheme during Astros’ home games, he not only didn’t stop, but continued to set up and endorse the plan of action during an entire season of Astros games, and then probably brought along this pattern of misbehavior to his new job.
And not lost in this is the players’ roles on both teams; it’s a very bad look for these guys who cooperated in these cheating exploits, and apparently nearly every one of those players, in Houston and in Boston, were complicit, and nobody blew the whistle until Astros pitcher Mike Fiers ended up with the Oakland A’s and then, and only then, developed a conscience and exposed Houston’s wicked ways two years later.
Manfred concluded in his report on the Boston allegations that Cora, the coaching staff, and most Red Sox players did not know “that Watkins was utilizing in-game video to update the information that he had learned from his pregame analysis.”
Baloney, I say.
Where’s my proof, you say?
Here ya go. Sports Illustrated reported, “ Boston posted an .872 OPS with runners in scoring position in 2018 — not only the best in baseball that year but also the best by any team in the previous 12 seasons.”
And this: “Manfred found no use of the monitor to decode signs in the (2018) postseason. Alerted by complaints by many clubs about the proliferation of sign-stealing, MLB installed security officials near dugouts and around replay monitors during the 2018 postseason. Still, Boston hit .364 with runners in scoring position in the postseason, up from .289 in the regular season. The MLB postseason average in those situations that year was .236. The Red Sox beat the Dodgers to win the World Series title, just as the Astros did the previous season.”
And guess what? The Red Sox were actually repeat offenders. In 2017, Manfred found the team, then guided by John Farrell, guilty of stealing signs off the replay monitor and transmitting them to the dugout via a Smartwatch worn by a trainer.
Watkins, the report said, also was involved in that scandal. The trainer would inform a player, who could then signal the information to a runner at second base, who could then signal to the hitter what pitch was coming. The Red Sox escaped with only a fine then because the commissioner “had not officially warned clubs of penalties regarding the misuse of technology.”
So Cora has been out of baseball for about nine months, and now gets to return to his old job. He appears remorseful and ashamed for his past actions, and is hoping for a clean slate from Sox’ ownership and the team’s fandom.
And I understand why he was re-hired; as mentioned, he was popular and brought great success to the team in 2018, and after a couple of down seasons – particularly this past season, in which the team’s flagship TV station saw its ratings drop by 54 percent – a spark is probably needed to get the Red Sox back to relevance in the teeming New England sports landscape. Cora can’t do that himself, and fans will likely be able to forgive him for his past transgressions, and perhaps even the players themselves, who obviously condoned and participated in the cheating.
But like that cheating husband who couldn’t help himself even though he should have known what he was doing was wrong, Alex Cora should not get off scot-free and be absolved of his role in not one, but possibly two significant sign-stealing scandals that put a blot on both franchises.
As they say, you only get one chance to make a good impression, and Cora’s reputation has been forever stained. It’s up to him to make good to baseball fans and to the sanctity of the game itself this time around.
