It came to me recently, not as some sort of revelation, but instead as a quiet realization: all four of Boston’s four pro teams are decidedly mediocre right now.
And with that insight came the added awareness that this is the first time in about 20 years that no Boston team is championship-caliber, or even really realistically in the mix for the city’s 13th pro championship since 2001.
Well, you might say, how can you say that, “Young man”? Look at what the Bruins are doing lately, having won three of their last four, including a pair of wins over the Flyers and Capitals.
That’s very nice, but have you looked at the standings lately? Boston is fourth in its revamped eight-team division, and while it is putting some distance between it and the remaining four teams that won’t make the playoffs from that division, fourth is fourth. If things stay this way, they will draw the top-seeded Islanders in the opening round of the playoffs — a team which has beaten Boston all five times that they have played this season — or the Capitals, who until recently have given the B’s fits, and would be a tough team to defeat four times in a seven-game series, especially as the higher-seeded team.
If the Bruins get past one of those two in the opening round, the other one likely awaits.
And it’s not as if Boston is fourth in its division because it’s grouped in the toughest bracket. No, the Bruins and their 21-10-6 record (48 points) would be fourth in any of the other three divisions right now, facing the same situation. In fact, 12 teams have more points than Boston, so if you’re 13th out of 31 teams, you can’t necessarily claim that your team is a favorite to win it all, especially when the Bruins are currently throwing out their third- and fourth-string goaltenders on a nightly basis due to injury and Covid.
I will grant the fact that Boston should have a bit of an asterisk, given that it has three games in hand against its East Division brethren, and it still has six more shots at the worst team in hockey, the 9-24-6 Buffalo Sabres, who have accounted for 12 out of a possible 12 points of the Isles’ season thus far, 13 of a possible 14 points for the Caps, and eight out of a possible eight for the third-place Penguins. Because of rescheduling due to outbreaks, Boston has only played the Sabres twice, so it should feast in the remaining six matchups, but wouldn’t you have guessed that the Bruins would have also gobbled up points in their games against the seventh-place Devils (14-18-6)? You’d think so, because the Islanders are 5-1 against NJ and Washington is 8-0, but the Devils, like the Islanders, have, by some mystifying circumstance, had the Bruins’ number this season to the tune of a 3-2-1 record against Boston, including a pair of shutouts.
But let’s look at the big picture here. Has it really been 20 years since all four local teams were concurrently so-so, without realistic championship hopes? Well, yes, it has been.
That two-decade reign of nearly annual title dreams was built primarily by the Patriots, who prior to this past 7-9 season’s debacle last had a losing season in 2000. Even when Tom Brady had his season ended by injury in the first game of the 2008 campaign, the team still went 11-5 and finished tied for the AFC East lead, losing the division crown and a playoff berth in a complicated tiebreaker.
And even if you believe that once Brady was lost in 2008, that the team’s title hopes were dashed, local sports fans still had the fond memory of the Boston Celtics and their new “Big Three” having run roughshod over the league en route to the team’s 17th championship season that previous spring.
Otherwise, driven primarily by the Patriots’ annual division crown and typically deep playoff runs, every season since 2000 has had at least one Boston team in the mix for a championship quest.
In the 2000 calendar year, the local sports season got started with the Patriots having finished just 8-8 in the 1999 season, finishing tied for last and obviously not going to the playoffs in Pete Carroll’s final season at the Patriots’ helm.
On April 9, 21 years ago, the 1999-’00 Bruins’ season ended on a high note with a 3-1 victory over the Penguins, but that couldn’t overshadow the fact that the B’s had gone winless in the eight games preceding the season finale, and that lackluster finish sealed the team’s last-place finish and absence from the playoffs. That kicked off an amazing run of hockey ordinariness, as Boston would not win another playoff series until the 2008-’09 season.
Ten days after the Bruins’ 2000 season ended, the Celtics had their season conclude as well with a win over the Knicks in the finale to cap a five-wins-in-six-games finish, but that was hardly enough to give the 35-47 Celts a playoff berth. Boston had a nice little run to the Eastern Conference finals two seasons later, but otherwise, the team toiled in mediocrity until the championship season of 2008.
For the Red Sox in 2000, they gave their fans hope for a playoff slot until about mid-September, when they lost six of eight and ultimately finished 85-77. While that was still good for second place in the AL East, it was not nearly good enough to grab a wild card, and the season was ultimately remembered for the juggernaut Yankees winning their fourth World Series title in a five-year period, and the Red Sox’ run of championship futility reaching an astounding 82 seasons.
So 2000 was certainly devoid of any real thoughts of Duck Boat parades down Boylston Street, and even 2001 was shaping up in similar fashion until the Jets’ Mo Lewis took out Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe, almost for good, in a sideline collision during the NFL’s Week 2, dropping New England to 0-2 and giving a sixth-round backup named Tom Brady a chance to lead the team.
And that was when everything changed around here, and now, 20 years later, it looks like it’s back to the drawing board for all four teams.
The Pats seem to have made some nice offseason moves, but they still have less talent than the Bills and likely the Dolphins in the AFC East, and Cam Newton isn’t going to lead them back to the promised land anytime soon.
The Red Sox have won four straight after three dismal losses at home to the Orioles, but they’re also likely only the third- or fourth-best team in their division after finishing in last place in 2020.
Meanwhile, the Celtics, a season after reaching their third Eastern Conference finals in four seasons, are just 27-26 and sit seventh in the conference with little hope of any late-season flourishes that would lead C’s fans to believe that they’re anywhere close to contending for a title (as evidenced by the team needing overtime to top the worst team in the NBA, the 13-39 Timberwolves, Friday night at TD Garden).
And that’s where we are here in New England: with four pretty good teams, but no great ones, and while that was bound to happen after two decades of ridiculous success, it still feels like Boston’s Golden Age has finally come to an end.
Or has it? Go Revs!
