Red Sox fans of a certain age will claim that they had it a lot worse. Old-time Chicago Cubs and White Sox fans can also make their cases for being a sports fandom starving for a championship for way, way too long.
Ultimately, however, the Red Sox (after 86 years, in 2004), the White Sox (after 78 years, in 2005), and the Cubs (after 108 years, in 2016) all finally got to taste the champagne after decades of near-misses and heartbreaks.
There are still dozens of pro teams that come to mind for still keeping their fan bases waiting, including MLB’s Texas Rangers (zero titles in 59 seasons), San Diego Padres (zero in 52), and Cleveland Browns (none since 1948); the NFL’s Browns, Lions, Chargers, Falcons, Vikings, and Bengals, none of whom have won a Super Bowl in the 55-year history of the big game; and the NBA’s Cavaliers, Nuggets, Pacers, and Suns — all without an NBA championship in their teams’ histories, which date back at least 45 seasons each.
However, there is currently one NHL franchise that really takes the cake in terms of tormenting its huge and devoted fan base. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, the Toronto Maple Leafs.
An Original Six team that began play way back in 1917 as the Arenas and won the championship in its inaugural season, then won another as the St. Pats four seasons later, the team permanently became the Maple Leafs in 1927.
As the Leafs, playing in Canada’s most populous city, the team became embraced by the hockey-mad metropolis and enjoyed tremendous success, eventually winning 11 Stanley Cups between 1931 and 1967, with the franchise’s total of 13 ranking second only to the hated Montreal Canadiens, who have won 25, although none since 1993.
The Maple Leafs had a pair of mini-dynasties. They also won four Stanley Cups in a five-year period in the 1940s, and four more in a six-period in the 1960s, culminated by the chalice won in the spring of 1967 when the third-place regular-season finishers surprisingly mowed through the three rounds of playoffs, winning 12 games and losing just four en route to the franchise’s 13th championship.
Little did Leafs fans know, but that, as they say, was that.
Because the team has not added another championship banner since, and that’s 54 seasons (53 if you don’t count the lockout season of 2004).
Oh, boo-hoo, one might say — it’s been a bit of a championship drought, but our team would have killed to see that many banners hanging in the home arena rafters.
Well I’m here to tell you it’s not just the 54-season absence of championships in this hockey-crazy town; it’s how the team has tortured the fan base, particularly in the past 17 seasons.
Let’s make two things clear: no Maple Leafs fan under the age of 60 has likely witnessed a Toronto player skating around the ice with the Stanley Cup, and Toronto is the only one of the Original Six teams not to have won a Cup since NHL expansion in 1967, when six more teams were added to the league, doubling its total to 12. So every one of Toronto’s hockey championships has been obtained when the entire league was comprised of just five other teams.
Let’s rewind back to the spring of 2004, prior to the cancellation of the 2004-05 season. The Maple Leafs qualified for the postseason for the sixth straight season, having reached the conference final twice during that span, but losing to Buffalo and Carolina, respectively. In 2004, the Leafs, after having gone 45-24-10-3 during the regular season, skated past Ottawa in the first round before bowing to the Flyers in the conference semifinals.
Oh well, wait ’til next year, blah blah blah, said Toronto hockey fans.
But 17 seasons later, the Maple Leafs have not won a single playoff series since.
Part of the reason for that futility was the fact that Toronto missed the playoffs in 10 of the subsequent 11 seasons, but that doesn’t begin to explain the past five seasons. Year after year, Toronto qualified for the postseason, only to be ousted in the first round.
In 2017, Toronto held a 2-1 series lead against Washington, only to lose three straight — a weird series admittedly, because all six games went to overtime, and all six games were decided by a single goal.
In 2018, the Leafs fell behind the Bruins 3-1 in games before rallying for two straight wins to knot the series; in Game 7, Toronto got pasted, 7-4.
In a 2019 rematch, Toronto led the series, 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2, yet managed to lose the final two games to fall in seven games to Boston for the second straight season.
In 2020, in the pandemic bubble on their home rink for all five games, the Leafs lost to Columbus in their opening best-of-five series.
But this past season topped them all.
Playing in the reconfigured North Division that featured all seven Canadian teams locking horns for the entire regular season, Toronto dominated the season, going 35-14-7 and sewing up the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. In the opening round, they took on the fourth-place Canadiens, who were just 24-21-11 during the season and finished a whopping 18 points behind the Leafs in the standings. After dropping the opener to the Habs in Toronto, the Leafs ripped off three straight dominant wins, outscoring Montreal 11-2 to go up 3-1 in the series, and returning home to presumably finish off the series without incident and wait for the second-place Oilers or third-place Jets in the next round.
You can probably guess what happened next.
Leafs’ goalie Jack Campbell, who had gone 17-3-2 with a minuscule 2.15 GAA during the regular season, dropped back-to-back overtime decisions to knot the series at 3-3, and the Leafs looked tentative in Game 7, scoring only a last-minute tally in the eventual 3-1 loss.
It is worth noting that Toronto’s second-best player, John Tavares, left with a concussion during Game 1 of the series and didn’t return, but star Auston Matthews, who tallied 41 goals and 66 points in 52 regular-season games, had just a single goal and four assists in the series, while teammate Mitch Marner (20-47—67 during the season) registered just four assists all-told, and has now been goal-less for his last 18 postseason games.
That’s just the past five seasons. Who can forget the 2013 first-round playoff series between the Bruins and Leafs, when Toronto had fought back from a 3-1 series deficit to tie the series, forcing a decisive seventh game at the Garden on May 13? Up 4-1 with just 11 minutes to play in the third period, the Leafs coughed up three straight goals to Boston, including a pair 31 seconds apart late in the game. Naturally, the Bruins scored six minutes into OT to advance.
In all, the Leafs have played in eight straight postseason games in which they could close out their opponents, and they managed to lose all eight. To put this into perspective, the laughingstock Buffalo Sabres have advanced in the NHL playoffs four times since the Maple Leafs last did, in 2004.
For a city whose hockey team means everything to its very sports-crazy fabric, such a run of futility and choking at the most inopportune moments must be maddening. And while it’s still reassuring to see 13 Stanley Cup banners hanging in the Scotiabank Arena rafters, it’s still 54 long, dusty seasons since the last one was raised.
