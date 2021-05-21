From the moment Massachusetts state officials, Worcester city dignitaries and members of the Worcester Red Sox front office emerged from right field at the brand-new Polar Park May 11 for the club’s Opening Day to the background music of “The Cornfield” (from “Field of Dreams”), carrying a ceremonial red “ribbon” that stretched from foul line to foul line, it was evident that something special was happening.
Not just for the team, of course, which was celebrating its rebirth, but also a continuation of the minor-league franchise that had for 50 previous seasons existed in Pawtucket. The PawSox were unable to reach a long-term deal with the city and the state to upgrade or replace McCoy Stadium, so the Boston Red Sox’ Triple-A minor-league franchise decided to move 45 minutes northwest to Worcester, where it got a prime location in the city’s Canal District on which to build a state-of-the-art park, the most expensive of its kind in the United States.
So opening day for the “WooSox,” as they’re now known, was not just an occasion to mark a new beginning to a baseball season, or to open a sparkling new park, or even to signal hope that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic would be coming and welcome fans back to sports as we remember them.
No, on that day it represented Worcester’s step into the big leagues, as it were, because New England’s second-largest city was finally getting the chance it has long awaited to show the world that it has finally made it.
That may be a bit harsh, considering the affection that Worcester residents have for the city and its heritage and historical significance in terms of the state and even minor-league baseball way back when.
But while Worcester has always had a lot to offer, and has grown exponentially in terms of its cultural and civic relevance in recent years, the opening of Polar Park now showcases the city’s opportunity to become a major player in New England, no longer viewed in the distant shadows of Boston and Providence.
WooSox President Charles Steinberg, who has long been part of MLB legacies in Baltimore, San Diego, Los Angeles and Boston, grew up in Baltimore and makes comparisons to what kind of rebirth can envelop a city just by the presence of a baseball franchise.
“Growing up in the 1960s, we went downtown all the time, where the stores were, but after the riots of 1968, Baltimore was shaken, was torn, and downtown was not a place to go,” Steinberg said recently. “But the fabulous Mayor Schaefer, who became governor, was determined to rebuild the downtown and reenergize that downtown, and attract people back, and by the mid 1970s, I was noticing, they are doing a nice job down here.
“In 1980, there was a civic celebration with the opening of Harbor Place, and by 1992, (the opening of the Oriole Park at Camden Yards ballpark) was the beacon that brought three million people back to downtown. It had already been beautified, reenergized, but a popular ballclub could bring you three million people,” Steinberg added. “But Worcester is a different city. Worcester already was improving its Canal District, already improving so many puzzle pieces of the downtown, and with one big wide-open brown field still to go, Polar Park, you hope, brings 500,000-700,000 for baseball, a million for events in general, and maybe it can complete the resurgence of this downtown, similar to Baltimore, but the road for those destinations are different roads. When a ballpark can be the final puzzle piece, and make downtown a vibrant, walkable place, it makes the magic.”
To that end, WooSox officials wanted to make sure that the park reflected the city and its people and character, along with its baseball heritage that dated back to the Worcester Worcesters MLB club of the 1880s, and to that end instilled plenty of historic nods to that team’s history, as well as that of the PawSox.
“When it comes to the creators of Camden Yards and Polar Park,” Steinberg said, “it’s not so much borrowing from others, it’s hearing a songwriter who has a style, and that songwriter’s style is going to be evident. I don’t think that Paul McCartney borrows from his style; he is simply Paul McCartney. When (WooSox Chairman) Larry Lucchino and (stadium designer) Janet Marie Smith invented the concept of the modern ballpark (in Baltimore), you’re getting the greatest designers of ballparks in the history of the U.S. They’re reuniting to create, from scratch, their first ballpark since Camden Yards, so when you’re in meetings, the words (were) the same: urban ballpark, intimate ballpark, seats close to the field.
“It’s in Larry Lucchino’s DNA, when Janet Marie Smith plunges into her unprecedented artistry, to then add these wonderful touches, she’s not saying, let’s not do Camden Yards; it’s the same principles that are a guide to an artist’s thinking,” Steinberg adds. “Their passion for what a ballpark feels and looks like is unwavering. Make sure your ballpark looks and feels like your city; we didn’t build Polar Park to look like Camden Yards, we instead make a stadium look like its city. For Polar Park, you see a decidedly urban ballpark that brings life and activity to an already resurgent city. Larry and Janet Marie Smith instill similar adornments because their inspiration to make a baseball reflect a city is a constant principle, and the application is unique to each city.”
