PROVIDENCE — Standing 6-foot-9 and weighing some 250 pounds Kalif Young casts an imposing figure on the floor for the Providence College Friars.
Perhaps even more so because Young will be asked to manage more minutes for PC during the early season as junior center Nate Watson remains inactive for an indefinite period with a knee injury.
Young, a senior center, averaged 16 minutes per game in a reserve role last season and is lauded for his rebounding (four per game) and defensive prowess.
“I’ll try to get a little more offense, but it’s what the team needs me to do,” Young said as the Friars tipped off their season with a 106-60 victory over Sacred Heart Tuesday.
Young is an active student-athlete, assisting with the PC Sports Information office as an intern and also on the floor where within the first two minutes of PC’s debut, he fetched a rebound, dove to the floor for a loose ball to gain a Friar possession, scored on a layup and drew his first foul of the season too.
The Friars as a team were incredibly active in the first half, hitting 12 of their first 17 shots from the floor over the first 10 minutes in taking a 31-12 lead, hitting 10 of 20 3-point shots over the first 20 minutes too.
PC reeled off 15 straight points in one stretch, had eight players enter into the scoring column (14 by Alpha Diallo) in the first half and had 19 assists (six by David Duke, five from Luwane Pipkins) on its 21 field goals.
Young had four points, two steals and an assist in 13 minutes of work.
“Kalif’s at practice, is anybody else hurt,” PC coach Ed Cooley interjected of Young being an ironman for service. “We’re going with the horses that are in the stable.”
Young reached double scoring figures just once last year and averaged four points per game, but he had four or more rebounds in 19 games and is nimble enough to be a pesky defender.
“We’re trying to build for the future, but the biggest thing is to help us win,” said the Ontario native, who has appeared all 101 games as a Friar with 44 starting assignments.
“Without Nate (Watson) it doesn’t shift anything, I’m my own self,” Young said, having earned the Friars’ “Lenny Wilkens Hustle Award” and the John Zannini Coaches Award for his contributions to an 18-win season last year.
“With the veterans that we have, we’ve been able to put the ball in the basket at the higher clip than we have in the past,” Cooley said of the Friars’ improved shooting, ranking near the bottom in all Big East categories last season.
The question to be answered for Cooley is whether Young can be on the floor for 20-30 minutes a game in Watson’s absence. “With the conditioning that we have here, I feel as if I can go 30 minutes for sure,” Watson said, being aided in Watson’s absence by the return of redshirt senior Emmitt Holt.
“We’ve been through a lot of diversity with all of the injuries (also Luwane Pipkins, Greg Gantt), we understand that things through the season will happen,” Young added.
“I think that I’ve improved my footwork and my quickness and can contribute more offense.”
The Friars equaled a single-game record with 16 3-point field goals. Young finished with 10 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes of work, one of seven Friars in double scoring figures with Diallo (19 points, 14 rebounds), Holt (16 points, four rebounds), A.J. Reeves (15 points, four assists), Pipkins (13 points, seven assists), David Duke (11 points, eight assists, six rebounds) and Maliek White (10 points).
