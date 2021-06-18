Perhaps you have heard about the hubbub going on in Major League Baseball about the foreign substances that pitchers have allegedly been using to improve their performances in recent years.
Simply put, pitchers have found that using resin does not allow them to grip a baseball as securely as they would want, so many have taken to mixing up their own concoctions of sticky substances, sometimes in combination with sunscreen or hair gel, to allow them to better control their “spin rate,” or the measure of revolutions per minute that increase the movement of a pitched ball, thereby making it that much harder to hit.
Spin rate is particularly important to a fastball, with fastballs below 1800 rpm and above 2,600 rpm being vastly more effective than those that cruise in straight down the middle of the plate.
The controversy has reached new levels this season, because here we are in mid-June, and batters are still hitting at a general average of around .235, which is the lowest it has been since the late 1960s, when MLB figured that pitchers had too much of an advantage over hitters, and decided to lower the pitching mound by five inches. Nearly a quarter of batters have struck out so far this season, which would be a dubious record if it continues at this rate.
Quoted in a Sports Illustrated exposé earlier this month, Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon said, “I’m tired of hearing people say that players only want to hit home runs. That’s not why people are striking out. They’re striking out because guys are throwing 97-mile-an-hour super-sinkers, or balls that just go straight up with all this sticky stuff and the new-baseball spin rate. That’s why guys are striking out, because it’s really hard not to strike out.”
Baseballs hit foul or into the stands or dugouts have routinely been examined by the recipients, and it’s become fairly obvious that a lot of pitchers were doing something to the baseballs, as the balls would routinely be sticky or damp, sometimes to the point where the ball could stick to your hand while you try to shake it off.
One would think that the batters, obviously frustrated with the dominance that is now in the sole possession of the pitchers, would be up in arms about getting some kind of regulation, but apparently a lot of them feel safer at the plate when a pitcher can better control the ball’s path to the catcher’s glove, rather than up into the batter’s face or head.
But MLB is still taking measures to crack down on this scandal that apparently nearly every team is engaging in. If a pitcher is found by the umpire to have any foreign substance upon his person or uniform, the player will be tossed from the game and will be suspended (with pay, notably) for 10 games.
According to the policy, which is unusual in that it is being implemented in the middle of a season, rather than during the offseason, “Even without request by opposing teams, starting pitchers will have more than one mandatory check per game. Inspections will take place between innings or during pitching changes to give the umpires substantial time to perform a thorough check without disrupting the game.”
Interestingly, the defending World Series champion LA Dodgers led the majors in spin rate last season, and lead again this season, with a seven-percent increase in spin rate since last year. What is notable about this is that this hints at the fact that three of the last four World Series champions have been marginally tainted by some kind of scandal.
In 2017, it was those trash can-banging Houston Astros, with bench coach Alex Cora’s masterminding a sign-stealing campaign that eventually got him and his manager suspended for the 2020 season, once the revelations came to light. In 2018, Cora, then the first-year manager of the Red Sox, again must have been aware of a similar sign-stealing system connected to TV monitors in the dugout and the clubhouse — although Boston was not severely punished for these shenanigans that probably helped it to its four championship of the millennium (losing only a second-round draft pick).
And now the Dodgers’ spin-rate upward spiral has come to light for last season’s championship season, and it is likely still a weapon in their arsenal, although the team has been a little slower out of the gate this season. Still, at 41-27, LA’s biggest problem is its .243 team average, not its team ERA, which is third in the majors at 3.20.
I don’t think that the 2020 Dodgers’ championship will ultimately be viewed as tainted, as the Astros’ 2017 crown is, but Alex Cora, now in his second go-’round as the Sox manager, needs to be ultra-careful, as does the team, if it does not want to be viewed as a cheating organization, given that Cora already has the proverbial two strikes against him in two different locales with similar sign-stealing accusations.
After all, outside of the six New England states, the NFL Patriots are widely viewed as a cheating organization, with the franchise’s history of reported as well as rumored “spying” on other teams’ practices or sideline signals during games having been well-documented. And along with assorted other dubious infractions over the years, including “Deflategate,” critics often point to the team’s way of doing business as proof that the Patriots’ six Super Bowl championships since 2000 could not have been legitimately attained.
Reputations are a delicate matter. Ask baseball’s Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Sammy Sosa how they are best remembered in recent years, and you’ll likely get a similar answer from each — “I am not remembered primarily for my exploits on the diamond, but instead for accusations and innuendo that I cheated by using performance-enhancing drugs” — and proven or not, these allegations have led to three of the most high-profile and record-setting performers in baseball history being barred, to this point, from election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
I admire what Cora said earlier this week, when gooey-gunk accusations were leveled at his team after several Sox pitchers suffered bad performances just weeks after they were flying high — prior to MLB’s focus upon and crackdown on the practices.
“I’ll be open about it, I come from a suspension,” Cora said. “And I know how embarrassing that is and how tough that is, not only on you as a person, but your family, your friends, and the people that love you. Ten games, a year, two years, three years — it doesn’t matter. Being suspended is hell and you don’t want to go through that.”
So if Cora, and by extension the organization, don’t want to be viewed as cheaters like their neighbors to the south routinely are, then the skipper and his coaching staff not only have to be nowhere near the still-unfolding scandal by their own pitching staff, but all of the players should be warned that any behavior off the straight and narrow, and contrary to the rules of the game, will not be tolerated.
Only then will Cora’s name begin to be repaired, and the franchise’s somewhat-tattered reputation for bending the rules will not become rooted in its enduring legacy and future.
