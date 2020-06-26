Welcome to our annual rankings of the “saddest” sports cities in North America.
Usually, this list is compiled right after the NBA and NHL champions are crowned each June, but it certainly looks like it’s going to be a much longer wait this year — if at all — for those two leagues to play through their unusual 2020 playoff formats, and we can’t wait until the fall to release our list.
Obviously, there are still a lot of cities that are clamoring for a sports crown of any kind, and many on this year’s list have been waiting a long time.
To be included on this list, the city must have at least three pro teams (and we’re not counting MLS), so that wipes from our rankings such prominent locales as Cincinnati, Kansas City, Seattle, and Buffalo.
We’ll count down from “somewhat sad” to the saddest pro sports cities this week. Next week, we’ll tackle pro sports’ “happiest” cities, with the number of resident pro teams indicated in parentheses for each.
10. Miami (four teams)
Thank goodness this title-starved city has the Heat, who own three NBA titles since 2005, even though they’ve been largely mediocre the last six post-LeBron seasons. Meanwhile, the Dolphins can revel in their NFL glory years (RIP Don Shula), although you’d have to go back to 1973 to track down their last championship. Since 2001, the Fins have made the playoffs twice. You heard that right: twice. The Marlins, despite their buy-it-now World Series titles in 1997 and 2003, are currently a Derek Jeter-led joke, and other than those two Fall Classic appearances, have not made the playoffs since 1993. And the NHL Panthers? In 25 seasons, they have five postseason appearances, four of which were first-round exits, and one Cup Final appearance (a loss to the Avalanche in 1996).
9. Milwaukee-Green Bay (3)
Admittedly, the two cities are two hours apart, but because it works out for my calculations, I’m going to include the pair as a single entity.
Green Bay still calls itself “Titletown” for its longtime football prowess, but are you aware the Packers have won four Super Bowls (plus six NFL championships prior to the Super Bowl being created), but two of those were the first two ever played? They won those first two Super Bowls in the late 1960s, and have won only two of the next 52, despite having ultra-franchise QBs in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. After their Super Bowl II win, the Packers amazingly missed the playoffs in 25 of the next 27 seasons. Lately they always seem like they’re in the mix, but they have missed the postseason two of the past three years. Meanwhile, the Brewers have been Milwaukee’s finest baseball team since 1970, but have yet to win a World Series, and lost in their only appearance in the Fall Classic, in 1982. In 51 years, the team has made the playoffs all of six times, including its trip to the NLCS two years ago. Finally, the NBA Bucks, who like the Brewers started play in 1970, at least have one title, but that was way back in 1971, when they had a rookie named Lew Alcindor, who later became Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Bucks are meaningful again with the blossoming of center Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has led the Bucks to the league’s best record thus far this season, but since 1991, the franchise has missed the playoffs 16 times in 29 seasons and has been largely irrelevant.
8. Cleveland (3)
The city of Cleveland can at least still recall its last championship — the Cavaliers’ momentous NBA crown four years ago — but otherwise this city is downright cursed. The Browns have never even been to a Super Bowl, much less won one. Prior to their combined 13-18-1 record over the past two years, in the two seasons leading up to that they were a combined 1-31. The Indians were in the World Series just four seasons ago, losing an epic Game 7 to the Cubs, but otherwise the Tribe have zero championships since 1948, and just two other appearances in the Fall Classic since (even with exceptional teams in 1995 and 1997). So from what I can deduce, you have a proud sports city that has one pro sports championship of any kind in 56 years. Yikes. (For comparison, Boston has 23 over that same period.)
7. Tampa Bay (3)
The Lightning have been really good lately, but they only have one Cup (2004), and in 15 of their 27 seasons, they have missed the playoffs. They have been prime title contenders the past three seasons, but they lost in pretty ignominious fashion — a first-round sweep to wild-card Columbus — last year as the Presidents’ Trophy winner. The 44-year-old Buccaneers won in their only Super Bowl appearance (2002), but have only two postseason berths since, both resulting in first-round exits. They last made the playoffs in 2007, but that could obviously change with the arrivals of TB12 and Gronk. Meanwhile, the MLB Devil Rays/Rays have never won a championship in their 22-year history.
