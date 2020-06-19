Perhaps you didn’t stay up for it last fall, but on Oct. 30, at 10:50 p.m., the Washington Nationals won their first-ever World Series title by topping those cheatin’ dogs, the Houston Astros, in the seventh game of the Fall Classic, 6-2.
It marked the conclusion of another 2,430-game regular season and a thrilling 37-game postseason.
And while I’m not conclusively giving up hope that there will be a 2020 season starting sometime in the near future, the fact is that it is very possible that Game 7 on that Halloween Eve will be the last live Major League Baseball game that any of us will see for a very long period of time.
How long? Possibly 513 days, that’s how long. Because 513 is the number of days that will have transpired from Oct. 30, 2019 through the approximate Opening Day of the 2021 MLB season next spring.
Baseball fans thought that they had a long wait back in 1994-’95, when the players’ union went on strike on Aug. 10, 1994 and didn’t get things settled with the owners and returned to the field for Opening Day until April 25, 1995.
That was all of 257 days, which is almost exactly half of what we’re looking at right now because of the coronavirus, and, of course, the same filthy financial circumstances that shut down baseball in 1994, wiping out the postseason for the first time in history.
But sadly, while sports fans have been frothing at the mouth for live sports for the last three months, and baseball fans are getting particularly antsy about the current negotiations of their sport’s 2020 season, it’s not just Major League Baseball that we’re missing out on.
Little League Baseball has yet to begin across the country, and is unlikely to get underway at all, which means that any 11-year-old that played last year is now facing the stark prospect of knowing that his Little League career is over without a proper final season as a 12-year-old. The writing was on the wall for Little League Baseball when the powers that be on April 30 canceled the Little League World Series, which was scheduled to be played in Williamsport, Pa., for the 74th time in league history, dating back to 1947.
That’s certainly a bummer, but let’s take another step up, and look at further damage inflicted by COVID-19: the high school baseball and softball leagues, which never got started this spring, either around our area or nationwide. I don’t think players around here even got to play any scrimmages before things shut down in mid-March.
And for players who had visions of maybe making baseball a career, missing out on one’s junior season, and certainly one’s senior year, had to be devastating. It’s impossible to determine how many kids’ destinies changed forever because college scouts were unable to see them play this spring, much less offer them a scholarship to play ball.
Even the summer tradition of American Legion baseball has been put on hold, and its immediate future is very much on shaky ground. Established in 1925 in South Dakota, American Legion baseball is a variety of amateur baseball played by 13-to-19-year-olds in 50 states in the US and Canada, with more than 3,500 teams participating each year.
Also seeing their hopes of a pro baseball career possibly obliterated are those young men who would have played ball in college this past spring. For many, this season was one of their last best chances to be scouted, ranked, and perhaps put in a draft pool by pro teams. Even worse, because of the lack of a spring collegiate season, MLB felt as if it had no choice but to reduce the 2020 draft selection process to just just five rounds this year, featuring 160 picks. The draft was shortened from the usual 40 rounds down to only those five as a cost-cutting move amid the pandemic, and MLB also capped the amount of bonus money non-drafted players could be awarded to just $20,000, which means a lot of players are getting shortchanged in 2020.
According to Baseball America, of the 960 drafted players who signed in 2019, 680 signed for more than $20,000. There were 167 players drafted in the first five rounds, so that total suggests that 513 players selected after the fifth round received bonuses of more than $20,000.That decrease in spending by teams will likely lead to more high-school seniors going to college instead of the minor leagues, which is a significant detour for most of these players with aspirations of major-league stardom.
Ah yes, the minor leagues. According to a Sports Illustrated survey in April, 35 percent of responding minor-league franchises said even back then that they were “seriously concerned that lost revenue from this season would impact their ability to operate next season or in future years, ranking their level of worry at seven out of 10, or higher.”
As you’ve probably guessed, minor-league teams haven’t begun their seasons yet, either, and since their seasons usually end in early September anyway, it’s unlikely that they will get their seasons underway at all, whether MLB gets its act together or not for a shortened season.
These dire forecasts come on top of the already frosty relationship between MLB and its minor-league franchises because of MLB’s potential cost-cutting moves that would eliminate more than a quarter of affiliated teams by 2021, while also advocating significant changes to their partnerships with the minor-league teams. This does not affect the Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate in Pawtucket (more on that shortly), but it could jeopardize the future of their beloved Single-A short-season team in Lowell.
Cost-cutting moves like this have been going on for decades in all sports, but the costs incurred by the pandemic could result in a dire outcome for not only Lowell’s 24-year-old Spinners franchise, but for many small-town teams that are the lifeblood of those communities’ sports landscape.
And then there are those Pawtucket Red Sox. After failing to get financial assistance from Rhode Island officials to upgrade the team’s facilities (thanks, Curt Schilling and 38 Studios!), the PawSox had hoped to get one last season in at McCoy Stadium before closing its minor-league doors (likely) forever and watching a reincarnation of the team take over in Worcester, Mass., in brand-spanking-new Polar Park next spring. Now it appears a last hurrah is unlikely for the historic 50-year-old RI franchise, and fans will not get a proper chance to bid adieu to their treasured PawSox.
So clearly, it’s not just the Boston Red Sox who may be going on a protracted hiatus; just about every baseball and softball player nationwide is facing the same uncertainty — and other sports are obviously facing similar peril — and who knows how history will be changed and sporting lives altered as the result of the 2020 Aerosol Bandit.
Maybe it’s time to make an exception. Crying is allowed in baseball again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.