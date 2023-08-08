Leagues Cup Queretaro Revolution Soccer

Revolution forward Esmir Bajraktarevic, second from left, and his teammates celebrate Bajraktarevic’s goal in New England’s Leagues Cup loss to Queretaro FC Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

 Mark Stockwell / The Associated Press

FOXBORO — It was a night to remember for Esmir Bajraktarevic, even if it was a tough loss.

The 18-year-old Wisconsin native, dubbed “Milwaukee Messi” by New England Revolution teammate Henry Kessler, scored his first career MLS goal in the Revs’ Leagues Cup setback to Queretaro FC in penalty kicks Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

