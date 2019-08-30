As of Sunday, there is exactly one month left in the Major League Baseball season, which means that most teams have only 24 games or so in which to cement, or make their case for postseason bids.
Most franchises have been long out of any playoff discussion for months, but there are still a few — including those Boston Red Sox — that still harbor hopes for a wild-card slot.
But with 83 percent of the season completed, how realistic is it for certain teams to still snag a postseason berth? Let’s take a look at the six division races, along with the wild-card competition.
NL West
This race has been a runaway since early June, when the Dodgers first took a double-digit lead against their division mates. LA has not been challenged since, and it is clearly the class of the National League, almost guaranteed to cruise into the World Series for the third straight year. The Dodgers are deep in every area, although their closer situation is a concern lately.
The Padres, having added Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado during the offseason, were expected to improve this season, but they’ll be lucky to reach the .500 level for the first time since 2010. Meanwhile, the Giants and D-Backs — a 93-win team just two seasons ago — have been season-long also-rans.
NL Central
The majors’ most entertaining race has taken place here all season. The Brewers won this division last season, thanks to MVP Christian Yelich leading the team to a 96-win season. Yelich has posted even better numbers this year, but for whatever reason, Milwaukee has gone 29-36 since mid-June and is six games out of the Central lead and five back in the wild card.
The Cubs — World Series champs just three years ago — are only a game out of first and currently hold one of the wild-card slots, but their 28-39 road record is the worst among NL contenders, and they are also pinning their late-game hopes on former Sox closer Craig Kimbrel, so I wouldn’t be counting on the North Siders to make a splash this postseason, if they get there at all.
Surprisingly, it’s the Cardinals who are in the, um, catbird seat. As late as July 13, the Redbirds were a .500 team, but they’ve played .667 ball since, and the no-name team’s 40-24 home record is second only to the Dodgers’ in the league.
NL East
The Braves have been trading places with the Phillies atop the division all season long, but Philly is replicating its late-season fold again, and sits 10.5 games back after playing at just a .500 clip since early July.
But keep an eye on the Nationals. Three months ago, Washington was a fourth-place team, nearly 10 games back, but it’s gone 50-25 since, and at 74-58 leads the wild-card race by a couple of games. With the Nats’ deep pitching staff and the majors’ fourth-best offense (.284 BA), Washington should win the wild-card game and could very well give the top-seeded Dodgers a surprisingly tough challenge in the opening round of the playoffs.
Likely NL scenario: Washington over Chicago in the wild-card game; winner takes on Dodgers; Atlanta and St. Louis would provide a dynamic opening-round series that likely goes the full five games.
AL West
The Astros, gunning for a second world title in three seasons, are the class of the division, if not the league, and their nine-game lead and 87-48 record have them just a game behind the Yanks and Dodgers for MLB’s best record. The A’s right now are right in the thick of things for the wild card, and the fact that 22 of their final 29 games are against sub-.500 clubs likely means that Oakland should stave off the Rays, and, yes, the Red Sox, for that postseason slot.
AL Central
It seems as if the Indians have been trailing the surprising Twins in the Central all season long, and the Tribe remains 3.5 games behind as of this writing, but they have a firm grip on the other wild-card ticket, and are soon getting back key pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Corey Kluber to a team that’s already 79-55.
The Twins have indeed been impressive, but I’m wary to endorse them as true contenders because they haven’t won a playoff series since 2002, and they have a lousy record over the years against their likely first-round playoff opponent, the Yankees see below.
AL East
If you still hold out hope that the Red Sox can somehow leapfrog the Rays, Indians, or A’s to snare a wild-card spot, then I admire your devotion and confidence.
But since the Sox’ season effectively went down the drain on the heels of an eight-game skid a month ago, the team has gone 13-7 — effectively winning two of every three games — and still picked up just a single game in the wild-card standings.
Beginning with this weekend’s series in Anaheim, the Sox play 15 of their final 24 games on the road, and also have series with the first-place Twins, first-place Yanks, and a critical four-game road swing to Tampa that could potentially knock out one of the clubs from wild-card contention.
Meanwhile, the Yankees — having already set a major-league record for most players on the injured list in one season (29) — have led the East every single day since May 19, and lead the talented Rays by an astounding 11 games.
New York may be getting some of its walking wounded back in time for the playoffs, also, including sluggers Luke Voit, Edwin Encarnacion, and Giancarlo Stanton.
Likely AL scenario: A’s-Indians in the wild-card game is at this point a toss-up, but I’ll lean toward the Tribe prevailing; Houston should take out Cleveland in one series, while the Yankees should easily dispatch the Twins, just as they’ve done the last five times the two teams met in the postseason, with the Pinstripers winning 13 games and the Twins just two. Last teams standing: Astros-Yankees, in what some may view as the “real” World Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.