In last week’s column, I laid out a lot of those special touches that fans may or may not notice, or may not have access to, such as the myriad displays of Worcester, Pawtucket and MLB history that adorn the walls of the season ticket-holders DCU Club and the luxury boxes up above and behind home plate and along the base lines. But it’s obvious that the folks who made the decisions regarding Polar Park were insistent that the Worcester ball club become not necessarily a brand entirely of its own, but a continuation of the franchise that flourished in Pawtucket, along with its illustrious history.
Yet it’s certainly within our local area’s baseball fans to be wary of the new team and its facilities in deference to the memories of the PawSox and their long-term place in their hearts, but if you’re a fan of the sport and specifically minor-league baseball, you owe it to yourself to take advantage of the fact that this move by the local franchise wasn’t like the New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers moving across the country after the 1957 season, thereby leaving the respective teams’ brokenhearted fans to either support their departed teams long-distance, or (gasp) root for the last remaining NYC team, the hated Yankees.
No, the Pawtucket Red Sox just moved across the border, up Route 146 along the Blackstone River to a magnificent new ballpark that offers amenities and features that were never going to be a part of McCoy Stadium, beloved as it was. And the same players that were groomed for stardom at the major-league level, a.k.a “The Show,” are still the Boston Red Sox farmhands that are currently on display at non-major-league prices
So if you’re willing to take the chance, let’s get you to a Worcester Red Sox game in downtown Worcester (and as mentioned, you will be struck immediately by the fact that Polar Park is a city park, with surroundings that McCoy Stadium didn’t have).
Tickets
The opening homestand for the WooSox was sold out pretty quickly, mainly because of the state’s restrictions on attendance, which until recently stood at 12 percent capacity, but is now at 25 percent, and by May 29, will allow state arenas and stadiums to operate at full capacity.
But on Monday, May 24, single-game tickets for the next homestands in June will go on sale at the team’s website (woosox.com) and at the box office in Worcester. The lowest-priced tickets are $8 and $9, which do not guarantee you a seat, but are pretty much general admission and allow you to wander around the park and perhaps find a perch in many of the open-air spots that encourage hanging out and congregating with a still-gorgeous view of the park, including hundreds of seats and stools sprinkled along the concourse throughout many of the sections of the ballpark.
If you want to splurge, however, home plate field box seats, which are wider than other field box seats, and which come with in-seat waiter/waitress service, are $27. Third base reserved seats ($15) start in the first row, next to the Visitors’ Dugout, and first base field boxes ($21) include seats down low and close to the field, similar to the red field box seats at Fenway Park.
Seats atop the Worcester Wall, Polar Park’s “Mini-Monster” at about 22 feet high, are $20, and are set just below Summit Street, which sits about 30 feet higher than the field.
The capacity for Polar Park is 9,508 (a nod to the city’s 508 area code), but there are only about 6,000 seats, but this was intentional, according to Steinberg.
“Yes, potentially so maybe more than (6,000 seats),” Steinberg says. “There are mixed seats between the bases, open spaces for walking and lounging, foul pole to foul pole. There are conventional seats for baseball aficionados, first to third, but we recognize (the desire) for circumnavigation during the game. Are you going to miss seeing your buddies, who are at the game? Hey, say I’ll meet you out in left field, at the Hanover Deck, or elsewhere in the right-field corner.”
According to the team, park capacity will still be below the ultimate first-year total until the Berm, the Plymouth Promenade, and Summit Street areas are ready for their debuts at various times this summer.
So you’ve got your tickets, and you’re on your way northward. Next . . .
Parking
Parking is still restricted while construction continues around the park, but there are plenty of places to park within easy walking distance to the park, and most places charge, at most, $10-$15, and lower than that the farther away you get. When I went to Opening Day, I parked at the Worcester Common Garage for $10, and it was just a 10-12-minute walk to the park and allowed me to avoid the once-dreaded Kelley Square intersection coming in, and any traffic tie-ups that likely will occur closer to the park.
The second time I went, I found on-street parking near that same garage, and had to pay only a few quarters into the parking meter, which went off the clock at 8 p.m.
Anyway, parking options can also be found on the WooSox website, with a map available.
Game experience
I think that while local businesses wish start times were later, thus encouraging more pre-game food and drink imbibing, night games at Polar Park for the season are all slated for 6:30 p.m. first pitches. This is probably most appealing to parents with young children, especially on school nights, because with a start that early, folks are probably out of the park no later than 9 p.m. It also helps matters that minor league baseball employs a 20-second pitch clock, which forces pitchers to not lollygag on the mound between pitches, and streamlines the game so that three- and four-hour games are not the norm.
