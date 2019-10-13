We’re down to the Final Four in Major League Baseball’s postseason.
The ALDS series pretty much went according to plan: the Yankees swept the Central-winning Twins — the sixth straight time that the teams have met in the postseason and the Yankees reigning supreme — and the West champion Astros held off the upstart Rays in a surprising five-game series.
The NLDS series, on the other hand, did not quite go according to plan, if you’ve been following the Senior Circuit all season long.
The Atlanta Braves, a .500 team through mid-May, moved into first place in the NL East on June 10 and never relinquished that perch the rest of the way, and were expected to break a nine-year streak of postseason futility in a matchup with the Cardinals, who had won six fewer regular-season games (91).
Yet the Braves lost two of their three home games in the best-of-fiver, including surrendering a record 10 runs in the first inning of the deciding game at Sun Life Park, getting embarrassed, 13-1.
But it was the other NLDS that proved to be the biggest surprise of the entire first playoffs.
The series pitted the LA Dodgers — a team that won the NL West for the seventh straight season, with a franchise-record 106 wins — against the seemingly cursed Washington Nationals franchise, which hadn’t won a playoff series since they were the Montreal Expos and lost in the NLDS to those same Dodgers in the strike-shortened 1981 season.
After relocating to DC in 2005, the Nationals suffered seven straight .500-or-worse seasons until budding superstar Bryce Harper was brought up from the minors in April of 2012, and the team ran off eight consecutive winning seasons, including four NL East crowns.
The problem with the Nats was that once they got to the postseason, they proceeded to, well, choke. Twice the top-seeded Nats were eliminated in the NLDS by the wild-card team, and two other times, they fell to a lower-seeded team.
By the time they entered this season, the Nationals were coming off an 82-80 2018 campaign, and also saw its franchise cornerstone, Harper, move via free agency to the team’s NL East rival, the Phillies.
Not surprisingly, Washington got off to a miserable 31-37 start, and in mid-June sat in fourth place in the NL East, eight-and-a-half games behind the Braves. But then something amazing happened, and the Nats went 62-32 the rest of the way, winning 10 of their last 11 down the stretch to snag a berth in the wild-card game, where they rallied from a 3-1 eighth-inning deficit against the potent Brewers bullpen to win, 4-3.
Their reward was the chance to take on the Dodgers, who in their illustrious 108-season history had never won as many as 106 games in a season. One cannot necessarily say that the Dodgers had also been chokers as of late, even though they hadn’t won a World Series since 1988, and had been to the postseason six straight seasons — including the past two World Series — and had come away empty-handed.
But despite the Nationals’ hot streak the second half of the season and its impressive starting pitching, LA was widely viewed as the NL’s best team by far, and should have coasted past the 93-win Nationals.
(It is worth noting that one local scribe — I will let me, er, him, remain anonymous — wrote on Aug. 31: “With the Nats’ deep pitching staff and the majors’ fourth-best offense (.284 BA), Washington should win the wild-card game and could very well give the top-seeded Dodgers a surprisingly tough challenge in the opening round of the playoffs.”)
Anyway, maybe you slept through it late Wednesday night, but the Nationals, who had lost the series opener, 6-0, dealt the Dodgers their second loss at Chavez Ravine, 7-3 in extra innings in the deciding Game Five. This was two nights after the Nationals, facing elimination in Game Four in DC after a 10-4 defeat at home, embarrassed LA, 6-1, forcing the pivotal Game Five at Dodger Stadium.
You tell me who are the chokers now. The Dodgers led the league in runs, homers, RBI, slugging, and OPS, and their pitching staff led the NL with a 3.37 ERA, which was half-a-run better than the next best team (St. Louis).
So, what happened in their NLDS? Outfielder AJ Pollock went 1-for-13 with 11 strikeouts; catcher Will Smith also was 1-for-13; league MVP candidate Cody Bellinger, who hit .305 with 47 HRs and 115 RBI in the regular season, hit just .211, K’d seven times in 19 at-bats, and had zero RBI; and shortstop phenom Corey Seager hit just .150; and the team itself collectively hit just .220 after its .257 regular season. In Game Five, the LA lineup collected just two hits in the final eight innings.
The vaunted pitching staff wasn’t much better. The staff had a 4.20 ERA in the NLDS, but the main finger-pointing (other than manager Dave Roberts) has to be directed at three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw, who continues to sparkle during the regular season (16-5, 3.03 in 2019) before imploding in the playoffs. Kershaw’s last three postseason ERAs, in which LA suffered an NLCS loss and two straight defeats in the Fall Classic, are 4.44, 3.82, and 4.20, respectively, but Dodger fans would have gladly taken those numbers instead of this year’s gruesome 7.11, which included coughing up back-to-back homers on consecutive pitches in relief in Game Five that wiped out a 3-1 Dodgers lead. Overall, Kershaw’s career postseason record is 9-11, with a 4.43 ERA.
In the 10th inning of Game Five, former Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly loaded the bases before serving up a grand slam to journeyman Howie Kendrick, who was hitting all of .227 when he came up to face Kelly with the bases loaded.
So one of the majors’ hallmark franchises saw its championship drought extend to a mind-boggling 31 seasons, while the Nationals finally got off the schneid and won a playoff series.
Undercard: Cardinals vs. Nationals; Main event: Astros vs. Yankees (“real” World Series).
Count me in.
