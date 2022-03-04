If you’re a baseball fan, you’re likely as disgusted with the current state of affairs in Major League Baseball as I am.
Once the most powerful players unions in all of sports, the Major League Baseball Players Association, having ceded all kinds of concessions in the 2016 labor discussions, is not prepared to let the owners win this latest round of negotiations, so they have taken a hard line in the talks after the MLB owners locked them out in early December.
For about five weeks after the lockout was implemented, the two sides finally got around to throwing around proposals, and few have been agreed upon, and that’s why we found ourselves, early this week, seeing that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, on behalf of the owners, was canceling the first two series of the regular season.
Manfred contended that Feb. 28 was the drop-dead date to agree to a Collective Bargaining Agreement because March 29 was Opening Day for every club, and without at least four weeks of spring training, the season would not be able to start on time.
While there was slight optimism when it was revealed that the two sides stayed together until the wee hours of Tuesday, March 1, to hammer out an agreement, alas, by 5 p.m. that day Manfred was awkwardly and embarrassingly relaying the bad news about the lack of resolution, and the cancellation of games.
It used to be easy to take sides when these kinds of labor disputes took place; it always seemed to be about the greedy millionaire players who already had so much and were still asking for more. The nadir of this viewpoint came in August of 1994, when, with five weeks and approximately 50 games still remaining to be played, the MLBPA instructed its players to go out on strike, never once thinking that things wouldn’t be resolved in time to finish the season.
Instead, the stalemate dragged on for weeks until Sept. 15, when acting commissioner Bud Selig, on the basis of a 26-2 owners’ vote, decided to cancel the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs, the first time the World Series would not be played since 1904. It remains the worst moment in baseball’s illustrious history, and marked the first time that regular-season games were canceled because of a labor dispute.
It sure looked like the lack of an agreement would extend into the beginning of the 1995 season, and baseball was all set to start the season with union-busting replacement players before a last-minute agreement allowed the season to begin, albeit with a reduced 144-game schedule rather than the typical 162.
Since then, all four of the major North Americans sports have seen labor disputes, none worse than the NHL lockout of 2004 that wiped out the entire season, with the implementation of a player salary cap at the root of the contentious discussions.
Now here we are in 2022, and while it is unlikely that MLB owners would lock out the players for an entire season, there is definitely a stark reversal from baseball fans in terms of sides-taking. Hardball aficionados are taking a hard cold look at the inherent issues and realize that the players want to play, but the owners aren’t letting them, and while MLB is pleading poverty, especially with the embarrassing pandemic-shortened 60-game season in 2020 (also the result of more ridiculous back-and-forth between the two sides).
The fact is that every MLB franchise except for perhaps Miami’s is worth well north of a billion dollars, and nobody is planning on staging a bake sale or car wash, as Bill Belichick would say, to help out the “struggling” MLB owners.
Fact is, average player salaries in MLB have dropped by nearly five percent since 2018, and while that still translates to an average salary of $4.17 million in 2021, the median – the number where half of the players are above and the other half are below that figure – is $1.15M, which has dropped 30 percent from the league high of $1.65M in 2015.
And while you might thing that’s still a lot of money — and it is — the reality is that 60 percent of major-leaguers are earning just the MLB minimum, which is $570,500 a year, and minor-leaguers make ever less than that, especially if they are not on their club’s 40-man roster.
Those players are often making $40-to-$50 thousand dollars a year annually, meaning that’s not exactly living a glamorous life playing in minor-league cities, especially considering that a majority of those players will never even make to The Show.
There are a lot of other issues being worked on behind the scenes to get the game going again without any more games being flushed, but it seems clear that the onus is on the owners to make more concessions, and it appears that they’re more interested in busting the union than actually making sure the season restarts in a reasonable amount of time.
Sure, it’s not a good look that the MLBPA has already rejected a proposal that would raise the MLB minimum salary to $700,000 annually and seems ready to die on the hill of refusing to make changes to the game that would speed it up and make it more enjoyable.
And wiping out the first month of games is probably not only acceptable to the owners, but preferable, because April games are usually sparsely attended anyway, and they know that they won’t have to give back any TV revenue unless 20-25 regular-season games are canceled, so a return to the field by May 1 or so seems like a win-win for both sides.
But both players and owners are tone-deaf and steeped in arrogance about how the remaining baseball fans view their game, and despite robust annual attendance figures, the game is losing popularity left and right, especially among young people.Nobody, but nobody, wants to sit through nightly games that routinely last between three and five hours, and the players’ resistance to changing that is maddening and despicable.
Even the most hardcore baseball fan can get by through April without baseball, given that the NCAA basketball tournaments will be wrapping up, the Masters will be staged in Augusta, the run-up to the April 28 NFL Draft will be ramping up, and the NBA and NHL playoffs will be getting underway mid-month, so who the heck needs baseball anymore anyway?
When the Larry O’Brien Trophy and Stanley Cup have been handed out in mid-June, maybe baseball fans will feel a sense of emptiness if all of this nonsense hasn’t been resolved by then and MLB games are being played, but a whole lot of folks, myself included, will be more inclined to just say, to both the players and the owners: “Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, and good riddance!”