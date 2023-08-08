FOXBORO — It was a night to remember for Esmir Bajraktarevic, even if it was a tough loss.
The 18-year-old Wisconsin native, dubbed “Milwaukee Messi” by New England Revolution teammate Henry Kessler, scored his first career MLS goal in the Revs’ Leagues Cup setback to Queretaro FC in penalty kicks Monday night at Gillette Stadium.
Bajraktarevic had chances through the season to get on the board with goals, appearing in 20 games in Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup competition, but had not tallied an assist or goal entering the game, although he does have five goals at the MLS Next Level.
A rocket pass from Revs midfielder Matt Polster, that would have been a shot on net had Bajraktarevic not been positioned on the back line in front, went instead directly to him. Bajraktarevic stopped the ball, settled it enough to prevent a turning shot and picked the ball out of the air, past the keeper for an equalizing goal in regulation.
“He’s confident in himself,” Polster said. “He takes a really good first touch and he has a good strike. I was happy he was able to bring us into the game.”
Bajraktarevic said his knowledge of Polster’s play helped him position for the shot.
“I was just waiting in the half-space (just to the right of the goal, outside the box),” Bajraktarevic said. “I know Matt likes to play balls in the half-space, so I was thinking as soon as I turn to hit it as soon as I get it. I turned, I hit it, and it went in. It was an amazing feeling.”
In a year where he has bounced between the Revs’ first and second team, Bajraktarevic admitted it has been both a little frustrating but beneficial to his development. He is the first graduate of the Revolution Academy’s residency program to crack the first-team roster and signed as the ninth homegrown player in club history in May of last year.
“There’s been some frustrating moments,” Bajraktarevic said. “It’s good to get confidence and minutes and experience with (the second team) because it’s still the professional level. It’s been good for my development. The first goal, it’s a great feeling. It definitely feels like the work has paid off."
Bakraktaervic left the stadium late Monday night with the match ball, signed by all of his teammates, and his game jersey.
“They’re very important things for me,” he said. “I think I’m going to frame (the jersey). The match ball, I’ll probably have it framed in a little ball-holder.”
