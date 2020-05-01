It was the best of times (for Yankees fans), it was the worst of times (for Red Sox fans).
It was Oct. 14, 2004, and Boston baseball fans were, as usual, downright frustrated.
It was bad enough that the hated Yankees had won 26 world championships since the Red Sox had won their last one, in 1918, and that four of those pinstriped titles had been in the previous eight seasons, often at the Sox’ expense.
No, this New England irritation was aggravated by the fact that 2004 was supposed to be the year that Boston would finally turn the tables on its AL East rivals after hiring a new manager and acquiring former D-Backs co-ace Curt Schilling to bolster a pitching staff that already had Pedro Martinez and Derek Lowe, and also got a bona fide closer in Keith Foulke. Upgrading the pitching staff was just what Sox fans knew that they needed, because the team’s offense was already among the best in baseball as Boston led the majors in runs, RBI, average, and slugging in 2004.
Yes, the heartbreak of 2003 was still lingering for Sox fans as their team opened up the 2004 ALCS rematch against the Yankees – a still-fresh seven-game operetta of doom that can be summed up by the names Grady Little, Pedro, Aaron Boone, and the unmistakable soundtrack of Yankee Stadium patrons chanting “Who’s Your Daddy?”
But when Oct. 14, 2004 dawned in Boston, it seemed like Groundhog Day all over again, because the fans’ beloved team had gone down to the Bronx and saw, to their horror, Schilling not only get lit up by the Yankees in Game 1 (3 IP, 6 H, 6 ER), but he left the game with an apparent ankle injury that did not look good when he departed the premises en route to a 10-7 Yankee win (NY led 8-0 in the sixth).
A night later, Martinez took the hill with the cacophony of the Yankee fans ringing in his ears, and the Dominican legend (who was 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA vs. NY in 2004) kept Boston in the game, but its bats were silenced by 34-year-old journeyman Jon Lieber in a 3-1 Yankee victory.
Down 0-2 in the ALCS wasn’t the end of the world for Boston fans, but it sure didn’t feel as if the optimism of the Red Sox’ magical regular season had translated to this matchup, and the locals had to stew not only for one more day, but two, because Game 3 at Fenway was rained out.
And then, just when Sox fans thought things couldn’t get much worse, New York scored three in the top of the first of Game 3 off Bronson Arroyo, and though neither team’s starter made it to the third inning, the Yanks exploded for 19 runs and 22 hits to put a virtual end to the series with a 19-8 lambasting that dragged on until 12:30 in the morning and put Boston in a 3-0 hole.
What in the name of Sam Horn had happened to this team and its expectations for 2004? It was no longer frustrating for Sox fans – it was genuine anger at this point.
And it was all over but the shouting, as they say, and the stage was set for the most humiliating Yankees-Red Sox beatdown of all time.
Then, it happened. No one to this day knows how or why, and what played out in the next four nights defied logic and probability, because this particular Yankees team was one of the best ever, and included the game’s premier player, Alex Rodriguez. But what happened next changed everything, and nothing has been the same since for either of these hallowed franchises.
Game 4: Down 4-3 with Hall-of-Fame closer Mariano Rivera ready to put a bow on it for the Pinstripers, and the Fenway Faithful mystifyingly on their collective feet, Boston’s Kevin Millar walked, pinch-runner Dave Roberts stole second, and Bill Mueller pounded a 1-1 pitch up the middle that Rivera tried to kick-save with his left foot, sprawling like an upended Charlie Brown as Roberts scored the tying run. Right after that happened, Fox Sports cut to a fan holding a sign that read “The Greatest Comeback in Sports History!”
Yes, he had to be delusional. But then the baseball gods forgot what was supposed to happen all along, and every single break the rest of the game, and series, went Boston’s way. And five long hours after Game 4 started at 8:20 on that Sunday night, David Ortiz ended matters with a walk-off two-run home run at 1:22 a.m. to send the fans home happy, at least for one more night.
Then it happened again, later that same night: Boston rallied for a pair of eighth-inning runs to deal Rivera, the game’s best closer ever, back-to-back blown saves, and at the stroke of 11 p.m. – nearly six hours after the game began – Ortiz delivered another game-winning hit, a bloop single in the 14th, that lifted Boston to an electrifying 5-4 win.
With no days off because of the rainout, the teams flew back to New York shortly after the marathon contest ended, but anyone familiar with the longtime rivalry knew that things would return to normalcy in the unfriendly confines of Yankee Stadium.
And then they didn’t. Game 6 was marked by Schilling’s heroic “bloody-sock” performance (7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER), a three-run homer by the unheralded Mark Bellhorn, and A-Rod getting humiliated on the national stage when he swatted the ball out of Arroyo’s glove in the eighth inning while grounding out. When the dust had settled, Boston had evened the series with a tidy 4-2 victory that still took nearly four hours to play.
And then, Game 7, with the memory of the Curse and decades of heartbreak and frustration on speed-dial, this remarkable story, and comeback, ended not in the way that the script was written, but in a surprisingly dominant 10-3 triumph for Boston to miraculously capture the series in seven.
The subsequent four-game sweep of a powerhouse Cardinals team in the World Series almost played out as an afterthought, because the exorcism of the Yankees and their legacy had played out in historic fashion, and indeed became, and remains, The Greatest Comeback in Sports History.
Eighty-six years of title famine officially ended on Oct. 27, 2004, and while the Red Sox have carved out three additional championships since that night, the Yankees saw their cloak of invincibility obliterated, and the storied franchise has only won a single World Series since 2004, despite annually being the highest-payrolled MLB team from 1999-2013.
If you watched every game in its entirety of the 2004 ALCS, you watched over 29 hours of baseball, and each game averaged over four hours (and each Fenway tilt averaged over five).
But when it was over? It was the best of times (for Red Sox fans), it was the worst of times (for Yankee fans).
