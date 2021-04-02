Editor's note: Reprinted from April 2018
The Red Sox lost their home opener to one of the worst teams in baseball Friday, shut out 3-0 by the Baltimore Orioles, so it certainly was not a good Friday for the local nine.
Now let me tell you about the best Fenway opener ever, given that it also happened on Good Friday, back in the still-bleak days of 1998.
Lordy, it was 23 years ago, but it seems like, well, two decades ago. The Sox were entering the 80th-anniversary season of their last World Championship, and for the 13th home opener in a row, I was there, in my customary perch in the center-field bleachers with my usual assortment of rogues and rapscallions eager for some hijinks and shenanigans, whether on the field or in the stands.
It was April 10, the home opener of the 1998 season, with the team returning from a disappointing 3-5 season-opening West Coast road trip to host the Seattle Mariners on April 10. It was unusual because on this Friday afternoon — Good Friday for Christians, Passover at sundown for Jews — Red Sox ownership had decided that beer would not be sold at Fenway that day. No, this wasn’t the John Henry ownership; the only John Henry local fans had heard of back in 1998 was the legend of folklore who is said to have worked as a "steel-driving man" who died with a hammer in his hand in the 1800s. Definitely a different John Henry.
Conspiracy theories abound about the true reason for the one-day prohibition — among them, that it was a league penalty levied on the team for serving alcohol to underage patrons late in the 1997 season. For whatever reason, Fenway was dry that day, although there was no shortage of fans waiting to get down to business at the nearby Cask ’n Flagon when it opened that morning at 9 a.m., and area liquor stores reported strong “nips” sales (not that I would know anything about that, nor was I a witness to such shady transactions).
By the time Opening Day festivities began shortly before 1 p.m., the assembled masses were probably more looped than they would have been on a normal beer-swilling day at the ballpark. But the game itself became one for the ages, with an ending — for those who stuck around — awash in pandemonium and delight.
The Sox were entering their second year under manager Jimy Williams and were coming off a 78-84 injury-decimated campaign. The team finished fourth in 1997, 20 games behind the division-winning Yankees. During the offseason leading up to that Fenway opener, Mo Vaughn, who was entering the final year of his contract, had been unable to agree to terms on a long-term contract extension in a matter which dominated the hot-stove conversation on sports talk radio. In addition, he had been nailed with an offseason DWI charge incurred during a trip home from the Foxy Lady strip club in Providence, though he managed to gain an acquittal in March.
Mo got a mostly positive reaction from the fans during pregame introductions that April day, but despite being the heart and soul of the team, Mo was left off the cover of the team’s 1998 program cover in favor of Pedro Martinez, Nomar Garciaparra, and prodigal son Dennis Eckersley, who was on the 18th hole of his Hall of Fame career.
Sox rookie Brian Rose started for the Sox in their Fenway debut, and current Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson, still with Seattle, went up against him. It was a pitchers’ duel for most of the day, but Rose got into trouble in the sixth and left trailing, 3-2, and with Johnson mowing down the Sox hitters en route to 15 strikeouts in eight innings, the game seemed to be slipping away from the Olde Towne Team.
Steve Avery and the Eck got roughed up in the eighth as the Mariners extended their lead to 5-2, and when Sox closer Tom Gordon gave up another pair in the top of the ninth, many in the then-capacity crowd of 32,805 headed for the exits.
With a 7-2 lead, Mariners manager Lou Piniella decided that Johnson, having thrown 131 pitches, had had enough, and brought in former Sox reliever Heathcliff Slocumb to close out the win for Seattle. Slocumb had been hooted out of town for continually blowing leads during his tenure as the Boston closer, and the trade that sent him to the Mariners for Jason Varitek and Derek Lowe is still considered Dan Duquette’s finest hour as GM. Nevertheless, Piniella had confidence in the fire-balling righthander, and despite Slocumb’s penchant for late-inning trouble, Pinella had to believe this victory was in the bag.
But what transpired in the bottom of that ninth inning became the stuff of legend. Troy O’Leary, who had arrived at the park that day on only three hours’ sleep after being present for the birth of his son the night before, got things started for the Sox in the ninth with a pinch-hit, broken-bat single. Mark Lemke, who had just been signed and had arrived in Boston just a day earlier, made his first Sox at-bat count by working out a walk. Outfielder Darren Bragg then kicked the rally into gear when he lashed a double into the right-field corner, scoring O’Leary and sending Lemke to third. Utility infielder Mike Benjamin pinch-hit and earned a full-count walk, loading the bases for Garciaparra.
Nomar, coming off his American League Rookie of the Year season and batting in the leadoff spot, fought off some tough pitches before lining a single off reliever (and later a Red Sox) Mike Timlin to score Lemke and make the score 7-4. At that point you could sense the Fenway Faithful in the exitways making a 180 and returning to their seats.
John Valentin next atoned for his two throwing errors the hard way, getting hit by Timlin’s second pitch to force in Bragg with the fifth run of the afternoon. Up came Vaughn.
The sun had disappeared behind the Green Monster by this time, and it was only a half-hour until sunset, which was not irrelevant to those preparing for Passover. Mo had already fanned three times and been nailed by a Big Unit fastball, but the crowd rose as one when the hefty slugger strode to the plate to face the Mariners’ fourth reliever of the inning, Paul Spoljaric.
It was dusk, it was deafening, it was 7-5, and there were still no outs. All six Sox batters had reached base, three had scored, and three more ducks were on the pond. Vaughn took a strike on the outside corner, and Spoljaric then threw a fastball, up and out of the strike zone — an irresistible pitch on which Vaughn had K’d hundreds of times during his career.
Not this time.
Mo ripped it and launched the ball high and deep into the twilight, and as the ball curled around the right-field foul pole and settled halfway up the grandstand, Fenway was awash in jubilation and ecstasy. The Sox had won, 9-7, rallying for seven runs with no outs off four relievers in the bottom of the ninth to stun the disbelieving Mariners. It was the last Opening-Day walkoff win for the Sox until this past Thursday’s victory.
The Good Friday miracle launched the Sox into a successful season: they won the wild-card spot in the American League playoffs despite finishing a whopping 22 games behind the eventual World Champion Yankees. In the best-of-five series against the Central Division–winning Indians, they won the opener handily before dropping the next three in succession, including two excruciating late-inning home losses.
Vaughn left the Sox in free agency at the end of the season and signed a lucrative five-year, $80-million contract with the Anaheim Angels, who traded him to the New York Mets three years later after three lackluster and injury-plagued seasons in Disneyland. But Mo’s heroics that dry Friday and his contributions in Boston would never be forgotten, and his vaunted leadership and sense of drama ultimately were later duplicated and surpassed by another burly first baseman, this one by the name of David Ortiz, and six years later, Red Sox history changed forever.
