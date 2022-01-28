By now you may have heard that former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz earned enshrinement into the National Baseball of Fame on Tuesday, based on his receiving 77.9 percent of the votes from the BBWAA, the body of baseball writers that decide on each player’s candidacy at least five years after he has played his final game.
Perhaps you also heard that once-promising inductees Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling did not receive the requisite 75 percent of the vote, and because their 10 years of eligibility are up, they are no longer allowed to be on the ballot anymore, at least from the writers. The trio’s remaining options? We’ll get to that.
Meanwhile, in the days since the vote was revealed, I have heard and been involved in a lot of discussions about how patently “unfair” it is that borderline players like Harold Baines, Larry Walker, and Craig Biggio have their plaques up in the Hall’s hallowed halls, while the man who hit more home runs than any player in history (Bonds), the man who got more hits than any player in history (Pete Rose), and the pitcher who won more Cy Young Awards than anyone else in history (Clemens) do not.
Well, we know why Rose is not in (betting on baseball when he was a manager), but Clemens’ and Bonds’ transgressions are less morally vile: they are associated with performance-enhancing drugs, with the most common evidence based on how much these older players’ performance improved at an age when most players’ skills begin to diminish. These same PED-associated rumors hang over at least four other prominent players whose résumés for Cooperstown should have been enough for first-ballot selection, but instead have resulted in surprisingly low numbers from the voters over the years: Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Manny Ramirez, and Alex Rodriguez.
Ortiz himself was linked to PEDs when a supposedly anonymous test was published by the NY Times in 2003, but as I’ve mentioned, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has frequently exonerated Ortiz from others that were on the list, and Ortiz himself denied ever taking PEDs when the report came out, and even said that he was never told about the positive test at the time. The supposed positive test came in 2003, before Ortiz’s best years with the Sox, and he never tested positive again or was linked to PEDs in any way.
These may be the words of a Boston “homer” who generally likes Big Papi as a person, and as a once-long-suffering Red Sox fan appreciates what his arrival in Boston did to change the framework of the franchise and its decades-long history of failure. That may a be fair criticism of me advocating for Ortiz’s first-ballot selection while claiming that guys like Clemens, Bonds, A-Rod and Ramirez were more guilty of cheating. But the fact is that Ortiz came to the Sox after portions of six seasons for the Minnesota Twins, where he hit .266 with 58 home runs, for a total of one dinger for every 25.47 at-bats. In his prolific 14-year career in Boston, he hit .290 with 483 homers, for a total of one home run every 14.8 at-bats. Hmmm. Still, Ortiz’s numbers for the most part were remarkably consistent during his time in Boston, and he was a beloved and revered figure and was a playoff hero time and time again.
Now let’s take a look at Bonds and Clemens, because a lot of folks claim that both established Hall-of-Fame credentials even before they started (allegedly) juicing.
Bonds, the son of SF Giants star Bobby Bonds, was drafted by the Pirates in the second round of the 1982 draft, and was a Rookie of the Year and three times finished in the top-three in MVP voting, winning twice. He hit .275 with 176 home runs in Pittsburgh, and when he became a free agent, he returned “home” to San Francisco, where he played the next 15 seasons. In four NLDS and four NLCS for the Pirates and Giants, he hit .236 and .203, respectively, although in his lone World Series appearance, he hit .471 for the Giants, who blew a 3-2 series lead in falling to the Anaheim Angels in the 2002 Fall Classic. Bonds never won a championship in 22 seasons, led his team to the playoffs just seven times, and his postseason average was a paltry .245. Frankly put, he put up big numbers, but he was not a winner.
In 2003, jealous of all the attention that McGwire and Sosa got for their record-setting home-run battle in 1998, Bonds supposedly starting taking PEDs, and his home-run total that season jumped from 49 to 73, a remarkable jump — especially for a 37-year-old. He looked different, too, and Bonds testified to a federal grand jury in 2003 that he used drugs called the “cream” and the “clear,” but did not know that they were PEDs. Right.
When Clemens left Boston after 13 seasons in 1996, he held the club record for wins and was 192-111 overall, but he had only been 40-39 in the four seasons leading up to his free-agent walk year, and at 34 years old, he was deemed expendable by Sox GM Dan Duquette.
So it was nothing short of remarkable when a noticeably bulked-up and slimmed-down Rocket went to the Blue Jays in 1997 and won back-to-back Cy Young Awards. He pitched awfully well into his 40s, including going 18-4 with Houston at age 41, then compiled a 1.87 ERA when he was 42. Tom Brady aside, these numbers just didn’t make sense for a power pitcher who was improving rather than declining in his early 40s.
And things apparently weren’t what they seemed, because Clemens’ name showed up 82 times in the Mitchell Report that listed those who had tested positive for PEDs, and his trainer, Brian McNamee, turned on him and cooperated with the investigation. After Clemens appeared before Congress and insisted he hadn’t used PEDs, he was indicted by a federal grand jury on six counts of perjury, contempt, and making false statements to Congress. His first trial ended in a mistrial, but he was acquitted on all counts in a second trial.
But notably, during testimony, Clemens’s Yankee teammate, Andy Pettitte, said, “Roger had mentioned to me that he had taken HGH, and that it could help with recovery.” Clemens memorably testified that Pettitte had “misremembered” their conversation, and insisted that his wife, Debbie, had been injected with HGH by McNamee, but the star pitcher never had.
I smell a rat here, and it seems fairly inconceivable that a player’s personal trainer would be carrying HGH with him and administering to the player’s wife upon her request, but the pitcher himself, throwing as well or better in the 2000s than he did when he was in his 20s for the Red Sox, would not be partaking of any of McNamee’s nefarious supplements.
In retrospect, perhaps Ortiz was briefly taking PEDs, but it’s not nearly as part of the story of his success in Boston as Bonds had in San Francisco and Clemens had in Toronto, New York, and Houston. It’s difficult to say that one guy is less of a cheater than the others, but Ortiz was, as mentioned, pretty consistent over his 20-year career and passed every test (even in the Dominican Republic in the offseason), while the others had definitive chapters one (before juicing) and two (after), and their career numbers were obviously altered when they made the (alleged) choice to inject, and it’s just too bad that two of baseball’s most renowned superstars will not be in Cooperstown this summer, nor likely anytime soon. But it’s their own damn fault.
What’s next for Bonds, Clemens, Schilling, A-Rod, and Manny? Tune in next week.