Pro sports have only been back for about a month now, but there are subplots galore as we wend our way into September.
<b> Say what you will about the New England Patriots, but at least they’re not as dysfunctional as the Washington Football Team. It’s bad enough that the DC franchise has won but a single playoff game in the 2000s — and missed the postseason in 22 of the past 27 seasons — but now it’s embroiled in not one, but two diabolical fiascoes. One involves a culture of sexual harassment that went unchecked for the longest time, including through most of owner Dan Snyder’s tenure, but the most recent scandal implicates Snyder himself. Allegedly, a swimsuit calendar shoot for the cheerleaders was not only risqué, but apparently used an alternate camera to get photos of some of the models partially nude, with a separate DVD being compiled for the controversial owner that included a distinctly different version of shots than was taken for the calendar. Snyder also is alleged to have asked one of the head cheerleaders at a club social function to join one of his friends in a hotel room to “get to know each other better.”
If any of these allegations is found to be true — and they would seem to have some basis in fact, given that the franchise employed exactly one HR person until recently, and therefore was unlikely to properly follow up on rampant employee complaints – the NFL, if it had any spine, should require Snyder to sell the team, similar to how the NBA forced former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling to give up his franchise in 2014 when proof of racist philosophies came to light.
<b> The college football conferences that canceled or at least postponed their seasons this fall are worthy of praise; the others — primarily in the South and West, including the ACC, Big 12, and Southeast conferences — should be ashamed of themselves. Not surprisingly, most of these markets are football-crazy areas, such as in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas, but asking these kids to take these kinds of risks when the universities have an obligation to protect them, for the sake of a football season, is mind-numbingly short-sighted and dangerous.
- All that being said, the NFL apparently is full speed ahead with its season, but I’m still betting against it playing a full season without some kind of delay, interruption, or season-ending virus-related calamity.
- Here’s hoping that the Boston Bruins’ season does not have a similar ending as it did in 2018. You may remember that in those playoffs, the B’s dispatched the Maple Leafs in seven to open their playoff run, then went to Tampa and destroyed the Lightning, 6-2, in Game 1. Unfortunately, the Bolts’ D then made the Bruins forwards’ lives miserable, and Tampa Bay went on to take the next four games, 4-2, 4-1, 4-3 (OT), and 3-1.
After Boston opened with a solid 3-2 victory in Game 1 of its second-round series last Sunday (with its backup goalie, no less), the B’s dropped the next two, 4-3 in OT Tuesday and the 7-1 debacle on Wednesday night. The league did the B’s no favors by scheduling back-to-back games for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the Bolts had no problem with the short turnaround, while Boston did neither of its goalies any favors with its lackluster defensive work. At least the Bruins got to the second round. The defending Cup champion Blues were dispatched in the first round by Vancouver in six.
By the way, I know the NHL is playing in the “bubble” in Toronto and Edmonton, but that doesn’t mean that the “home” team shouldn’t have at least some advantage other than the last change after every whistle. I mean, if the “road” team scores, there should absolutely not be high-volume canned cheering being broadcast; it should be relatively quiet, unless the “home” team scores, but that has not been the case in the contests that I’ve watched in the playoffs’ opening rounds.
- September’s going to be a weird month for the PGA. The next two weeks of FedEx Cup play won’t differ all that much from past years, but the Tour Championship round next weekend will be followed two weeks later by the postponed US Open, to be played at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, NY. Two weeks after that, when the biannual Ryder Cup should have been played, it will not. It has been postponed until next year, when it will be hosted by Whistling Straits GC in Wisconsin. Then in mid-November, when all of golf should be going dark, the rescheduled Masters will hopefully host another Cinderella story at Augusta.
- There seemed to be a number of NBA teams that couldn’t wait to escape the playoff “bubble” in Orlando once the playoffs started, and if you think I’m implying tanking, you would be correct. In the East, three of the four matchups ended up in sweeps, and in the other, No. 8 Orlando surprised the top-seeded Bucks in their series opener, but Milwaukee has cruised to three straight routs of the Magic on Orlando’s “home” court. Similarly, the No. 8 Trail Blazers stunned the top-seeded Lakers in their opening-round game in the West playoffs, but LA has proceeded to whip Portland by an average of 17 points the last three games as it looks to close out the series this weekend.
- In baseball, the five teams with the best records in the American League as we’ve passed the halfway point of the abbreviated season are among the lowest-payrolled teams in MLB: 22-10 Oakland (25th), 21-11 Tampa Bay (28th), 20-12 Minnesota (20th), and the 19-12 Chicago White Sox (18th), and Cleveland (24th).
I certainly scoffed when some preseason prognosticators predicted the Rays to be a World Series contender this season, but there they sit, atop the AL East with a surprising three-game lead over the injury-riddled Yankees (16-12).
- The two most embarrassing teams thus far in MLB are the 10-22 Angels, who boast the majors’ worst record despite baseball’s best player in Mike Trout and the No. 11-ranked payroll, and your Boston Red Sox.
The Angels are hitting just .233 as a team, and their 28th-worst team ERA is 5.41. Trout is only hitting .255 this season, down from .291 last year, and phenom Shohei Ohtani is flailing away at a .183 clip.
The Red Sox, meanwhile, may be selling off half their team before Monday’s trade deadline despite having won the World Series less than two seasons ago.
Boston’s team ERA is 6.00, which is the worst in the majors. Its staff has surrendered an MLB-worst 191 runs, and the club’s run differential is –48, which is second-worst. At this point, Boston will be lucky to chalk up 20 wins in the 60-game schedule, and its prime trade chips – Kevin Pillar (.255), Jackie Bradley (.253), J.D. Martinez (.211), and Andrew Benintendi (.103) – will likely not garner much in return.
For the Red Sox to return to greatness, their drafting and minor-league system will need to be vastly improved, given that no player of any consequence since Mookie Betts, drafted in 2014, has become a solid success at the major-league level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.