Ever since the Patriots went into Baltimore and got smoked by the Ravens, 37-20, three weeks ago, and then followed up that dismal performance by quickly falling behind the 5-4 Eagles by 10 points last week following the team’s bye, it has become fashionable to believe that New England’s 8-0 start was an illusion, and that there are plenty of other teams ready to surpass the Pats for league supremacy.
Well, there may be a small handful of franchises that could emerge victorious in Super Bowl LIV, but nearly every legitimate contender has flaws and chinks in its armor that lead me to believe that New England is still the clear favorite to win in Miami on Feb. 2.
Let’s begin with the Cowboys, who visit what is expected to be a blustery Gillette Stadium on Sunday. From all outward appearances, Dallas is loaded with talented players and has a bona fide chance to topple the Patriots.
I’m not buying it. The Cowboys are 6-4, but are just 3-4 in their last seven, and that included a stretch where Dallas lost three straight, including a road defeat to a putrid Jets team that came into the contest 0-4 and had been outscored, 84-23, in its previous three games (including a 31-6 defeat to the Eagles — a team that Dallas swamped, 37-10, a week later). The Cowpokes have dropped two games at home, and were particularly embarrassed on Oct. 6 when the Packers came into Arlington and jumped out to a 31-3 lead before settling for a 10-point win.
Who are the other candidates to capture the flag from the defending champion Patriots?
Staying in the NFC East, the aforementioned Eagles are just 5-5 following a so-so 9-7 season in 2018 when they were coming off the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl title. They have some bad losses this season, too, including falling to the awful Falcons, the even-worse Lions (at home!), and back-to-back three-TD losses to the Vikings and Cowboys.
In the NFC North, there are a couple of what appear to be elite teams fighting it out for divisional honors. Green Bay is an impressive 8-2 — impressive, that is, until you look at the team’s two losses: at home to the mediocre Eagles, and a mystifying 26-11 defeat at the 4-7 LA Chargers three weeks ago, when the Bolts were just 3-5 coming in. The Packers have knocked off the Vikings, Cowboys, and Chiefs thus far, but the outcome of their Sunday-night tilt at the 49ers this weekend will tell us a lot about where the team stands.
The Vikings, at 8-3, have been difficult to figure out, not only this season, but last year as well. In 2017, the Vikings went 13-3 en route to the NFC title game, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles. But last season Minnesota went 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs altogether. This year, its only win over top team was two weeks ago when the Vikes outlasted Dallas on the road. Their losses have been to the Packers, the 4-6 Bears, and a Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs team at Arrowhead. Like Green Bay, the Vikings’ next game will be a tough test — at the Seahawks next weekend in a game that will likely throw the loser into a wild-card slot rather than as a division favorite.
The NFC South only has one clear top team: the 8-2 Saints, who valiantly went 5-0 without franchise QB Drew Brees shelved because of injury. Still, what to make of this: in the game Brees got hurt, New Orleans was drubbed by the Rams, 27-9, and then Brees’s second game back, the Saints got mauled by the Falcons – who came into the game 1-7 – 26-9, at the Superdome. Still, the Saints only have one tough game left the rest of the regular season, so it may be difficult to ascertain whether the team is the real deal.
There are three somewhat-legitimate championship threats in the NFC West, but they all have blemishes on their résumés. The 49ers are an impressive 9-1, but before losing their first contest of the season Nov. 11 in Seattle, the Niners’ wins were over the Bucs, Bengals, Steelers, Browns, Redskins, Panthers, and Cardinals (twice), along with a road victory over the Rams. Upcoming games against the Packers, Ravens, Rams, Seahawks, and Saints should provide a better idea of whether Jimmy G and his troops are indeed legit contenders.
After knocking off the previously undefeated Niners, the Seahawks are 8-2, although most of their wins to this point, similar to San Francisco’s, are rather dubious (Bengals, Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Falcons, Bucs). Three of Seattle’s next four games are on the road, including tough matchups at Philly and the Rams, sandwiched around a home contest vs. the Vikings.
And what to make of the Rams, last year’s NFC Super Bowl representative? It’s pretty much the same cast of characters of last season’s offensive juggernaut, but a year removed from that 13-3 regular season, LA is just 6-4, with losses already to the Bucs at home (55-40!), the Seahawks, 49ers, and Steelers. The Rams may not even return to the playoffs this season.
Over in the AFC, the Patriots finally have some legitimate competition in the East, where Buffalo has impressed with its 7-3 start. Yet Buffalo has only one victory against an above-.500 team, and has suffered embarrassing losses to the Eagles and Browns, with games against the Cowboys, Steelers, Patriots, and Ravens yet to come.
Ah yes, the Ravens. The only team to this point to KO New England, Baltimore (8-2) has been very impressive thus far, with its only road loss in Week 3 to the powerhouse Chiefs. But I am still completely mystified about the Ravens’ only other setback: how on earth did such a good team allow a 1-2 Browns team to come into M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 29 and steamroll the home squad, 40-25?
I’m not going to even consider the top two teams in the AFC North credible contenders, although both the 7-4 Texans (with wins over the Chiefs and Raiders) and the 6-5 Colts (a Week-5 takedown of the Chiefs) have some solid victories. Both are too wildly inconsistent, however.
Finally, you have the Chiefs (7-4) and the Raiders (6-4) out west. Most observers expected the Chiefs to coast back to the AFC Championship Game this season after last year’s run, but Mahomes’s injury, which cost him a pair of games, along with a historically bad team defense, has led to several embarrassing losses, including home defeats to Indy and Houston and a road setback to Tennessee. Mahomes actually played in all three of those defeats, so the presence of last year’s MVP no longer guarantees victory for KC.
The Raiders have been reasonably impressive, and only a road date at the Chiefs next week could derail Oakland’s march to a possible wild-card berth, possibly at the expense of the Steelers and Colts in the postseason.
Right now, the Patriots themselves have few quality victories to this point in the season, but this current stretch of games — at Ravens, home to Dallas, at Houston, and home to KC — should provide a great barometer as to whether this team is inexorably marching back to the Super Bowl for its fourth straight season, or ready to cede the throne to somebody else for a change.