There are several entrances to the park, and while there is still a lot of construction going on around the park, it did not seem to result in long lines to get in. If you’re overly concerned about that, then get to the ballpark a little early or a little late. The friendly folks in the yellow WooSox shirts will help you navigate your way around the park to find your seats.
As mentioned, there are plenty of places to wander off to during the course of the game if your youngster gets bored or cranky, although a designated children’s area with kid-related activities is not yet complete. Go to polarparkseating.com for more views of the park.
There are also, as in all minor league ballparks, plenty of between-inning promotions, including “Dust off the Dugout,” “Dance Cam,” “Kiss Cam,” “In Debt to a Vet,” “WooSox Junior Announcer,” “T-shirt Toss,” and a “Pie in the Sky” stunt where contestants can catch a thrown ball and win locally made Table Talk pies for themselves, or for the entire stadium if all three balls are caught.
Food and drink
Unless your seating offers in-seat ordering, there are plenty of options for culinary enjoyment just a few steps away. The food stands are in the right-field corner, and along the first-base concourse, and feature local restaurants serving their best fare. Out in right field are BT Smokehouse, which offers BBQ plates, including platters that range from $16-$28, along with three sandwiches (all $12) and assorted side orders; and Coney Island offers a pair of choices of hot-dog options: The Works or the Garden (both just $4).
Behind the first-base line is Wonder Bar Pizza, with large slices sold for $8 and personal gluten-free pies for $12. Closer to home plate are two fairly generic concession stands, called Infield Fry (featuring mostly chicken meals, including tenders ($9) and boneless wings ($11), but also $6 nachos and $5 jump hot dogs) and Behind the Plate ($6 cheeseburgers and $11 vegetable black bean versions). On the third-base concourse is the cleverly named Nacho Nacho Man, which features you-know-what served in a souvenir helmet for $16.
Almost everything else at these stands is priced below $5, including peanuts, Cracker Jack and popcorn.
Worth noting: Polar Park is perhaps the only ballpark of any kind in the country that apparently doesn’t serve Coke or Pepsi; instead, it sells primarily the locally produced Polar brand of beverages, including big bottles of soda and seltzer ($5) and water ($4), although most stands do sell bottles of A&W root beer, 7UP and Country Time Lemonade.
For those of you who might enjoy a frosty beverage during your visit to Polar Park, you will be in a kind of Shangri-La beer-wise; out in right field is the Craft Beer Corner, where you’ll find primarily Massachusetts-based brews, including Worcester’s own Wormtown and Greater Good, along with various incarnations of Sam Adams, Wachusett, and Harpoon on tap. Prices range from $8-$11, but a lot of other concession stands, particularly around the infield concourse, sell 24-ounce cans of Bud, Coors Light and others for $9. But I would certainly advise you to take advantage of the bounty of local options on draft, which apparently take up about half of the park’s 85 taps.
Nice touches
The train tracks that run parallel to the third-base line, where the occasional freight train engineer will blow his whistle to the crowd as he passes by;
Given that the smiley face was apparently invented in Worcester, and the image sits atop each foul pole, it is not surprising that the poles are instead called “fair” poles instead, as any Carlton Fisk-loving Red Sox fan knows;
The high-def scoreboard in left that includes plenty of in-depth information about each batter coming to the plate;
The pitch clock in left field and right behind home plate; God bless ‘em;
The Ted Williams statue in the stairwell behind the first-base concourse, and the “Bob’s Big Boy”-type statue of an old-time batter out behind center field;
The fact that the Smiley Face logo representing the WooSox is not ubiquitous around the park, but if you want to find the real thing, the team mascot, Smiley, is usually hanging around the area that connects the first-base concourse to the right-field hang-out area. Plus, kids and adults alike will enjoy the soft gravel that graces the right-field food area, and the unticketed chairs, bar stools, and tables that overlook the field in that part of the park; this area also offers the opportunity for sunset-gazing, as the sun sets right behind the home-plate area;
The heart-shaped lights above the field that give off a strobe-light effect after every WooSox home run.
To sum it up
Your loyalty to the Pawtucket Red Sox is certainly understandable and admirable, but one of the appealing things about minor-league baseball is the homegrown aspect of it, and that is certainly represented and accentuated by Polar Park and its attachment and representation of the city of Worcester, which is finally getting its long-awaited metaphorical day in the sun.
You owe it to yourself to make the journey up there and take in a WooSox game. It’s probably not the same experience as a night at McCoy, but you’re missing out on something spectacular if you don’t at least give Worcester and its WooSox a chance.
After all, as stadium design advisory Janet Marie Smith once said, “This is a place that will have a history; how can we start that storytelling from the first pitch?”
The story is being told in Worcester.
Now it’s your turn to be a part of it.
