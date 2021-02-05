It was four years ago Friday that the most improbable Super Bowl comeback (and collapse) resulted in the New England Patriots winning their fifth Super Bowl by rallying from a 28-3 second-half deficit to upend the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in the first-ever Super Bowl decided in overtime.
We could debate until the cows come home about whether it was New England that won it or Atlanta lost it, but after researching the game and doing my homework, I’ve determined that the game was lost by the Falcons primarily because of one guy: QB Matt Ryan. Oh, he definitely had some help from Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn, who was Pete Carroll’s defensive coordinator for the Seahawks team that coughed up an earlier Super Bowl to Tom Brady & Co. just two seasons earlier.
But this Falcons’ collapse was definitely on Ryan, the league MVP who had led Atlanta to an 11-5 regular-season record and back-to-back routs in the postseason over the Seahawks and Packers.
So there were the Falcons in only the franchise’s second-ever Super Bowl, taking on a 14-2 Patriots team that had also cruised to easy playoff victories, over the Texans and Steelers.
Up 21-3 at halftime in Super Bowl LI in Houston, Atlanta was dominating both sides of the ball. The offense had run only 19 plays, but that was because it was executing with the proficiency that made the Falcons tied for the eighth-highest-scoring team in NFL history. Ryan had completed seven of eight passes for 115 yards and a TD for a perfect 158.3 passer rating, and Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman had combined for 86 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Defensively, Atlanta had forced a LeGarrette Blount fumble and flummoxed Brady, sacking him twice and forcing three first-half punts. When Robert Alford intercepted Brady off with 2:33 left in the half and returned it 82 yards for a TD, it looked like the Falcons were easily headed for their first championship.
Up 21–3 and set to receive the second-half kickoff, Atlanta was on pace to shred New England’s top-ranked scoring defense, and with another turnover-free half, it was poised to become the first Super Bowl–winning team to advance through the playoffs without one.
For New England, it got worse before it got better in the second half, as the team fell behind 28-3 until it finally scored a TD with just 2:06 left in the third, only to have kicker Stephen Gostkowski dampen the hopes for a comeback of the ages by missing his fifth extra point of the season. And when Gostkowski screwed up the subsequent onside kick, Atlanta had the ball on the NE 41.
Let’s pick up the game right here and dissect how Atlanta proceeded to take its comfortable 28-9 lead — a three-score game with the third quarter about to end — and squandered the lead, and the game.
For the record, the Falcons spent the majority of the third quarter and the early stages of the fourth with a win probability of 95 percent or better. All Atlanta had to do was run the ball, run out the clock, and then celebrate only the Peach State’s second pro championship, following the Braves’ 1995 World Series triumph.
(Not sure why Falcons owner Arthur Blank and his young wife -- now ex-wife; hmmm -- felt the need to move down from their luxury box to the Atlanta sideline in the second half, but it certainly didn’t help the Falcons’ karma.)
Ryan had Atlanta on the NE 32, but a holding penalty pushed it back 10, but then, not only did the QB inexplicably use the team’s second timeout of the half, but then he took the team out of field-goal range by taking a sack on third-and-11, and the Falcons had to punt.
The Patriots got only a field goal out of the subsequent drive, making it 28-12 with 9:44 left to play, so the Falcons just needed to engineer another sustained clock-eating drive to put the game out of reach.
But no. On third-and-1 (at this point, the Falcons owned a 99.6 percent win probability), Ryan again lined up in shotgun formation, and instead of running the ball as the team had effectively done in the first half, the QB not only couldn’t convert the first down, but instead got sacked again, and fumbled. That was the one thing that he couldn’t do. The Patriots recovered on the Falcons’ 25 and Brady quickly responded with a TD pass and a two-point conversion to make it 28-20.
There was only 5:53 left and the Falcons had the ball, albeit at their own 10. Yet the Falcons’ first-half magic returned, and a Freeman screen pass picked up 39 yards, and then Julio Jones made a circus catch on the right sideline to put the Falcons on the NE 22 with just 4:40 left.
Run the ball three times, and at worst, Atlanta would have its Pro Bowl kicker, Matt Bryant, kick a 30ish-yard field goal to give the team a nearly insurmountable 11-point lead in the final minutes. After all, Bryant had made 24 of 25 field goals between the 30- and 35-yard line leading up to this point in the season.
But again, no. Ryan lined up in the shotgun again, and again got sacked, and a play later, with the team still in field-goal range, a Falcons lineman got tagged for holding, and suddenly it was third-and-33 on the 45 with 3:44 left, and Atlanta again had to punt, and Brady drove the team 91 yards and tied the game with 57 seconds left.
The rest was predictable. The Patriots won the coin toss in OT and proceeded to march down the field on the weary Falcon defense and scored a TD on that first drive to claim the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl title.
Now perhaps you’re sentimental and prone to giving Ryan a break, but here’s additional evidence that he was hardly most valuable on this day. During nearly every second-half drive, when he should have been milking the clock, he took the shotgun snap from center with, respectively, 13, 9, 14, 19(!), 13, and three seconds left on the play clock, adding up to 71 seconds, or 1:11, on the clock.
Don’t you think that Brady’s job was easier on the game-tying drive, given that he had 3:38 left to work his magic? Would he have been able to drive 91 yards if the clock were only at 2:27 instead of 3:38, especially if he had been out of timeouts, as he should have been late in the game, if only the Falcons had run the ball more than — get this — just four times for 10 yards in the second half. Freeman picked up 71 rush yards in the first half, yet finished with only 75.
Atlanta still had the ball with just under a minute left to play in a 28-28 game, but the NFL MVP and his team had already squandered all of their timeouts by this point, and that final drive in regulation amounted to zilch, leading to the fateful OT.
And that, boys and girls, is how the Atlanta Falcons blew Super Bowl LI.
One of my favorite quotes is from Slate.com’s Josh Levin, who wrote postgame, “The breaks always even out, right? That’s why Boston’s major sports teams have 37 combined titles, and Atlanta’s have one.”
Matt Ryan, this one’s on you.