6. Dallas (4)
Surprising to see Big D on this list, isn’t it? But there’s quite a drought going on sports-wise here, as the area has one NBA title (the Mavs in 2011), one Stanley Cup (the Stars in ’99, but only four playoff berths in the last 12 seasons), and no World Series crowns for the Rangers in their 48-year history. But this football-crazy region is devoted to their Cowboys, and that team — despite three Super Bowls in four years in the early nineties — has only seven playoff appearances since 1999 and three postseason wins since 1996. That amounts to 12 absences from the playoffs this millennium, which is mind-boggling for such a legendary franchise.
5. Phoenix (4)
The Phoenix/Glendale area has had the Cardinals since 1988, but the NFL team has only made five postseason trips, including a Super Bowl loss to the Steelers in 2008. The NHL Coyotes finally reached the altered 2020 postseason after having missed the playoffs each of the prior seven seasons, and still have only four postseason appearances since 2003. The Suns mark 52 NBA seasons this year, yet are still waiting for their first title. They have missed the playoffs 11 of the past 12 seasons, and were one of the league’s worst teams this past year, at 26-39. The Diamondbacks won the 2001 World Series, but have just four playoff berths since.
4. New York (9)
Another surprise, right? I mean, the great NY/NJ metro area has no fewer than nine teams competing each year, and yet the last championship team among them was the “NY Football Giants,” who won in 2011 (on the heels of their 2007 stunner over the 18-0 Patriots). Other than that, the last crown worn by a NYC-area team was the 2009 Yankees’ in their only World Series appearance since winning four between 1996 and 2000. The Mets haven’t won a championship since 1986, the Devils’ most recent Cup was 17 years ago, the Islanders haven’t had a sniff of Lord Stanley’s hardware since 1984, and the Rangers have one chalice (1994) since 1940(!). In basketball, the Brooklyn (née NJ) Nets have never captured an NBA title, and the Knicks haven’t won one since way back in 1973 and only have two championships in their 74-year history. Finally, there are the woebegone Jets. Hard to believe this can even be true, but the Jets won Super Bowl III behind Joe Namath — and haven’t been back to the big game since. A real long string of futility here, including no playoffs the last nine seasons.
3. Minneapolis-St. Paul (4)
Last year’s No. 1 saddest city drops a couple of notches this season, although not because any real positivity occurred in the Twin Cities’ sports landscape. The Twins won World Series crowns in 1987 and 1991, but have only made the postseason eight times since then, and they lost practically immediately each time — including six first-round losses to the Yankees, by a cumulative 16 games to two (ouch!). The 20-year-old Wild have advanced past the first round of the NHL playoffs only once, the North Stars before them never won a Cup in 26 seasons, and the NBA Timberwolves have missed the postseason for 15 of the past 16 seasons. Finally, the Vikings provide the bulk of the heartbreak for the Twin Cities area, as the franchise lost all four of the Super Bowls in which it appeared, and it hasn’t been back in 43 seasons despite numerous near-misses in playoff games in which the team was favored and seemingly had the games in hand.
2. Atlanta (3)
This pretty much says it all: Atlanta has had two NHL franchises, and lost both (the Flames and the Thrashers) because of poor attendance. The Falcons have no championships in 55 seasons (along with a pair of Super Bowl losses, including the 28-3 debacle); the NBA Hawks have zero NBA Finals trips in their 51-year history; and the Braves, despite a pitching rotation of Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz in the nineties, have captured just one World Series title (1995) in their half-century in Atlanta. They have not won a playoff series since 2001.
1. Detroit (4)
Motown seems to have shifted gears in recent years, and not in a good way. Three of the city’s four teams were last in their divisions last season, and the other, the Pistons, were a half-game out of the Central cellar when the league shut down. Hard to overlook the Red Wings’ four Cups between 1997 and 2008, but they haven’t been relevant since 2009 and have missed the postseason the last four seasons (and made first-round exits in four of the five seasons prior to that). This season’s edition of the Wings was the league’s worst team by far, at 17-54-5, and it was 23 points behind the NHL’s next-worst squad. Blimey! Those Pistons last won the NBA championship in 2004 after winning back-to-back titles in the late eighties, but they have been a playoff DNP nine of the past 11 seasons. The Tigers’ last World Series championship came in 1984. They’ve only made the postseason six times since, and have been sub-.500 the past three years, and last year were the majors’ worst team with a woeful 47-114 record. Meanwhile, the Lions have never even reached a Super Bowl in the big game’s 54-game history, and they haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. That’s 30 seasons, folks.
