When I was a sophomore in college in upstate New York, I found myself vying with another young man for the heart of a young lass, and my competition was a senior. What made the burgeoning conflict all the more complicated was that my rival for the woman’s affections was my own fraternity brother, a by-all-accounts fine gentleman by the name of Paul Dolan.
Neither of us ultimately ended up with her, and upon graduation, neither Paul’s, nor my, career trajectories particularly dovetailed.
All those years later, I find myself as a writer and editor at The Sun Chronicle. As for Paul — well, he did even better for himself. After all, Paul Dolan is the president and controlling owner of the Cleveland Indians baseball team.
I am perfectly happy with my life, along with my wife, two daughters, three pets, and my shiny blue Ford Mustang in the driveway.
Paul Dolan, however, has a net worth of $4.6 billion — that’s billion, with a “B.”
Nonetheless, I think I’d rather be Chris Young than Paul Dolan right now, because the Indians owner is facing more problems than I ever have, and his reputation and the team’s legacy is on the line these days.
It’s bad enough that the Indians are going through the longest current championship drought in MLB, and the Tribe haven’t celebrated a World Series victory since 1948, when Harry S. Truman was president. In fact, the Indians only have only two championships in the franchise’s 122-year history, along with having won just a measly three AL pennants in their first 94 years of existence. Heck, the Red Sox have three American League crowns in just the last decade.
On those rare occurrences when the Indians have reached the postseason, it typically hasn’t been pretty.
In 1995, the 100-win Tribe won the AL Central by a whopping 30 games, but lost a six-game World Series to the Braves — the Atlanta franchise’s only championship to date.
In 1997, Cleveland lost the World Series in seven to the Florida Marlins, a team that prior to 1997 hadn’t ever finished above .500, and that was reasonable, given that the team was five years into its existence. In Game 7, the Tribe bullpen coughed up a ninth-inning lead that foiled the franchise’s chances for it first championship in nearly 50 years.
Dolan didn’t buy the team until 2000, so he can’t be blamed for the team’s failures of the 1990s, but in 2007, the Indians had a 3-1 ALCS lead over the Red Sox and lost the next three to lose the pennant, and in 2017, Cleveland had a 2-0 lead in the best-of-three ALDS, and then proceeded to lose three straight to the Yankees.
But that was nothing compared to the year before. In 2016, the Indians got all the way to the World Series, taking on baseball’s other long-suffering franchise, the Cubs, who were 108 years removed from their last championship.
After taking a 3-1 lead in the Fall Classic, with two of the three final games to be held in Cleveland, the Indians did the unthinkable again, dropping the next three, including the final two on their home field, breaking the Cubs’ Billy Goat curse while extending the Indians’ own legacy of losing. Worse yet, Game 7 at Progressive Field saw the Indians’ home-field advantage effectively vanquished, as Cubs fans from far and wide somehow found tickets on-line and almost made the Indians’ home stadium feel like Wrigley Field. Where oh where were Cubs fans able to find those tickets? Well, it turns out they got them from Cleveland’s season-ticket base, of all places.
When the 2016 postseason began, the Indians’ front office decided to reward its fans by allowing each season-ticket account to purchase not only complete strips for their own seats throughout the playoffs, but also to buy as many as eight additional tickets for each postseason game. The problem was, an awful lot of those supposedly loyal customers read the Indians’ decision not as a reward for their allegiance or an opportunity to spread World Series ducats among their friends and ticket-group mates, but as a chance to make a fiscal killing. And they did, even though it meant that their home park for Game 7 was filled with Cubs fans . . . who watched their team win the World Series.
This is not necessarily surprising; between 1995 and 2001, the Indians sold out 455 consecutive home games, which until the Red Sox broke it was an MLB record. But ever since then, attendance in Cleveland has dropped considerably. In 2016, the season that saw the Tribe go all the way to the World Series, the team averaged 19,650 fans, which was just 45 percent of the park’s capacity and 28th-worst in the majors just 15 years after the ballyard sold out every night.
It’s also a bad look for the franchise when it is consistently one of the lowest-ranked payrolls in all of baseball. Not surprisingly, only three members of the 2016 Indians club that almost uncorked the celebratory championship champagne remain on the incoming spring-training roster just five seasons later.
Speaking of bad looks: the team finally succumbed to pressure in December and decided to change their Indians nickname, moving away from a moniker that has long been viewed as racist. The action followed a decision by the NFL’s Washington Football Team last July to stop using their Redskins name, which has long been considered a racial slight and part of a larger national conversation about race that magnified last year amid protests of systemic racism and police violence.
The Tribe’s front office plans to use the “Indians” team name through 2021 and hopes to come up with a new label for next season. The organization’s cartoonish “Chief Wahoo” logo was finally phased out in 2019 after years of complaints about its racist overtones.
Through it all in recent years there has been one constant in the Cleveland dugout: former Red Sox manager Terry Francona, who, believe it or not, entering his ninth season at the Tribe’s helm is baseball’s longest-tenured skipper after leading Boston to a pair of long-awaited championships, in 2004 and 2007, during his eight-year run.
But even the beloved “Tito” is enmeshed in the latest Cleveland quagmire, along with the Indians’ front office, revolving around Francona’s former pitching coach, Mickey Callaway. According to The Athletic, “When Indians team president Chris Antonetti addressed the media on Feb. 4, he opened his virtual news conference by telling reporters in a somber tone that he was ‘disturbed, distraught and saddened’ by the allegations against Callaway, who had been a member of the organization from 2010-2017.” According to the report, “Five women detailed a pattern of sexually inappropriate behavior by Callaway that spanned at least five years, multiple cities and three teams,” including the Indians, who allegedly were alerted to Callaway’s wayward behavior and chose to do little, if anything, even though according to one Indians employee, “It was the worst-kept secret in the organization.”
So right now, Paul Dolan apparently has his hands full with the debacle in Cleveland, and his problems go a lot further than what a net worth in the billions can typically sweep under the carpet. Where’s LeBron James when you need him?
Good luck, Paul, my brother!
