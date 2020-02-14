Saturday is my birthday. (Thank you.)
It’s not as big a deal as last year’s, which one could honestly call a “milestone” birthday, but I continue to get up there in years — which, admittedly, is preferable to the alternative — and I realize that my best years are most likely behind me.
So it’s probably not wise to assume that the next decade is promised. Then again, nor is the next month nor week. And I know that I’ve already been very, very blessed in some of the sports events and venues that I’ve been privileged to be a part of, and while I’m grateful, I’m also greedy, so there are still some things on my to-do list as it pertains to the wide, wide world of sports. Here are a few of them, listed alphabetically by sport.
Baseball
In this sport in particular, I have been very, very fortunate. Having been born in Cooperstown, I was able to visit the Hall of Fame regularly, and also attend the yearly exhibition games played between major-league teams at Doubleday Field in the center of town. I have been blessed to live in the Greater Boston area for 35 years, and been a regular visitor to Fenway Park, the country’s oldest ballpark.
I also got to see the old Shea Stadium and Yankee Stadium in New York City (and saw a no-hitter in each park), and have also been to both parks in Chicago and LA, along with visits to Camden Yards (Baltimore), Marlins Park (Miami), Tropicana Field (St. Pete), Progressive Field (Cleveland), the Oakland Coliseum, and even Jarry Park in Montreal (go Expos!). I also finally got to go to an All-Star Game (2017 in Miami) and a World Series game (Game 2 in Boston in 2018).
And even though my love for baseball is beginning to wane, I still would love to see games in San Diego, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and most of all, St. Louis, that hardball hotbed. I looked down upon Busch Stadium from the Gateway Arch in 2012, but alas, the Redbirds were out of town.
Basketball
Again, I have seen quite a few games at the old and new Boston Garden, and even a couple of playoff games. Perhaps the highlight of my hoops memories — though I didn’t know it at the time — was during the Celtics’ epic 1985-86 championship season, when the team went 50-1 at home (including the playoffs). Guess which game I saw? The ‘1’, of course.
I guess I wouldn’t mind seeing a pro hoops game at Madison Square Garden in NYC, seeing the team of my youth, the Knicks, but the luster of that franchise has been gone since its last championship season — in 1973.
College sports
Other than college hockey, college sports have been pretty irrelevant in New England for a long time, so if I realistically have a bucket-list item in this area, it would probably be a Final Four basketball game, or perhaps the Rose Bowl or National Championship Game in football. I still haven’t seen a Beanpot Tournament game, but without a rooting interest among the four Boston-area teams in the annual affair, I don’t really need to go, but probably should at some point.
Football
I am, in my advanced age, realistic about the fact that I will probably never be able to afford to attend a Super Bowl, and while that is disappointing to a fan that loves the NFL, it is something that I am perfectly OK with missing out on in my life. It would have been nice at some point in the big game’s 54-year history, but it’s no longer even a pipe dream at this point. Living 15 minutes from Gillette Stadium and bearing witness to the franchise’s ridiculous fortunes over the past two decades is enough for me.
Golf
I still have hopes of seeing my ultimate remaining sports dream come true: attending the Masters in Augusta, Ga. However, unless one has connections or is selected from an on-line lottery each winter, few casual fans can realistically get the chance to be part of the hallowed history that is the Masters.
But I’ve been otherwise fortunate. I’ve been to a US Open (1988 in Brookline, MA) and nearly every TPC Boston tournament held in nearby Norton, MA, Labor Day weekend. I’ve seen Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods up close at these tournaments, and I’m attending the upcoming US Senior Open in Newport in June. Still, I would love to experience my own Cinderella story at Augusta.
Hockey
I’ve had a 10-game season-ticket package at TD Garden for the Bruins for about 15 years now, and while serving as the editor of the team’s yearbook for nearly 25 years, I got to meet a ton of Bruins players, coaches, and executives, and even got to pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup in 2011. I wonder what it’s like to attend a game in the Stanley Cup Final, but like the Super Bowl, it’s just too out of my price range to remain a realistic possibility.
Horse racing
I would love to attend a Kentucky Derby, and perhaps I still will, but I’ve already been to Churchill Downs as a young tourist and got photographed in the legendary Winners Circle. I also spent many an August afternoon at the equally beautiful Saratoga Race Course in upstate NY, so I’ve had my share of memorable horse-racing moments, including watching (on TV) the inimitable Secretariat win the Triple Crown in 1973.
Olympics
I will always regret not being able to wrangle a ticket to the “Miracle on Ice” game in Lake Placid in Feb. 1980 (its 40-year anniversary is next Saturday), since the Games were held just 90 minutes from my college dorm, but at least I got to watch the game live on TV (because of a Canadian feed), rather than on tape-delay like most US hockey fans.
Otherwise, and you’ve probably picked up on this by now — I’m a cheapskate. I don’t need to pay $400 to watch archery or curling, nor do I need to see the Games’ three-hour Opening or Closing ceremonies in person.
Soccer
I’ve already seen a World Cup match (Greece vs. Nigeria, Foxboro Stadium, 1994), and even an MLS Cup championship game (Revs vs. LA Galaxy, Gillette Stadium, 2002), and while attending a match at, say, Wembley Stadium in London would probably be amazing, I probably don’t appreciate the sport enough to be deserving of such an opportunity.
Tennis
I have never been to one of the four tennis Grand Slam tournaments, but I received an experience almost as good. Visiting Wimbledon, a suburb of London, the day after the tournament played its last match during the summer of 1980, my traveling buddy and I walked in the main gates of the tennis grounds and milled around to our hearts’ content. We ultimately found ourselves on center court, checking out the grass turf, the stands, and even the broadcast booths. No one ever saw us or shooed us out of the joint, and that memory is one that will stay with me as long as or more so than any of the other tremendous sports moments in my remarkable life.
