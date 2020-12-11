In the NFL, the college draft, the salary cap, and free agency are all designed to give each team pretty much the same chance to succeed each season.
That makes the fact that the Patriots won six Super Bowl titles (and had three other losing appearances) in an 18-year period all the more difficult to figure out, as are the franchise’s 16 AFC East crowns (including the last 11 years) over that same time.
Well, don’t look now, but it seems like the NFL is getting closer to its goal of league-wide parity as 2020 winds down and the 2021 season looms next fall.
In a nutshell, there are not as many superpowers in the NFL anymore, nor is there at least one clown-show franchise in each division, highlighting the differences between the haves and the have-nots.
Oh, there are still some awful football teams this season, as evidenced by the 0-12 NY Jets and the 1-11 Jaguars, but even for those downtrodden outfits there is realistic hope for bounce-backs next season, even though there is scant evidence that the franchises are heading in the right direction right now.
Let’s take a look at what’s been happening in recent years in each division, what’s going on this season, and what the future may hold in the coming seasons.
Now right off the bat, there is an outlier in this theory of parity in the NFL, and that resides in the NFC East.
All four teams in the division are under .500, which is practically unheard-of in the NFL at this point in the season, through 12 weeks of play. But all four teams are within a couple of games of each other, and one could argue that not only is there no clear favorite (both the Giants and Washington are 5-7), but any one of these teams could lose to another on any given weekend. That’s parity, to be sure.
Last season, the Eagles, two years removed from a Super Bowl title, won the division at 9-7, and the Cowboys won it a year earlier with a 10-6 mark.
But what’s noticeable is that both the Eagles and Cowboys have fallen on tougher times, while the division leaders this season, as noted, are New York and Washington, both of which finished under .500 each of the past three seasons.
Yes, I recognize that both are still boasting losing records this season, but both have won more games thus far this year than they did all of last season, and there are still four weeks left. Also noteworthy: the Giants are on a four-game winning streak after a 1-7 start, and Washington has won three straight after starting 2-7, so the members of this crazy division — one of which will actually make the playoffs, even with a losing record — aren’t all that far apart talent-wise.
In the NFC North, Green Bay (9-3) is clearly superior to its division mates, but are they really? The Packers just five weeks ago lost at home to the Vikings, who came into the contest at 1-5. Minnesota has now won five of six and evened its record at 6-6, hasn’t had a losing record since 2014, and just three years ago, played in the NFC title game against the Eagles.
Yes, the Bears and Lions are both pulling up the rear in the division at 5-7, but Detroit is showing signs of life after finally ditching head coach Matt Patricia, and a lot could change next season for the Lions depending on who they hire as the new head coach, and whether they want to retain franchise QB Matt Stafford.
Chicago, meanwhile, has lost six straight after a 5-1 start, but one of those wins was against Tom Brady’s Bucs, and four of the Bears’ five recent losses were by a TD or fewer. Quarterback issues need to be addressed in Chicago for the Bears to be taken seriously, but their defense is stout and respected.
In the NFC South, 9-2 New Orleans has to be considered a Super Bowl contender, having won nine straight after a 1-2 start, and the last three wins have been with a backup QB. But the Buccaneers are finally relevant again after having missed the playoffs in each of the past 12 seasons, and Tampa Bay should give the Saints a run for their money in the future once the roster gets accustomed to each other and rises to its sky-high capabilities. Atlanta and Carolina (both 4-8) are struggling, but the Falcons have won three of five since they changed head coaches (including a 43-6 pasting of the Raiders), and don’t forget that Atlanta had a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl just four seasons ago. The Panthers have been injury-wracked all season, but four of their eight losses have come by four points or fewer, and they went to Kansas City a month ago and only lost by a couple of points. Carolina has also been to the Super Bowl recently, just five seasons ago.
The NFC West really underscores the league-wide parity that is shaping up in the league. Did you know that an NFC West team has been in the Super Bowl in five of the past eight seasons, and that all four teams have made it at least once since 2008? No other division in football can say that.
The 9-4 Rams may be steamrolling to their second Super Bowl berth in three years; the 8-4 Seahawks have tapered off after a 5-0 start but still have made the postseason eight of the past nine seasons; the 5-7 49ers were in the Super Bowl just last season, but injuries and Covid issues have brought them back to the pack a bit (and they’ve beaten the Rams twice this season); and the slumping Cardinals (6-6), losers of three straight, are definitely a team to watch moving forward behind dynamic QB Kyler Murray.
In the AFC East, the Patriots have dominated for decades, but as you may have noticed, they’re 6-7 and ahead of only the 0-12 Jets in the division. Meanwhile, the Bills have had a solid resurgence, and should stay atop or near the division for years to come, and the Dolphins? Well, don’t look now, but since a 3-11 start a year ago under new head coach Brian Flores (a Bill Belichick disciple in NE), the ‘Fish’ have won 10 of 14, including wins over every NFC West team in 2020, and should be playoff-bound for just the second time since 2008.
I don’t think anyone’s too worried around New England that the Patriots won’t return to prominence sometime soon, but there’s also optimism in New York, believe it or not, despite the Jets seemingly headed for 0-16 and the No. 1 draft pick.
But that draft choice could be franchise QB Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson, who has won two national titles in three seasons, including one as a freshman. And even if New York decides to trade the top pick because it has a pretty good quarterback in Sam Darnold, the boatload of picks they’d get in return, along with a new head coach in Gotham, could turn around the floundering franchise fairly quickly. Or not.
The AFC North used to have at least one ultra-lousy team — usually the Browns — each season, but now there really aren’t any. And yes, I know that 2-9-1 Cincinnati seems to be light-years behind 11-1 Pittsburgh, 9-3 Cleveland, and 7-5 Baltimore, but the Bengals were playing very competitively under No. 1 draft choice Joe Burrow until the rookie QB got hurt in Week 11. This division will be fun to watch for years to come, trust me.
In the AFC South, the Titans and Colts (both 8-4) are good, but not great, franchises, the 4-8 Texans are on the rise and also will have a new head coach in 2021 along with rising star QB Deshaun Watson at the helm, and the 1-11 Jaguars — well, they’ll also have a top-three draft pick along with nine other picks, including two firsts and two seconds.
In the AFC West, Kansas City is obviously the cream of the crop, but 7-5 Las Vegas is finally making inroads after missing the playoffs 17 of the past 18 seasons. Denver at 4-8 needs a capable head coach and a franchise QB, and it could be back in the mix next year after missing the playoffs each of the past four seasons on the heels of winning Super Bowl L behind Peyton Manning.
Finally, the 3-9 LA Chargers have been fairly competitive all season, and OT losses to New Orleans and Kansas City could have been game-changers had those decisions gone the other way. Still, the Bolts have an up-and-coming QB in Justin Herbert, they’ll have a high draft pick and a new head coach next season, and playing in that state-of-the-art stadium in the LA sunshine should make the Chargers an appealing landing spot for free agents for years to come.
