“What is it that you want?”
“What does anybody want? I want the Red Sox to win the World Series.”
— Bill Pullman to Nicole Kidman in 1993’s “Malice”
No ongoing sports to write about, so another trip into the Wayback Machine, rewinding to the fall of 1995.
In Boston, no pro team has won a championship in nine years. The Celtics are coming off a 35-47 season, the Bruins finished the lockout-shortened 1994-95 season at 27-18-3, but were dismissed in the opening round of the playoffs by the Florida Panthers of all teams, and the Patriots are fresh off of a respectable 10-6 1994 season, but are heading into a 6-10 slide in 1995.
And for the Red Sox, they are smack dab in the middle of an 18-year period between their calamitous 1986 World Series performance and the Curse-busting celebration of 2004. But there hasn’t been much genuine celebrating in a long, long time, because the Sox are mired in a 77-year title drought, or as Yankees fans call it, “The good old days.”
But there was a glimmer of hope in 1995. Coming off a strike-shortened 54-61 season in 1994, Boston shot off to a 24-11 spring start en route to its first AL East title since 1990. Still, there was always pessimism in the air with this franchise, because the team had lost eight straight playoff games, dating back to the Bill Buckner World Series debacle of 1986.
This was the team of Mo Vaughn, Mike Greenwell, John Valentin, Roger Clemens, Jose Canseco(!), and, in his first year with the team, 29-year-old knuckleballer Tim Wakefield.
My newspaper at the time wanted to put together an MLB playoff preview edition, so I volunteered to write about what it would be like if the Red Sox actually were to win the World Series for the first time since 1918. It’s almost a laughable thought now, since the once-hexed franchise has won four World Series titles in the 2000s, but back in 1995, it was really a question worth asking, as generations had since Babe Ruth left town in 1919: Will we New Englanders ever see the Sox win a championship?
Boston fans had had their collective hearts broken many times prior by the Olde Towne Team: in 1946, 1967, 1975, and 1986, the Red Sox had reached the World Series, only to lose in the seventh game each time. In addition, no Bostonian of that era could possibly forget the 1978 season, when the powerhouse Sox bolted out to a 14-game lead over the Yankees on July 19, only to completely squander the lead, and then needed to win their final eight games of the season just to force a one-game playoff with those hated Pinstripers. We all know what happened next: Bucky Bleeping Dent is what happened.
So all of that frustration was simmering among Sox fans as their team prepared to take on the loaded Cleveland Indians in a best-of-five opening-round series in October 1995.
I called a number of local sportswriters and TV personalities and asked them that simple question: “What would happen if the Sox won the World Series?”
Leigh Montville, the former Boston Globe columnist who at the time worked for Sports Illustrated, said, “I almost hope that it doesn’t happen this year, because this year has been like a season with an asterisk (because of the strike-shortened campaign). But I really hope to see it in my lifetime; my father was born in 1900 and saw the (1918) championship as a teenager, but he recently passed away and never got to see another one.
“I just think that in some ways, (a championship) might spoil everything – that they’d become just another team rather than a team constantly in search of the Holy Grail.”
Dan Shaughnessy, then and now a Globe columnist and the author of The Curse of the Bambino, felt that a championship “would strip the Red Sox of their identity in these parts.
“There would be a lasting letdown. A lot of fans would lose their incentive to go on rooting for the team. It’ll be like, ‘(Now) what do we have to live for? Is that all there is?’ ” Shaughnessy added, “Look at the Phillies (in 1980). The fans there had waited so long for a win, and after they won, the Phillies became just another team.”
But he correctly predicted, “The players on (a Red Sox championship) team would be forever immortalized.
“It’ll be a great thing when it happens,” he added, “particularly for a lot of old folks who have put their hearts into this team.”
When I asked Channel 7 sports anchor Gene Lavanchy how he thought New Englanders would celebrate a World Series crown, he said, “You’d have to ask somebody from Minnesota or New York, because I certainly don’t know how people would react. No one would know what to do.”
But, he added, a championship “would blow the roof off the city. It would be a slow, evolving process. Everyone would be stunned. People would need instructions on how to pop the champagne.
“And there would still be some hesitation (from the fans) to make sure that it would really count — to be certain something wouldn’t come down from the commissioner’s office saying that (the Sox) used illegal players or something.”
And there might even be celebratory pain, Lavanchy admitted. “I know one thing: somebody’s going to get hurt, not intentionally, of course. It’s just that we haven’t been training enough, we’re out of shape, and we certainly haven’t had enough practice. Injuries could happen.”
Bob Lobel, the legendary WBZ sportscaster, forecast “one enormous hit of adrenaline and euphoria, and no more despair,” but concluded, “They just wouldn’t be the Red Sox anymore. The karma would be totally different. We’d have to just love them. We couldn’t hate them anymore.”
Still, he wondered, “Would you rather have it where things could only get better, or only get worse?”
Gerry Callahan, back then an SI writer and a former Boston Herald columnist, offered a different take. “The idea that people would lose interest in the team is kind of silly. Ninety-eight percent of Red Sox fans are Red Sox fans and would continue to follow them and buy their tickets to Fenway Park.”
But, he added, regarding the annual bandwagon-jumpers come playoff time, “It might thin out the herd a little and eliminate the phonies who believe in the Curse. It’s a wonderful thing, this folklore, this mythic following of the lovable losers. But one has to separate the myth from the reality.”
Alas, there would be no Duck Boat parade down Boylston that fall. The Red Sox fell meekly, 5-4 (in 13 innings), 4-0, and 8-2 to the Manny Ramirez-led Tribe, extending Boston’s postseason skid to a then-record 11 games. Canseco went 0-for-13 in the series, Vaughn went 0-for-14, and 28-year-old rookie leadoff hitter Dwayne Hosey went 0-for-13, while Wakefield got shelled in the closeout game.
And it would be another six years before any Boston team would win a championship, but the 2001 Patriots kicked off the most dominant sports era of any North American city – 12 total championship in all four sports — and got Boston fans accustomed to opening champagne again without instructions, and in good enough shape to celebrate heartily, and often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.