To those folks who consider themselves die-hard baseball fans, it will probably not come as a surprise that 2019 MLB attendance figures were down again this season.
According to the New York Times, total attendance across 2,429 major league games during the regular season dropped by about a million fans this season to about 68.5 million, which is 14 percent lower than a high of 79.5 million tickets sold in 2007. The drop for 2019 followed a 2018 season in which total attendance dipped below 70 million for the first time since 2003.
As long as the MLB powers-that-be refuse to make significant changes to improve the pace of games, this trend is likely to continue. Younger children and their parents often struggle to sit through a sometimes interminable nine innings. Forty years ago, the average duration of a major-league game was 2:35; in 2019, the average time was 3:10. Leading the way among teams? Those plodding Boston Red Sox, whose average contest lasted a mind-numbing 3:25 — nine minutes slower than the second-place Brewers.
MLB has obviously tried to inject some new life into the game by apparently juicing the baseballs – don’t you find it strange that since MLB bought the company that makes the balls, home-run records have been through the roof? You want proof? Last season, according to SB Nation, the Yankees set a major-league record with 267 home runs; this year, four franchises broke that mark, led by the Twins and Pinstripers each topping 300.
In all, half the teams in the majors set franchise records for home runs this year, led by the Twins topping their previous team mark by 36 percent. An unbelievable 24 teams hit 200 home runs. From 1901-95, a total of 23 teams hit 200 home runs.
There are other factors why MLB is growing at a slower rate than the other major sports: the fan base is aging, and a lot of the teams are awful, with four franchises losing more than 100 games this season.
But we’ll save the analysis of MLB and how to improve it — if it can be salvaged at all over the long term — for another day. Let’s take a look at what teams’ fan bases still wholeheartedly support their teams at the gate, and which ones seemingly couldn’t care less.
On the positive side of the ledger, five traditional baseball cities led MLB in average attendance this season, led by the Dodgers (49K), Cardinals (43K), the Yankees (41.8K), the Cubs (38.2K), and the Angels (37.3K). The Red Sox are seventh, despite the sport’s fourth-smallest venue, with 36.1 thousand per date. The top three teams listed all won their divisions, and the only real outlier is the Angels, whose record was 72-90 despite boasting the majors’ most exciting player, Mike Trout.
Alarmingly, the Giants, playing in one of MLB’s most picturesque ballparks, saw their attendance fall by about 5000 fans per game, after averaging nearly 39,000 fans per game in 2018 (and the team actually won four more games this season).
Also worth noting is that Coors Field in Denver drew the sixth-highest number of fans this year, at nearly 37,000 per game, to a team that finished 71-91 this season, a drop of 20 victories from last year’s playoff team.
Now let’s take a look at those fan bases that did a poor job of supporting their teams — including a pair of situations in the Sunshine State that should force MLB to consider moving these franchises to an area that will better appreciate their on-field efforts.
The Miami Marlins are the biggest offender. In 27 seasons, the franchise has made the playoffs just twice, somehow winning the World Series both times (1997 and 2003). Despite a history of failure, the team’s owners were able to get the city to pay for a new downtown retractable-roof stadium, which opened in 2012. The park holds 36.7 thousand fans, but average only about 10,000 — nearly 5000 fans fewer than the second-worst team in terms of attendance.
That team is the Tampa Bay Rays — a team that has the majors’ lowest payroll, yet managed to follow up a 90-72 2018 campaign with a 96-66 record this year, good for a playoff berth (at the expense of the highest-payrolled Red Sox) that ended in a thrilling five-game ALDS loss to the Astros.
The situations in Miami and Tampa-St. Petersburg are totally different. Miami fans don’t care about baseball, and never really have; Rays fans probably would support the team properly if the team got a new stadium — not in St. Pete, but in Tampa, where a ballpark would be much more accessible.
Still, seeing a playoff team draw fewer than 15,000 fans per game represents a blight on the entire region.
Other alleged fan bases who should be ashamed of themselves include the Royals (18.5K despite winning the World Series just four years ago), the A’s (20.5K for a team that’s won 97 games each of the past two seasons), and the Indians (22K in a stadium that holds 35,000, for a team that was in the World Series just three years ago, and sold out 455 straight home games in the late nineties).
But this is the way that baseball as a sport is going. And if things don’t change in terms of venues, costs, and speed of play, those numbers are going to continue to plunge — for every team, not just those teams with apathetic fan bases.
