Sometimes as we get older, we look back on the “Good Old Days” with fondness and admiration. This is particularly true for sports fans, as they remember certain eras and trends in a certain way.
But sometimes what we remember, particularly in terms of teams and perhaps even dynasties, is not really an accurate representation at all. We remember the superstars, the heroes, and the championships, but we fail to include the big picture, and realize much later that what we recall from those days was something far different.
That is especially true for the NFL, particularly in its Super Bowl era, which dates back to 1967. Here are some of those teams that perhaps we remember as bigger-than-life outfits that in reality were, in fact, not quite what we thought that they were.
Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts
Ah, yes, Peyton Manning, nicknamed “The Sheriff” because of his tendency to audible prior to the snap (Omaha!). What a champion he became for the Colts once he arrived on the scene in 1998 for a team that had finished 3-13 the season prior.
What a winner!
Sorry, not quite. Oh, he was a winner for the most part, going 141-67 as a starter over 13 seasons, for a winning percentage of .678, but how many Super Bowls did he win wearing the Horseshoe Helmet? One.
Maybe he can blame it on Tom Brady and the Patriots, with whom Manning’s career overlapped amidst the New England dominance, but Peyton only reached the AFC title game four times over those 13 seasons, and won his lone Super Bowl over the Bears in the 2006 season.
Four years later, he was back again, but his Colts, favored by 4½ points over the upstart Saints (appearing in their first-ever Super Bowl), saw New Orleans rally from a 17-13 second-half deficit to score 18 unanswered points and claim the franchise’s first, and only, championship.
Perhaps if Indy had invested in a defense during Peyton’s tenure, rather than constantly handing him offensive weapons, the Colts might have won another, but they didn’t, and still haven’t.
Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints
While we’re at it, let’s look at these guys. Brees has been in the Crescent City since 2006, and has since become the NFL’s all-time passing leader. Impressive, but he’s still only led the Saints to three NFC Conference championship games in 15 seasons, and just that lone aforementioned Super Bowl victory, 11 seasons ago. Mixed in are six playoff DNPs for the Saints who, like the Colts, have always boasted a lot of offensive firepower, but rarely the defense to match it.
Brett Favre’s Green Bay Packers
Favre played 16 seasons for the Packers, missed only one game over that period, and was a legitimate superstar with championship credentials.
Was he, though? Look closer, and he took the loaded Packers to just four conference championship games, two Super Bowls, and won just one — maybe you remember it, in 1996, over the Drew Bledsoe/Bill Parcells Patriots.
Over an eight-year period in the 2000s, Favre’s Packers missed the playoffs three times and were bounced in the first round two other times.
Also notable was that in 22 career playoff games (12 wins), Favre threw 28 interceptions.
Aaron Rodgers’ Packers
Yeah, Rodgers is a surefire Hall-of-Famer, and led Green Bay to the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl title in 2010. He’s been the starter since Favre left, in 2008, and has led the team to 10 postseason berths, but the truly great ones have more than one Super Bowl appearance in 12 seasons.
He may get back there this season, as the Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs, but his postseason record (10-8) is fairly mediocre for one of the top QBs in the game.
“The Greatest Show on Turf”
Right. For one year they were.
The St. Louis Rams of the late 1990s and early 2000s oozed offensive firepower, and two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner came out of nowhere to lead the franchise from annual obscurity to the top of the mountain.
In 1999, coming off of nine straight losing seasons and seeing their starting QB go down to season-ending injury in the preseason, the Rams turned to the unheralded Warner, who led them to a 13-3 record and a victory over Tennessee in the Super Bowl.
The following season, this dynasty-in-the-making jumped out to a 7-1 start, but finished 10-6 and was ousted in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
In 2001, the Rams got back on track and proved seemingly unstoppable, going 14-2 (8-0 on the road) to advance to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, as 14-point favorites.
Alas, there awaited Brady, Bill Belichick, and the 11-5 Patriots, and we all know what happened when placekicker Adam Vinatieri lined up for his last-second 48-yard field goal in a 17-17 game.
The Rams had just one more playoff victory over the next three seasons, and the “Show” ultimately disappeared from view, and the St. Louis Rams missed the playoffs 11 straight seasons thereafter before moving back to LA.
Dan Marino’s Miami Dolphins
Don’t get me wrong; Marino led the Fins to great regular-season success during his 17-year Hall-of-Fame career. After legendary head coach Don Shula, Marino is probably the face of the franchise over the past 45 years.
But what did Marino actually win? Oh, he led the team to 147 regular-season wins (.612 winning percentage), but other than taking Miami to the 1984 Super Bowl, where it was blitzed by the 49ers, 38-16, Marino only got the team to the AFC title game two more times in his career, and never again even close to the Super Bowl.
Seven other seasons the Dolphins didn’t even make the postseason, and when it did, Marino’s playoff record was 8-10, and he threw 24 interceptions in those games.
Honorable mentions
The “Air Coryell” San Diego Chargers (1978-1986): 69-56 record (.552), three playoff wins, only four playoff appearances; Tom Landry’s Cowboys (1960-1988): 250-162 record (.607), two Super Bowl titles in five appearances over 29 seasons; Steve Young’s 49ers: 91-33 record (.658), one Super Bowl title in nine seasons; The “Purple People Eaters” Vikings (1968-1978): 10 division titles in 11 seasons, along with four Super Bowls, but the Vikings lost all fourchampionship games, and to this day have yet to win one as a franchise in the Super Bowl era.
