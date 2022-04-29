The Brooklyn Nets, by all accounts, were expected to contend for the NBA championship this season. With three bona fide superstars in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, along with a solid supporting cast, it was hard to imagine anyone other than perhaps the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks derailing this basketball juggernaut’s trip to the NBA Finals.
But somewhere along the way, the Nets stumbled to a 44-38 regular-season record, had to suffer the indignity of playing in the play-in game just to reach the postseason, and then got unceremoniously dumped by the Boston Celtics in four straight, becoming one of the latest superteams to crash and burn instead of hoisting banners to their arena rafters.
The Nets should have run away with the East, given their cast of characters, but they did have to suffer some speed bumps along the way during the regular season, including having Durant miss six weeks due to injury. But the main reason that they played down to the seventh seed was because Irving selfishly refused to get the COVID vaccine, making him at the time ineligible to play in any of Brooklyn’s home games because of the city mandate. Irving missed the first 35 games of the season because of his anti-vax position, played only in road games for three months, and ultimately appeared in just 29 of 82 regular-season games, pretty much by choice.
As a result, the Nets were robbed of their most creative scorer, forcing Durant to shoulder a more prolific load (which may have led to his lengthy injury hiatus), along with alienating Harden, who couldn’t understand Irving’s stubborn position, so he sulked, ultimately leading to an awkward trade of Harden to Philadelphia for another apparent head case, Ben Simmons, who never played for the Nets because of alleged back concerns and other more clandestine problems.
Because of the stop-and-go nature of the trio’s ability to play together, Durant, Harden and Irving played just 365 minutes total over 16 games this season — 10 regular-season contests and five postseason matchups. The Nets logged 119 points per 100 possessions — an offensive efficiency rate that would shatter the NBA record — with those three on the court during regular-season contests.
One has to wonder if the Nets, now without Harden and with the mysterious Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick who is a defensive wizard but struggles offensively, have missed out on their last best chance to win a championship. Harden, despite his numerous NBA accolades over the years, has still never won an NBA title in his nine seasons, and Durant and Irving have won two and one championship, respectively, but both were primarily riding the coattails of the Golden State Warriors’ juggernaut in Durant’s case, and the LeBron-led Cavaliers in Irving’s case, although he did hit the title-winning shot in Game 7 of the teams’ 2016 NBA Finals matchup.
It’s still hard to believe that at one time, Harden, Durant, and Russell Westbrook were all on the same team in Oklahoma City, a squad that went to the NBA Finals in 2012 but had the misfortune of facing the second year of the LeBron-created Miami Heat dynasty in the making. That OKC team should have been a slowly-brewing championship team for years to come, but the following fall after the Thunder’s loss, Harden was traded to Houston. Oklahoma City has not returned to the Finals since.
It’s also easy to forget that when James put together that Miami team to create a modern-day superteam with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, they forecast at least four or five championships together. Instead, they won just two in four years, losing the bookend seasons of that period to Dallas and San Antonio, a pair of teams that on paper did not have the talent that the Heat had. That summer, LeBron again took his talents elsewhere, although this time, his celebrated return to his hometown Cleveland resulted in a long-awaited championship in 2016 for that title-starved city.
Sure enough, LeBron left again two years later to chase more superstardom and perhaps a movie career in Los Angeles, and he again manipulated the system to put together a patchwork squad that, with the addition of talented center Anthony Davis (who demanded a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans), ultimately won the first non-Kobe Bryant championship for the Lakers in a decade in the Orlando bubble during the pandemic.
And while much can made of the Brooklyn Nets’ meltdown and failure to live up to their rich expectations amid a multitude of talent this season, one should not ignore how embarrassing a season the 2021-22 Lakers had just two seasons after their championship. LA had added future Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Westbrook, and not only didn’t they win a championship this season, they didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament after a 33-49 season and an 11th-place finish in the West. As a result, the Lakers fired their coach just two years after celebrating banner No. 17 (tied with the Celtics), and are in apparent disarray on the court as well as in the front office.
There have been plenty of teams that boasted immense talent on paper that should have won more than they did — or won at all.
A golden example is again back in Los Angeles, where back in the fall of 2003, just two years removed from the “three-peat” title teams led by Kobe and Shaquille O’Neal, LA seemingly reloaded with the additions of superstars Gary Payton and Karl Malone, a pair of basketball mercenaries during the 2003 NBA offseason who were each seeking the NBA title that had eluded them both throughout their illustrious careers.
Though the Lakers won 56 games and made it to the NBA Finals, tensions existed throughout the season and Los Angeles ultimately lost in five games to a Detroit Pistons team that many felt was significantly inferior and had but one borderline All-Star.
The fallout from that disappointing season was almost immediate, as head coach Phil Jackson resigned following the championship loss and called Kobe “uncoachable.” Shaq and Payton joined new teams during the subsequent offseason, with Malone opting for retirement. Payton eventually teamed up with Shaq again in Miami, finally winning a title in 2006.
Way back in the 1990s, the Houston Rockets had two separate incarnations that seemingly looked unbeatable on paper. While Houston’s three-headed monster of Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, and Clyde Drexler were near the end of their respective careers, they were still all extremely competitive and hungry.
They performed well throughout the regular season, going 57-25, but after sweeping the Timberwolves in the first round, the Rockets apparently began to show signs of exhaustion. After a 3-1 lead over the Sonics, Houston nearly lost the series after Seattle forced a Game 7. Houston eventually advanced to the West Finals against the Jazz where it lost in six games, effectively ending Barkley’s ill-fated quest for a championship ring.
Sir Charles probably thought he was getting another legitimate chance to win an NBA title three years later, when former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippin joined the Rockets, but the 1999 Rockets went 31-19 in a lockout-shortened regular season, which placed them fifth in the Western Conference. They were then embarrassingly booted from the playoffs in the first round. After the season, Pippen got into a war of words with Barkley and effectively forced a trade to Portland, ending his Rockets tenure after only one abbreviated season.
So there is plenty of history of potential superteams being put together with visions of sugarplums and multiple championships, but more often than not, internal issues, untimely injuries, and inherent selfishness either block the path to championship glory altogether, or lead to quick deteriorations before the confetti has even been swept off the arena floor.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook are the latest to learn these lessons the hard way. Whether any of them get the chance to compete at a championship level again remains to be seen, but for now they can only surmise about what could have been.