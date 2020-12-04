It’s probably way too early to start thinking about a perfect regular season for the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team, as they still have tough road matchups with the 8-3 Bills next weekend and the 8-3 Browns, along with a home date with the 7-4 Colts.
As folks around here know, no team has staged a perfect 16-0 season since the 2007 Patriots, although the 2009 Colts got off to a 14-0 start before falling in their final two regular-season games (after controversially deciding to rest most of their starters for those last two games under orders from the team’s GM), and the 2015 Panthers, who memorably also won their first 14 before inexplicably falling to a 7-7 Falcons team — a squad the Cam Newton-led Panthers had beaten, 38-0, just two weeks earlier.
Four other teams have started 13–0 before losing their 14th game: the 1998 Broncos, the 2005 Colts, the 2009 Saints and the 2011 Packers. Those ’98 Broncos, ’05 Colts, and ’09 Saints lost at least two of their final three games, but the Broncos and Saints pulled things together and ultimately won the Super Bowl.
So yeah, it’s probably a little bit early to be talking about perfect seasons at this point, with five weeks left in the regular season, but without the NHL, NBA, and just a watered-down college football season to follow, the Steelers’ storyline is one of the most fascinating playing out in the wide, wide world of sports, especially during a pandemic.
I’m not denigrating Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start heading into their Monday matchup against 4-7 Washington. For a change, the AFC North is one of the most competitive in football, and Pittsburgh’s main rival in the division, the Ravens, went 14-2 last season before inexplicably falling to Tennessee in the divisional round of the playoffs. Baltimore got off to a 5-1 start this season, but has lost four of five since, including last week to the Steelers which completed Pittsburgh’s season sweep. Meanwhile, the much-improved Browns are 8-3, while the Bengals, who were the worst team in football last year at 2-14, netting them the top pick in the draft, Joe Burrow, were surprisingly competitive at 2-6-1 — with only a couple of losses that could have been considered blowouts — before Burrow was sidelined for the season with a knee injury against Washington in Week 11.
After this weekend at home against Washington, the presumably 12-0 Steelers will be at Buffalo, at 2-8-1 Cincinnati, home against Indy, and then possibly vying for the perfect regular season in Cleveland — a team that the Steelers handled easily, 38-7, at home in Week 6. Should Pittsburgh run the table without incident, it would be just the second team to finish the regular season undefeated, following the 2007 Pats and the 1972 Dolphins, who finished the regular season 14-0 and then completed the only perfect NFL campaign with three more postseason victories.
Now if one wanted to play devil’s advocate, one could suggest that the Steelers’ road to perfection thus far has been somewhat eased by the fact that all of their road games have taken place in basically empty stadiums because of the pandemic, which really negates the home team’s advantage in the typically ultra-competitive AFC North, or any division for that matter.
Therefore, all of the Steelers’ games, and that of any team in the NFL this season, have pretty much played at neutral sites, with only a handful of teams allowing up to 20-25 percent capacity for their home games. Even with piped-in crowd noise and a smattering of fans, there is no way that this could be viewed as a typical season, because road games are not nearly as loud or as hostile.
Without sold-out stadiums, this blanketing of competitive balance throughout the league has made nearly every game seem like a neutral-site contest, and along with the league-wide rules for containing the virus during games, every matchup is somewhat sterile and void of real fan passion and histrionics in the stands — a staple of the NFL game and the home-field advantage that teams enjoy and rely upon.
So yes, the pandemic has evened the playing field, so to speak, but it also has wreaked havoc with certain teams and scheduled games, and the Steelers have had to put up with rescheduling issues not once, but twice this season. First, their Oct. 2 game with the Titans was postponed to Oct. 25 because of infections in Tennessee’s locker room; therefore, the Steelers had to switch their convenient Week-8 bye week to Week 4 instead, and that was determined after the team had already had practices and meetings. As a result, their bye week was not a bye week at all, and that forced the Steelers to play 14 straight weeks after the bye, rather than the midseason bye that was originally part of their schedule.
Pittsburgh then had to deal with another outbreak on a team on its impending schedule, and the Steelers’ Week 12 date with the Ravens was rescheduled twice because of infections in Baltimore’s locker room. The game was postponed twice before finally getting played this past Wednesday in Pittsburgh, and then the Steelers had to turn things around quickly and play improving Washington this coming Monday after the game was bumped from Sunday.
So yes, the Steelers are 11-0 and have benefited from not playing in hostile environments in the AFC North all season, but no team has had to adjust its schedule and its preparation more so than Pittsburgh has this season, so one has to tip one’s cap to the Steelers and their resilience and patience in the face of others teams’ virus shortcomings.
Not surprisingly, the Steelers of 2020 are hearkening back to their days of glory when their defense was ferocious and stingy, and this team’s unit is no different, as it is top-three in nearly every defensive category, particularly with its pass defense. The Steelers have given up just 188 points in their 11 wins, and that’s 17 points fewer than the second-best NFL defense in terms of points allowed, the Dolphins.
Die-hard Steelers fans have waited quite a while for their gridiron heroes to rule the football world after Super Bowl titles in 2005 and 2008. The team has missed the postseason five times since that last title, including the past two seasons, and lost their opening-round playoff matchup three other times, so the team has definitely underachieved in the last decade-plus.
Are these Steelers the team to erase those years of frustration in the Steel City? I’m not so sure. Of their 11 wins, only four have been against teams with winning records (the two Ravens wins, the blowout of the Browns, and the rescheduled 27-24 nail-biter against the Titans in Week7 in which Pittsburgh nearly blew a 27-7 second-half lead and survived a last-minute field goal miss by former Patriots kicker Steven Gostkowski that would have tied the game), and none have been against the iron of the NFC.
Most prognosticators still give the best-team nod right now to the 10-1 Chiefs, but if the Steelers hold serve the rest of the way and secure their perfect regular season, they would earn the AFC’s lone playoff bye, and would have home-field advantage (for whatever that’s worth!) all the way to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.
Pittsburgh’s toughest regular-season test would seem to be in Buffalo next weekend, but don’t be surprised if the Bills look too far ahead to that matchup this weekend and manage to lose to the 49ers. That would take some of the luster off that AFC clash, even though the Bills would still be at home and the Steelers would be coming off a short week after playing Monday night.
But for now, the Steelers have the best record in football after being also-rans for quite a few years, and they’d definitely provide the defending champ Chiefs a run for their money in the AFC title game next month.
A 19-0 Steelers’ season — so, you’re saying there’s a chance? Yeah, there’s a chance. A pretty good one.
