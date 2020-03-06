The Boston Red Sox are the most successful baseball team of the 2000s. They have won four World Series titles, including four of the past 16 contested this century after having gone a remarkable 86 years prior to their championship in 2004.
Yet despite that history of success, including a pair of World Series championships and four playoff appearances in the past seven years, I have a beef with them.
Surely, fans of the Dodgers (no titles since 1988), Mets (none since 1986), and Indians (zero since 1948) have a lot more to complain about their teams’ failures than any Red Sox backer should, but, call me spoiled if you like, for a team with so many supposedly bright and talented people in the team’s front office, it’s mind-boggling how many absurd and ludicrous decisions the team has made in the past decade.
To borrow from the legendary Bard (no, not Daniel), I, like Marc Antony, come to bury the Red Sox, not praise them.
My growing disdain has been brewing all the way back to 2011, when the team was, on paper, a powerhouse, with a pitching staff that included Jon Lester, John Lackey, Clay Buchholz, Tim Wakefield, and Rich Hill; a bullpen comprised of Jonathan Papelbon, Hideki Okajima, Junichi Tazawa, and Andrew Miller; and a lineup that boasted a still-healthy Dustin Pedroia, Jacoby Ellsbury, Kevin Youkilis, Jason Varitek, J.D. Drew, and David Ortiz, and was bolstered even further by the offseason additions of Carl Crawford and Adrian Gonzalez.
How could this team lose? Well, for the longest time, it didn’t, and on Aug. 27, after sweeping a doubleheader from the A’s, the Sox sat 82-51, with a two-game AL East lead on the Yankees, and a nine-game advantage over the Rays.
Thereafter, the team then embarked on an epic choke job, losing 21 of its next 29, and not only didn’t hold on to the wild-card slot, but was eliminated on the final day of the season, the culmination of dropping five of seven to the last-place Orioles in the season’s final 10 days.
That was the season of the infamous “chicken and beer” saga in the home clubhouse, but instead of the team chalking up the collapse to the vagaries and craziness of a baseball season, this once-talented team decided instead to clean house, ultimately parting ways with respected manager Terry Francona and legendary GM Theo Epstein.
Then the Red Sox decided to turn the fortunes of the team around by handing the managing reins to, of all people, Bobby Valentine, who predictably led the local nine to a 69-93 last-place record in 2012 before mercifully being canned at season’s end.
Boston then finally made a smart and rational decision to hire John Farrell as its manager for 2013, and the move paid immediate dividends, with the middling Sox somehow managing to win the World Series that season, although I, for one, will always wonder it the title would have been won if not for David Ortiz’s clutch grand slam in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALCS against the Tigers, who were poised to take a 2-0 series lead back to Detroit if not for Papi’s game-tying four-bagger.
The Red Sox brass must have thought it had been primarily responsible for the team’s 2013 success, so it got a bit high on its horse, but to its horror saw the team revert to previous form for the next two seasons, finishing in last place both years.
Worse, the team lowballed its ace, Jon Lester, with a 4-year, $68M contract extension offer, and ultimately traded Lester and Lackey in 2014, and also managed to alienate its GM, Ben Cherington, by hiring Dave Dombrowski in Aug. 2015 to leapfrog Cherington in the team hierarchy. Cherington, who had overseen the 2013 championship season by miraculously trading away the team’s most disgruntled and overpaid assets, Gonzalez, Crawford, and Beckett, to LA for a package of prospects and salary relief, chose to leave the Sox after being backstabbed by Dombrowski’s hiring.
Yet under Dombrowski’s leadership, the Sox got competitive again, and took consecutive AL East titles in 2016 and 2017, even though they were bounced in the ALDS both times.
Yet the team also was getting greedy and shortsighted, and while the free-agent signing of David Price prior to the 2016 season and the trade for Chris Sale a year later were widely praised, the team’s payroll was rising to dangerous levels. Admittedly, the team’s core was built on the blossoming of some of its minor-league components like Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Andrew Benintendi, but adding quality free agents like closer Craig Kimbrel and J.D. Martinez paved the way for the dominant 2018 championship season to follow.
But the news has been all bad since that magical season, and management has only itself to blame for its subsequent transgressions. Among the controversies:
Letting Price get away with embarrassing Sox network analyst Dennis Eckersley in front of the team on a charter flight; not signing Betts to a contract extension earlier in his career, when his burgeoning talent was clearly evident; overpaying on numerous contracts, including Steve Pearce’s and Nathan Eovaldi’s; not being prudent enough with the team’s payroll, thereby putting the franchise in a precarious luxury-tax position entering this season; hiring a manager in 2018 who was rumored to have been the ringleader for the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scandal; this followed ownership allowing a Fitbit watch cheating scandal to occur on its watch under Farrell’s tenure as manager; signing Sale to a 5-year, $145M extension when it was obvious he was damaged goods in the spring of 2019; allowing Pawtucket to lose its 50-year-old AAA team in favor of new digs in Worcester – Worcester!; getting investigated in recent weeks for yet another sign-stealing scandal in 2018 under Cora; and taking last year’s sole pitching ace, 19-game winner E-Rod, to arbitration despite the sides being just $700,000 apart in their submitted numbers.
And of course, it is unforgivable that the team has now lost two of its main cogs, Price and Betts, because of the aforementioned financial mismanagement of the roster. This after raising ticket prices in the offseason despite having missed the playoffs in 2019 after an 84-78 campaign, a 24-game drop in win total, and finishing behind even the majors’ lowest-payrolled team, the Rays, in the AL East.
I have always looked forward to the start of the baseball season, even when the Red Sox were not predicted to be competitive.
This year is different. I will relish visiting Fenway on warm summer nights, but I am disappointed with all that has changed in the past two years and beyond, along with the fact that Sale and Pedroia are hurt and may not play again this season (or next), mainstays Brock Holt, Sandy Leon, Rick Porcello, Price, Pearce, and Betts are gone, and the rotation that carried the team to a championship just 16 months ago has only Eovaldi and E-Rod remaining.
There is not much to look forward to in 2020, and I’m not happy at all about this turn of events. And Red Sox fans shouldn’t be either.
