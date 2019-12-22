Technically, perhaps Dec. 31, 2019 does not represent the end of this decade of the 2010s. After all, there was some debate as the year 2000 approached, whether the new millennium began on New Year’s Day 2000, or in 2001.
This has never been sufficiently settled, and because the year 2020 is not guaranteed, let’s do a retrospective of Boston’s four major sports teams and what they have accomplished in the 2000s.
Collectively, this two-decade period has been the most successful for any North American sports city ever, and it’s not even really close when you factor in the difference in sports eras.
The New York Yankees won four World Series titles in the ’40s and six more in the ’50s for a total of 10 championships, but baseball in that age only had 16 teams, which is about half of what MLB has right now, and no playoffs. Attach the NY Rangers’ 1940 Stanley Cup (in the six-team NHL) and the NY football Giants’ 1956 NFL championship (in a 12-team league), and that’s 12 championships for Gotham City.
Boston has also won a total of 12 championships since 2000, but all four local teams have had at least one, and all play in leagues that consist of at least 30 teams. Boston also has lost six other championship games/series during that same period. So, 18 Boston teams have played for a title in the past 20 seasons, and 12 of them won it. By comparison, Detroit has competed for seven league championships since 2000, and has won just three.
Bruins
Yes, the Black and Gold nearly made it 13 titles for the region in June when they were snuffed out in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final by the upstart Blues. Oh well.
The Bruins reached the Cup Final in 1988 and 1990, then didn’t return to the championship series again until 2011, 21 years later. Between 2000 and 2008, the B’s either missed the playoffs every year or were ousted in the opening round of the playoffs.
But 2009 marked the start of a six-year streak of qualifying for the postseason, culminated by the Bruins’ exciting march to the 2011 Cup, which included three seven-game series wins. The B’s returned to the Cup Final in the “Boston Strong” spring of 2013, but were vanquished by the powerhouse Blackhawks in six thrilling games.
The Bruins were certainly favored to take out St. Louis this past spring, but the Gateway Arch Team of Destiny pushed the Black and Gold to seven games, and the Blues’ third victory in four TD Garden contests in the Final earned them their first-ever Stanley Cup.
The Bruins are currently 21-7-8, good for second-best points overall in the NHL.
Celtics
The standard-bearer of the early days of the NBA, the Celtics won 11 championships in 13 seasons between 1957 and 1969. The Green slowed down a bit after that, but still won two titles in the ’70s and three more in the ’80s until things really took a downturn.
Between 1994 and 2000, the C’s missed the postseason every year but one. The year before the slide began, Boston suffered a first-round exit by Charlotte, which also proved to be rising star Reggie Lewis’s last appearance for the Celtics before his untimely death in July 1993.
In the past two decades, the Celtics have had less success than their Boston brethren, but they have had two separate stretches of impressive accomplishments. The “New Big Three” era of the late 2000s saw the Celtics win banner No. 17 in 2008 after superstars Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joined mainstay Paul Pierce, but also drop a seven-game NBA Finals series to the hated Lakers two years later.
The Celtics haven’t returned to the Finals since, but have revamped their approach and roster behind longtime college coach Brad Stevens, and have only missed the playoffs once in the past dozen seasons. Twice in the past three seasons the C’s have reached the NBA Eastern Finals, only to lose both times to LeBron’s Cavaliers.
Patriots
Once one of the league’s laughingstocks, the Patriots changed their fortunes for good when Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994 (for $175 million; it’s now worth $3.8 billion), a year after the Pats expedited their blueprint for success by hiring legendary coach Bill Parcells.
New England lost its only Super Bowl appearance under Parcells to the Packers in 1997, but five years later — under the tutelage of former Parcells defensive coordinator Bill Belichick — the Patriots captured their first Super Bowl win, followed by two more titles in the three-year period thereafter.
Since 2002, the Patriots have failed to win the AFC East, and miss the postseason, only once, and that was when QB Tom Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2008 season opener (the team still finished 11-5).
The Patriots’ two-decade legacy of success is unprecedented, especially in a salary-cap sport where rosters and coaching staffs significantly turn over on an annual basis. New England memorably lost Super Bowls to the underdog NY Giants in both the 2007 and 2011 seasons, but bounced back recently and have played in four of the past five Super Bowls, winning three.
That’s a total of six championships in the past 18 seasons, after exactly zero during the franchise’s first 41 years of existence. No NFL team has won more Super Bowls.
Red Sox
Remember when generations of Red Sox fans had never seen the team win a World Series? I guess all it really took was for a carpetbagging ownership group to buy the team in 2002 and subsequently hire the youngest GM in baseball history at the time of Theo Epstein’s arrival.
Since then, the Sox are the only one of the four teams profiled here not to have lost a championship series; the curse-busting victory in 2004 paved the way for another three years later, and Boston has added to its collection of shiny trophies by winning two more titles in this decade, in 2013 and 2018.
Similar to the Pats, the Sox had gone 86 years between championships, but in this century, have four more championships for a total of nine overall for the franchise, and 12 total sports crowns for New England teams in the 2000s.
