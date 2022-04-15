When Bill Belichick climbed out of his bed Saturday morning and looked at himself in the mirror, for the first time in his life, he was looking at a 70-year-old face.
So happy birthday, legendary Patriots head coach.
In an NFL Films production of “A Football Life” shot back in 2009, Belichick, who had won “only” three Super Bowls with New England at the time, offered a glimpse into his thoughts about the future.
“I have a hard time picturing not coaching football at this point,” he said. “I mean, I don’t want to be like (former Buffalo Bills coach) Marv Levy and coaching when I’m in my 70s. You don’t have to worry about that. But, fortunately, that’s a few years off.”
Belichick mumbled those words before he was 60. Now, three Super Bowl championships (and two more losses) later, he’s in Levy territory and perhaps still thinking about his future in the league. Three years ago, in an interview with Boston sports radio station WEEI, it sounded as if Belichick’s mindset had changed.
“When I said it, maybe I didn’t know what 70 felt like,” Belichick said at the time. “So I’m not really sure if that’s an accurate statement today or not. At the time, I didn’t feel that way. Now that I’m closer to that age, I don’t know.”
Now he is that age. Can Patriots fans (and haters) still expect the same coaching brilliance from a septuagenarian mentor, or are the past two seasons (7-9 and 10-8 overall records), notably without QB Tom Brady, more likely to represent the future of the Patriots rather than Belichick’s legacy of six Super Bowl titles and countless playoff berths?
Certainly, “70” is just a number, and there is no history of one’s coaching acumen taking a downward turn when the calendar flips to seven decades, but let’s take a look at how coaching into senior citizenship has worked out for other legendary coaches.
Let’s start, appropriately enough, with Coach Levy, who took the Bills franchise to its only four Super Bowl appearances, from 1990 to 1993; unfortunately for long-suffering Buffalo fans, that string of AFC success has few fond memories attached, as the Bills lost all four of those championship games.
Levy took the head-coaching reins in Buffalo in 1978 when he was 53 years old. He was 65 when he first took the Bills to the Super Bowl, and after the fourth loss he was 69 and would coach four more seasons. In 1994, when he was 69, the Bills went 7-9 and missed the playoffs; he turned 70 during the training camp prior to the 1995 season, and he led the team back to the postseason, but it fell to the eventual AFC champion Steelers in the divisional round after a 10-6 season. In his final two seasons, when he was 71 and 72, he went 10-6 and 6-10, respectively, losing to Jacksonville at home during wild-card weekend and not qualifying for the playoffs the season after. Levy retired from coaching after that season, but in 2006, the 80-year-old was hired to become the team’s GM, but after consecutive 7-9 seasons picking the groceries, Levy again stepped down, and is still on God’s green earth at a spry 96 years old.
The legendary George Halas was an NFL head coach for 40 seasons, off and on from 1920 through 1967, and he was in his 70s for his final three seasons coaching the Chicago Bears, when he went 9-5, 5-7-2, and 7-6-1, missing the playoffs all three seasons. He remains second all-time in coaching wins with 318, second only to Don Shula’s 328.
Speaking of Shula, he never coached into his 70s, but leading up to his final season, in 1995 when he was 65, he led the Dan Marino-led Dolphins to records of 8-8, 11-5, 9-7, 10-6, and 9-7. A younger Shula had led Miami to back-to-back Super Bowl championships in 1972 and 1973, including the undefeated season in the latter year. Shula later guided the second-year Marino and the Fins to the Super Bowl after the 1984 season, but never got them back to the big game, and over those subsequent 11 seasons, Miami missed the postseason six times despite having one of the league’s premier signal-callers.
Shula died in 2020 at the age of 90, and it is very likely that Belichick is still a head coach because he believes that his current career win total of 290 is within striking distance of Shula’s all-time mark.
Another guy who experienced early success and then stayed on perhaps a little too long was longtime Steelers coach Chuck Noll, who was at the helm of four Super Bowl champions in the 1970s. Noll was just 48 when he led the team to its fourth title, in 1980, but he coached for 12 more seasons without a real sniff of postseason success thereafter.
After beating the Rams in Super Bowl XIV, the Steelers missed the playoffs in eight of the next 12 seasons. Perhaps a big reason Pittsburgh did not continue to win in the 1980s was because it lost franchise QB Terry Bradshaw to retirement in 1983, and Noll and the Steelers never regained their mojo after Bradshaw left (sound familiar?), and the Hall of Fame head coach was booted after a stretch of 60-66 thereafter.
Enjoying a similar stretch of early success followed by late-term failure was longtime Cowboys head coach Tom Landry, who coached for 29 seasons and is fourth on the all-time wins list with 250. The fedora’d mentor was 36 when he took over the Cowboys and was 64 when he was unceremoniously booted out by new owner Jerry Jones in 1989.
Landry was the architect of a pair of Super Bowl champions in the 1970s, but in the 1980s, it always seemed that the Giants or 49ers stood in the Cowpokes’ way, and in Landry’s final six seasons, Dallas missed the postseason altogether five of those years. While it was surprising at the time that Landry was canned, he was coming off a 1-15 season, so changes were probably overdue.
Finally, it’s probably appropriate to also take a look at the late-career coaching career of Belichick’s mentor, Bill Parcells, who led the Giants and then later the Patriots to Super Bowls with Belichick as the defensive coordinator.
Parcells was a head coach for 19 seasons for four different teams, including the Jets in the late 1990s and the Cowboys in the early 2000s. He was 42 when he took over the Giants in 1983, and led the G-Men to a pair of Super Bowl titles before health issues forced him from the game in 1991, when he was just 49.
Two years later, he returned to the sidelines to take over a bumbling Patriots organization for a four-year period, culminating in the team’s second-ever Super Bowl appearance, in 1997 against the Packers. During the week leading up to that defeat in Super Bowl XXXI, Parcells was apparently working the phones to engineer his exit to the Jets, where he was coach for just three seasons, although New York did get to the AFC title game in the Tuna’s second season at the helm.
From 2003-2007, Parcells coached the Cowboys, leading the team to a 34-30 record and a couple of playoff appearances before leaving the sidelines for good. He was 65 when he coached his last game in 2006.
There is only one head coach currently older than Belichick in the NFL, and that’s Parcells’s successor in New England in 1997, Pete Carroll, who is preparing for his 13th season leading the Seattle Seahawks.
Carroll will turn 71 in September, and his tenure there has been largely successful (119-73-1 overall), including back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014. But Seattle fell to 7-10 last season after making the postseason in nine of 10 seasons leading up to 2021, and now he will have to lead a team that just lost its franchise QB, Russell Wilson. Again, this sounds vaguely familiar.
So happy birthday, Bill Belichick. I know that you are a scholar of the game and its history, so it might be worth re-reading the above words to make sure that your eventual final season is on your terms, rather than someone else’s.