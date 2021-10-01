Perhaps you’re aware that Tom Brady is coming back to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, but this time he will be wearing a white Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.
When Brady announced on March 20, 2020, that he would forsake the Patriots franchise for which he had played for 20 seasons, it caught many local fans by surprise. But now that Brady’s return is front-page news everywhere, perhaps we should have been able to see the end coming long before it did. After all, during the course of the 2017 season, in which he reached the Super Bowl for a eighth time, he also was filming a six-part documentary called “Tom Vs Time,” which revealed many interesting details about TB12.
A lot of the doc had a bit of a sinister tone, and was certainly edited in a fashion that made the Patriots QB the angelic figure, while indirectly showing that all was not wine and roses in the background, particularly regarding his controversial trainer, Alex Guerrero, and the team’s reaction to it.
The documentary came out about a month after the Pats’ loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, but Brady’s departure was still two years away.
But did “Tom Vs Time” actually give enough foreshadowing that eagle-eyed viewers might have sensed that all was not right? Well, after re-watching the series, and this time knowing the ultimate outcome two years down the road, there certainly are some hints that a divorce was looming.
Let’s take a look at what we might have missed.
Episode 1 (The Physical Game) concentrates on the off-season after the Patriots’ comeback win over the Falcons in the Super Bowl, and at one point he says, “Being mentally tough is putting all that BS aside, everything that’s happened, all that noise, all the hype, and just focusing on what you got to do. It’s no excuses, it’s no whining, it’s no complaining, it’s like, did you win, or did you lose? End of story.”
Also interesting: talking about his game study habits, Brady says, “So this is a lot of stuff that Belichick talks about during team meetings that I write down.” What is interesting is that this is the absolutely only time that Belichick’s name is mentioned in the entire six-part series, and the fact that Brady doesn’t refer his longtime mentor as “Coach Belichick,” as he invariably did during his career interviews, should have been telling.
Episode 2 (The Mental Game) focuses on Brady’s preparation, and while subsequent episodes prominently feature Brady’s wife, Gisele, and their three kids and what a great husband and father he seems to be, it also shows Brady up by 6 a.m. and talking about his film-watching dedication: “I watch tape all day Monday, all day Tuesday, Wednesday we practice, Thursday we practice, Friday we practice, and then I come home and watch film. The Saturday before the game I watch film and Sunday morning before the game I watch film, to get tells. . . . I could literally just watch film all day.”
Episode 3 (The Social Game) seems to hint at some underlying criticism that he received, as he says, “We’re trying to build something together, and I think we all need to feel like we’re part of the same unit. You’re all the same when you’re out on the field. No one really gives a s- — what I’ve done. They want me to do it now.” Later he adds, tellingly, “I show up to work every day just like (my teammates), trying to do the same thing. We have the same goals, (and) my connection with them is through joy, and love, it’s not through fear, it’s not through insults — that’s not how I lead.”
Episode 4 (The Emotional Game) is all about Brady’s family: the wife and kids in their sprawling mansion in Brookline, along with his parents, who went through a cancer scare during the 2016 season. He particularly speaks about regrets about being away from his kids: “Sometimes it’s hard for them to be a No. 1 priority, because in the season there’s no break, and you’re in the middle of a marathon, and it’s not like you can just stop here and have my family time.”
Episode 5 (The Spiritual Game) features a couple of additional nuggets: after a late-season dramatic win in Pittsburgh, Brady said, “It’s probably the most joy I’ve had in a long time.” Also, it shows Brady getting a massage up in an empty luxury suite at Gillette Stadium, because his trainer, Guerrero, has been banished from the locker room, and this scene screams out, indirectly, that Brady is being forced to make significant concessions from the team.
After another late-game victory, on the drive home, Gisele tells Tom, “After the kids are in bed, we’re going to do a fire, we’re going to write down on the piece of paper all the things we like to let go, and burn them in the fire, we offer it to the fire, and then we write down on another piece of paper, the intentions and the other things we want to focus on in the next year, and then we meditate for an hour.”
But Episode 6 (Endgame) has the most surprising revelation from Gisele: “These last two years have been very challenging for him, in so many ways, and he tells me, I love it so much and I just want to go to work and feel appreciated and have fun.”
Brady appears to confirm that when he says early on, ”You never know when you’re going to get opportunities again. You have to kind of go all-in, and you’re accessible and you commit to something, and there’s a time where you need the boundaries to say, look, this is where my ultimate focus is. If you lose a particular game, you don’t ever want to feel that there was anything that ever chipped away at your focus or your energy.”
And the final clip from the episode-7 epilogue is particularly foreboding, when Brady says from his couch, “The last couple of years, a lot of parts about football weren’t enjoyable, when they should have been. I think anytime you’re together with people for a long period of time, relationships ebb and flow. ... I’m not one to talk about a lot of drama, I’m sure a lot of teams have things like that, but ours has it to the tenth degree.”
Welcome back, Tom. It appears the drama-free life down south is preferable to your final days in New England.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.