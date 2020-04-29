PROVIDENCE — One of the most distinguished awards bestowed by the Providence College basketball family is that of the Marvin Barnes Award, which has been presented to the Friars’ Kalif Young for his rebounding and defensive prowess.
Though Canada is a long way from South Providence, Young shared some of those same attributes by the late Friar legend in patrolling the paint.
“From the moment I stepped on the Providence College campus I knew that my life would change forever,” Young said upon being named the recipient of the Marvin Barnes Award.
“You see, I am a Canadian, who always wanted to play the game built on discipline, teamwork, cohesion and synergy,” added Young, who finished his Friar career on the No. 2 spot in all-time games played (132). “I was determined to soak in the experience of it all, but at the same time my main focus was to make a definitive impact.”
Young, who hails from Vaughan, Ontario — outside of Toronto — posted career highs for points and rebounds per game at five apiece.
The Friars’ senior center ranked No. 2 on the team in blocked shots (19) and rebounds (153), having played in all 31 games for PC (19-12), making 19 starts.
“It was never really about me scoring a thousand points a game,” said the mild-mannered Young. “What meant the most to me was leaving a legacy as a unit, and I was determined to do so.
“Just being able to put that Friar jersey on and represent all the amazing things it stands for was empowering for me, game after game.”
Young shot 52 percent from the floor this season, hitting 64 of 123 shots, in addition to having 28 assists and 20 steals.
“With a bad start (4-4 in November), we were counted out by everyone — I mean everyone,” Young recalled, as PC suffered through a three-game losing streak in one stretch.
“Friar fans were hopping off the bandwagon left and right, but we were still invested and believed we had much more in the tank,” said Young. “I’ve always remembered times in my life when things just didn’t seem to be going my way.”
He reached double-figure scoring in just four games, but he had 15 games in which he grabbed five rebounds or more – collecting a career-best 10 against Texas.
“The bond I was able to build with my brothers was unbreakable because of all the ups and downs,” continued Young. “Playing in front of sold-out crowds (at The Dunk), both home and away, was exhilarating and challenging at times.
“Those late-night trips, finding patience when we were frustrated, pushing harder in the gym even when we didn’t have it only made the wins at the end sweeter.”
Starting in February with a four-point win at then-No. 16-ranked Butler, the Friars thrust themselves from an afterthought for an NCAA Tournament bid into the No. 37 team on the NET. Young and the Friars notched six straight wins, including a three-point win against No. 10 Seton Hall and a four-point win on the road against No. 12 Villanova.
“We rallied back from the bottom to a place that many thought was unattainable,” said Young, who will never forget March 12, the Friars’ scheduled Big East Tournament quarterfinal-round game at Madison Square Garden.
“We’re sitting on the bus, we were pumped, emotions were flying high, anticipation was in the air, and then the reality (of the COVID-19 pandemic) set in. Everything we had hoped for wasn’t going to take place.
“Was this really happening? The disappointment, heartbreak and anger made it all surreal.”
Worst of all for Young was the thought that he would never put on jersey No. 13 again.
“Maybe we would be taken out by Villanova or even Seton Hall, but COVID?,” queried Young. “Corona was never on the scouting report. Now here we all are in a state of limbo, waiting for the unknown.”
Within an hour of the Friartown bus pulling into the parking garage at Madison Square Garden, the Big East Tournament was canceled, and then so was the NCAA Tournament.
“The one thing I know for sure is that if I maintain a positive mindset, be supportive, keep communications flowing, work really hard and keep smiling, change for the better will come,” added Young.
“There were so many people on this ride that helped mold me, nurture me, develop me and embrace me for who I am.
“The memories are countless and embedded in my psyche because I lived them out on the court,” Young said, citing the Friars’ three straight overtime wins to advance to the Big East Tournament title game during his sophomore season.
“It really allowed me to personally take that momentum and perseverance that accompanied that path into my senior year,” said Young.
“Now being at home and beginning to embrace a new sense of normal, reflecting on all that was and all that could possibly be, I’m thankful,” Young said of being welcomed by PC coach Ed Cooley and the Dominican fathers at Providence College.
“I feel indebted to the process and all all those that contributed to my growth. I was blessed to play the game I love and mature on all fronts in the process. I learned so much about myself and how to relate to others on this life-changing journey.”
