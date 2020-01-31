When I was a youngster in grade school, I was a Cub Scout, and the organization annually conducted a “Pinewood Derby” competition.
Similar to the annual “Soap Box Derby” but on a much smaller scale, the boys would build their own miniature wooden cars and then race against others on a sloped track for bragging rights and perhaps a popsicle.
I have always been lousy at DIY and things of that ilk, so my entry in the local competition was always a lost cause from the outset.
However, I later found out that one of my close friends had his father help him build his car, clandestinely embedding a small piece of metal in the front of it for added weight. Not surprisingly, his car won the competition, and he was unfazed and non-apologetic about his “triumph.” The fact that his father aided in his deception was also particularly troubling.
Years later, I enjoy occasionally playing bar trivia, but our team’s efforts have oftentimes been compromised by other teams cheating, whether it be positioning their groups as far back in the corner as is physically possible from the host’s desk, and also using their phones — sometimes in the restrooms — to look up answers.
Also bothersome about some of those miscreants was that they sometimes blatantly abused the rules in front of impressionable children, making it seem as if the ends justified the means — winning!
“Cheaters never prosper.” That proverb implies that those who gain an advantage at something by cheating will ultimately have to face the consequences of their actions.
“Ha,” I say.
The 2017 Houston Astros and the 2018 Boston Red Sox have been in the limelight recently for all of the wrong reasons. Both championship-winning teams were later found out to have regularly stolen signs from the teams’ catcher to the pitcher, using electronic methods, which is specifically prohibited. You’ve probably heard all about the details since it was in all the papers.
MLB issued a report that “The Astros’ methods in 2017 and 2018 … were not an initiative that was planned or directed by the Club’s top baseball officials.”
Nevertheless, once exposed, the Astros felt obligated to fire the team’s manager, and by extension, the GM, because the pair allegedly knew about the cheating, but did nothing to stop it.
The common denominator in the 2017 Astros’ and 2018 Red Sox’ hijinks was Alex Cora, who was the Houston bench coach in 2017, and then hired as Boston’s manager for 2018.
Though the Red Sox have yet to be punished by MLB for their shenanigans, the similarity of the scandals in consecutive years forced the Red Sox’ hand as well, and the team agreed to mutually part ways with their skipper of two years.
After all, MLB’s report made clear that “the 2017 scheme in which (Astros) players banged on a trash can was, with the exception of Cora, player-driven and player-executed.”
Cora has been mum about his role in both instances, but what is clear to me is that the skipper, while guilty and the chief mastermind of the sign-stealing operations in both venues, had to have been aided and abetted by some members of his coaching staff, and certainly by the majority of the players.
And all of those folks are getting off scot-free.
MLB has said that no players will be penalized, but has made no mention of the culpability of other members of the teams’ coaching staffs.
Either way, the players, coaches, and, one could speculate, members of the front office and perhaps even ownership knew about what was going on down in the dugouts, and either looked the other way, or were co-conspirators.
The Astros were outed by former Houston hurler Mike Fiers after he left the team, and the Sox were supposedly exposed by three former members of the 2018 team. Note that none of these folks raised any red flags when they were members of the offending teams; only when they were opponents of the Astros or Red Sox did they blow the whistle.
I like to think of myself as an honest and moral person, so I have a real hard time overlooking what that Cub Scout did, what the trivia cheaters do, and what the players and coaches on the Astros and Sox did.
Everyone just thought it was okay to cheat. And most everyone is getting away with their lack of scruples and moral compass.
Maybe baseball fans don’t just don’t want to think that their heroes could be bad people. But the fact is, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley, Brock Holt, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale, and everyone on that 2018 team knew what was going on, helped perpetuate it, and thought nothing of it, as long as it delivered them a world title.
Meanwhile, Cora’s bench coach, Ron Roenicke, his third-base coach, Carlos Febles, and even Sox legend Jason Varitek (who often appears in the Boston clubhouse in his role as the team’s Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations) are all being considered to be Cora’s replacement at the Sox’ helm.
Really? All of these guys also had to know about the sign-stealing operation, and again, nobody apparently expressed any resistance (especially surprising since the Sox were already on double-secret probation by MLB after using Fitbit smartwatches in the dugout to convey signs in a separate scandal, under then-manager John Farrell, in Sept. 2017).
I know that all of the Astros and Red Sox players from those offending teams can’t just be fired, but all of the remaining coaching staff members should be terminated.
And if MLB had a spine, it would really drop the hammer with a punishment to make it clear that this kind of blatant cheating won’t be tolerated: Vacate the World Series titles from the 2017 Astros and the 2018 Red Sox.
It doesn’t mean that those involved in those obvious conspiracies will all of a sudden develop a conscience, but it could make them realize that they probably wouldn’t have been champions after all, because they cheated.
Each and every one of them.
