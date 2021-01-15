A week ago, I formulated a list of NFL teams that, on paper, were formidable and historic for their championship mettle, but in reality were just one-hit wonders or remembered as larger-than-life than their actual records of accomplishment would indicate.
This week, we’ll look at Major League Baseball’s revered figures and teams whose accomplishments were probably exaggerated once one looks at their actual historical feats.
Leo Durocher-led teams
The cantankerous player-manager was a colorful personality, but few could be critical of his triumphs on the bench of his four primary clubs: the Brooklyn Dodgers (1939-1948), the NY Giants (1948-1955), and the Chicago Cubs (1966-1972).
In all, Leo “The Lip” Durocher managed for 24 seasons, with the prime of his career spent in the majors in a 16-team format in MLB, when finishing atop the National League meant a ticket to the World Series.
But in all those years, Durocher’s teams won only three pennants (Brooklyn 1941, NYG 1951, 1954), with only the ’54 Giants bringing home a championship.
And that 1951 pennant is definitely tarnished, as it has come to light in recent years that Bobby Thomson’s famed “Shot Heard ‘Round the World” off Brooklyn’s Ralph Branca was actually set up by sign-stealing equipment in center field, otherwise the Dodgers would likely have held their 4-1 ninth-inning lead and advanced to the Fall Classic.
Durocher was also the manager of the famed 1969 Chicago Cubs team laden with future Hall-of-Famers that blew a 9½-game lead in the NL East in mid-August before ultimately allowing the Amazin’ Mets to blow past them in September; the Cubs ultimately finished eight games behind the Mets, and wouldn’t reach the postseason again for another 15 seasons.
The Earl Weaver-led Orioles
Man, those Orioles teams of the late 1960s and the 1970s were absolutely loaded, with position players like Frank and Brooks Robinson, Paul Blair, Don Buford, Boog Powell, Davey Johnson, and Mark Belanger, backed by a pitching staff that included aces Mike Cuellar, Jim Palmer, Dave McNally, and Pat Dobson. The aforementioned hurlers in 1971 were all 20-game winners, but the Birds were still unable to defend their World Series championship from a year earlier.
And for all that talent that club had — collecting five 100-win seasons over a 12-year period, along with five other 90-win clubs — the Orioles, led by another argumentative and grouchy manger, Earl Weaver, only won that one World Series, in 1971, and saw three other pennant-winning seasons end in Fall Classic defeat.
Baltimore’s most embarrassing World Series defeat had to be at the hands of the aforementioned 1969 Mets team that dropped the opener in Baltimore and then swept the O’s in four straight (negating a 109-win regular season); a close second had to be the 1979 102-win Birds club that jumped out to a 3-1 Series lead over the Willie Stargell Pirates, only to see the Bucs win the next three games to capture the crown.
Weaver is a Hall of Fame manager (though voted in by the Veterans’ Committee in 1996), but managing such a talent-laden team to just four pennants and a lone championship seems like a series of missed opportunities.
The Billy Martin-led Yankees
Part of the reason the Orioles saw their promising seasons derailed in the late 1970s was the resurgence of the Yankees’ franchise under new owner George Steinbrenner. From 1965-75, the Pinstripers didn’t reach the postseason once, but between 1976 and 1978, the Yankees won three straight AL East titles and World Series championships in 1977 and 1978 under fiery manager Billy Martin.
Well, check that: Martin did lead the ’77 team to World Series glory behind the exploits of slugger Reggie Jackson, but he was unemployed a year later when the Bronx Bombers repeated as champions. Martin was forced to resign in the summer of ’78 because of comments made against Jackson and Steinbrenner, and Bob Lemon managed the Yankees past the Dodgers in the 1978 Fall Classic.
In all, Martin was hired a comical five separate times as Yankees manager over a 14-year period between 1975 and 1988, with his final three stints, in 1983, 1985, and 1988, never lasting more than a single season.
In all, Martin won just one World Series for New York over eight seasons, and his tenure with four other teams (Minnesota, Detroit, Texas, and Oakland) over 16 seasons never resulted in another championship.
The Tony La Russa-led Oakland A’s
Remember how dominant the A’s of the late 1980s and early 1990s were? Heck, they had the “Bash Brothers,” Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, along with Rickey and Dave “Hendu” Henderson, Carney Lansford, along with aces Dave Stewart and Bob Welch, and closer extraordinaire Dennis Eckersley — the 1992 AL MVP.
Yup, that team was something, winning championship after championship.
Except that was not the case.
That collection of exceptional talent did reach the World Series three straight times, but won only once, in 1989, when the San Francisco earthquake interrupted the Fall Classic that eventually went Oakland’s way in four quick games.
Otherwise, the 1988 A’s memorably choked their way to a five-game loss to the underdog Dodgers (set into motion by Eck giving up the ninth-inning homer to Kirk Gibson in Game 1), and the 1990 edition, winners of 103 regular-season games, were embarrassingly swept by the nondescript 91-win Cincinnati Reds.
Tony La Russa, who managed that A’s team for 10 seasons beginning in 1986, never got that bunch back to the playoffs again after that, never mind the World Series, although his three pennants in Oakland were followed by three NL pennants and two championships over 16 seasons managing the Cardinals.
The 1990s Atlanta Braves
Listen my children, and you shall hear, the sad, sad tale of the Atlanta Braves, arguably the best collection of talent year after year in the early 1990s.
Manager Bobby Cox took the reins of the team midway through the 1990 season, when the Braves were riding an eight-season playoff drought; beginning in 1991, Atlanta won the NL East 14 of the next 15 seasons, with only a second-place finish in the strike-interrupted season of 1994 breaking this streak of unyielding greatness.
You remember those teams: a pitching staff led by Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz, all capable of double-digit wins annually, along with a batting order that included Javy Lopez, Mark Lemke, Fred McGriff, David Justice, Chipper Jones, and even Deion Sanders.
So you’ve probably made the calculations by now — 14 NL East crowns meant a lot of playoff appearances, and likely quite a few World Series, given the talented rosters.
But you would again be mistaken. Yes, Atlanta went to five World Series during Cox’s term managing the team, but they lost four of them, winning only the 1995 Fall Classic over the sad-sack Indians. The Braves lost back-to-back World Series to Minnesota and Toronto in 1991 and 1992, then dropped Fall Classics to the Yankees in both 1996 (squandering a 2-0 series lead after taking both games in the Bronx) and 1999 (a four-game sweep).
Yes, Cox is rightfully a Hall of Fame manager, but just one championship over a 15-season period of dominance in the NL is a shameful underachievement.
