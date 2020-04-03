Hopefully, you are not missing watching sports on TV so much that you actually broke down and watched a show that had NBA players playing the video game NBA 2K20.
You heard that right. ESPN broadcast a tournament (albeit for charity) that pitted pro basketball players against each other playing videogames. On TV.
You can do better than that, my friend. And I’m here to help you find more entertaining options in the coming week.
Now I may be assuming too much in that I am reaching out to an audience that may or may not still have cable TV, rather than merely streaming and phone options. If you only have the latter options, then you probably could find these sports programs on Youtube or other sports platforms, but still – do you really want to watch legendary games and shows on your phone or laptop (not that there’s anything wrong with that)?
Anyway, if you do have cable, or are simply looking for ways to pass the time during your free time, here are some recommendations that will transport you back to a different place and time, when sports were live and the stakes were high.
NFL
There is a veritable bonanza of rebroadcast football games scheduled for the coming weeks, many of which are of interest to Patriots fans.
On Tuesday, NFL Network will broadcast perhaps the most exciting Super Bowl in recent memory — the 2016 thriller between New England and the Atlanta Falcons (9 p.m.). After the euphoria of that one, Pats fans can brace themselves for the flip side, when they get to dissect the following season’s Super Bowl, between the Pats and the Eagles on Wednesday night (8 p.m.) On Thursday, things return to normalcy, although on a much lower-scoring level, when New England makes its third straight Super Bowl appearance, this time against the LA Rams (8 p.m.).
By the way, all Patriots playoff games this century can be viewed online at www.patriots.com/video/3-games-to-glory.
On Sunday, NBCSN will rebroadcast the 2018 regular-season shootout between the Chiefs and Pats at Gillette — a 43-40 New England win, at 9:30 p.m.
Other NFL programs of note (all on the league’s network): The most recent Super Bowl (Fri., 8 p.m.); the fascinating documentary “The Two Bills,” (Sunday, 5 a.m.), featuring the insights and interview of messieurs Belichick and Parcells; “A Football Life” profile of former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest; and the network’s acclaimed “The Timeline” and “America’s Game” documentaries, including features on “The Greatest Show on Turf” (next Sun., 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.), the undefeated 1972 Dolphins (next Sun., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.), the 1985 Bears (next Sun., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.), and the 1984 49ers (next Sun., 11 p.m.). All of these will likely get you hungry for football again, priming you for the still-scheduled NFL Draft on April 23-25.
NHL
Plenty of hockey games are being rebroadcast in the coming weeks, many of which involve the Bruins, helping local fans re-live the highs and lows of last season, as well as past seasons’ glory.
On Wednesday, B’s fans will experience the thrill of victory (Bruins-Blues Cup 2019 Final, Game 1, NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.) and the agony of defeat (Game 7, 7 p.m.). Gluttons for punishment can also watch the Bruins cough up a 3-0 playoff series lead, along with a three-goal lead in the final game, to the Flyers in 2010 (Game 7, Thurs., noon, NHL)
But there are also contests to return smiles to fans of the Black and Gold, including the clincher of the four-game sweep of the Flyers a year later (Sat., 8 p.m., NESN), and the pièce de résistance of recent years — the 2013 Game 7 thriller at TD Garden between Boston and Toronto in which the B’s rallied from a 4-1 third-period deficit and (spoiler) won in overtime (Thurs., 2 p.m., NHL).
More recently, NESN will rebroadcast one of the Bruins’ most impressive wins of this season, a pasting of the Capitals in December (Fri., 7 a.m.).
There are also interesting non-Boston games on the NHL Network’s slate: the 2001 Cup Final Game 7 that saw ex-Bruin Ray Bourque finally win a Stanley Cup (Thurs., 6 p.m.), and Game 7 of the 1994 Cup Final in which the NY Rangers finally erased a 54-year Cup drought with a victory over Vancouver (Thurs., 8 p.m., NHL).
There are a few NESN documentaries to recommend as well: the player-profile docs “My Story” (Sat., noon-5:30), “Bobby Orr and the Big Bad Bruins” (Sun., 11 a.m.), and “(Patrice) Bergeron at 1000,” celebrating the smooth Bruins center’s 1000 NHL games (Sat., 10 p.m.).
College basketball
Here is just the remedy to help us forget that March Madness was canceled this year: Men’s championship games from glorious past Final Fours, all broadcast by CBS Sports Network: 1983 NC State-Houston (Sun., 9 p.m.), 1985 Villanova-Georgetown (Sat., 8 a.m.), 2003 Syracuse Kansas (a personal favorite for the kid who grew up in upstate NY; Sat., 7 p.m.), 2010 Butler-Duke (see a young Brad Stevens and an even younger Gordon Hayward; Sun., 4 p.m.), and 2016 Villanova-North Carolina (Sat., 11 a.m.).
NBA
Not a huge selection of options for the casual fan, but there are three big Celtics playoff games: the 1976 three-OT epic between the Suns and C’s in Game 5 of the Finals (Sun., 7 p.m., NBCSB), the amazing Bird-Dominique battle in Game 7 of the 1988 East semis (Mon., 4 a.m., NBA), and the disappointing Game 7 defeat to the hated Lakers in the 2010 Finals, after Boston headed west with a 3-2 series lead (Sat., 8 p.m., NBA). Also, see LeBron lead title-starved Cleveland to the 2016 championship in Game 7 over the Warriors (Sun., 4 a.m., NBA).
MLB
God knows when we’ll see baseball again, but these broadcasts will help pass the time and remind us of occasional happier times for the local nine.
Let’s revisit the 1967 Red Sox (“Impossible to Forget,” Thurs., 5 a.m., NESN), the Carlton Fisk Game 6 of the 1975 World Series (Fri., 1:30 and 10:30 p.m., MLB), the 1986 version (“Riding the Wind of Destiny,” Tues., 5 a.m., NESN), the Grady Little-led 2003 squad (“Cowboy Up,” Wed., 5 a.m., NESN), the 2004 curse-breaking Game-4 World Series win over the Cardinals (Sat., 7 p.m., FS1), the improbable 2013 championship (“Band of Bearded Brothers,” Sat., 6 p.m. and midnight, NESN) and its subsequent “Boston Strong” parade through Boston (Sun., 3 p.m., NESN), and “Forever Fenway: 75 Years of Red Sox Baseball” (Fri., 5:30 a.m., NESN).
Hope these recommendations tide you over for at least a week or so. And if not, there’s always “Rudy,” “Hoosiers,” “Slap Shot,” “Miracle,” “Rocky,” “Cinderella Man,” “Remember the Titans,” and, of course, “Caddyshack.”
Until next time: Gunga, gunga lagunga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.