Around the time that things starting shutting down because of the burgeoning pandemic in March, if I had suggested to you that a particular downtrodden North American sports city would be at the forefront of the sports world just 22 weeks later, you would have likely harrumphed, chuckled, or perhaps even guffawed.
After all, the aforementioned metropolis not only didn’t even sport a pro basketball team, but its NFL team had been in only one Super Bowl in its entire history, boasted the second-longest current playoff drought in the league (12 seasons), and hadn’t even sported a winning record in a decade. Meanwhile, its baseball team had only reached one World Series in its history and had failed in its one chance for postseason glory; and its hockey team had actually won a Stanley Cup, albeit 15 years ago, but the club was still licking its wounds after a shocking first-round playoff exit (in a sweep!) as the 2019 Presidents’ Trophy winner.
Yes, you would probably harbor some sympathy for that seemingly snakebitten sports town, and likely thank your lucky stars that you weren’t a fan of that city’s teams.
Well, a lot has changed since March, and as dawn emerges on the northwest Florida coast on Labor Day weekend 2020, the dual city of Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg is the envy of sports fans everywhere.
Don’t believe it? Here’s the proof.
The Lightning
Don’t look now, but the Bolts, victims of that stunning opening-round dumpster fire against the unheralded Columbus Blue Jackets a year ago, are in Lord Stanley’s Final Four, after a remarkable bounce-back 2020 season that saw the Lightning dispatch those same Blue Jackets (in five opening-round playoff games) and, most recently, the current season’s Presidents’-Trophy winners, the Bruins, in a tidy five games to reach the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they will take on the weary survivor of Saturday night’s Game-7 matchup between the top-seeded Flyers (who rallied from a 3-1 series deficit, and have won all three of their games in OT) and the upstart NY Islanders (the sixth seed, who surprisingly ousted the Capitals with ease in the opening round in five games).
The Lightning have been off since Monday, which should help some of their walking wounded recover for the conference final, and they are starting to look like hockey’s version of the 2018 Virginia Cavaliers college basketball team, which that spring became the first-ever No. 1 seed to fall to a No. 16 team when it stunningly lost to Maryland Baltimore County in the opening round of March Madness.
Instead of dwelling on that historic — and embarrassing — loss, Virginia returned the bulk of its team a year later and coasted to its first-ever national championship in 2019.
Tampa Bay has the best record of the remaining teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and given that every one of the other teams that will reach the conference finals will have engaged in a bruising seven-game semifinal series, the deep and talented Lightning would seem to have a solid chance to lift their first Cup since 2004 when they meet the West champion in the Edmonton bubble later this month.
The Rays
The Rays, you say? Surely, you might say, you jest.
Well again, don’t look now, but the low-budget Rays are leading the AL East by five games heading into Saturday's action. Yet you might say, well, hey, we’re only five-eighths of the way through the season — late July in a normal MLB regular season.
But in a 60-game slate, the 27-12 Rays are just 21 games from the end of the season — which extrapolates to, you guessed it, Labor Day weekend, and given that the second-place team in the division is the perennially underachieving Toronto Blue Jays, and the third-place team is the injury-ravaged Yankees (who right now, as a preseason World Series favorite, are 21-16 and just two games above the line for missing the postseason altogether), then you have to like the Rays’ chances to win the division and possibly put together some playoff magic.
Of course, one can’t write off the powerful Yankees, but they are missing a bunch of starters to tricky injuries, including SS Gleyber Torres and OF Giancarlo Stanton (hamstrings), Aaron Judge (calf), 3B Gio Urshela (elbow), pitchers Luis Severino and Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John surgeries), James Paxton (forearm; uh-oh), and Jonathan Loaisiga (undisclosed).
It shouldn’t be too difficult for the Yankees to rally back into postseason contention, but if they’re significantly shorthanded if they do make it, their playoff stay might be brief. That could leave the AL pennant firmly in the sights of the feisty Rays, owners of the 28th-highest payroll in baseball.
And it certainly helps Tampa Bay that it doesn’t have to face the Yankees again during the regular season (although the Rays are 8-2 against the Pinstripers this season), but it does have, among its 21 remaining contests, three games left against the struggling Marlins (16-17), four against the putrid Red Sox (13-27), four against the free-falling Orioles (16-21), three against the Mets (17-22), and four against the defending World Series champion Nationals, who are in last place in the NL East with a surprising 13-24 mark.
The Buccaneers
The laughingstock Bucs were expected to be another playoff DNP in 2020, particularly after giving up on franchise QB Jameis Winston, who couldn’t lead Tampa Bay to the playoff promised land in the five NFL seasons that saw him throw a total of 121 TDs but also a gruesome 88 interceptions.
In the Bucs’ 44 seasons in the league, they have missed the playoffs in 34 of those, including 15 DNPs in the 17 seasons since they won the Super Bowl after the 2002 season.
Though the Bucs have had some solid parts in recent years, particularly in the defensive and receiving corps, they haven’t been relevant for a long, long, time.
And then, on the Friday after Massachusetts and Rhode Island shut down because of the coronavirus, a fellow named Tom Brady announced that he was signing with the Bucs after 20 seasons, nine Super Bowl appearances, and six championships.
And the “rich” continue to get richer, as even more stars have subsequently arrived in Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers’ offseason got underway. Joining the existing talent of receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, defensive linemen Shaq Barrett, Ndamukong Suh, and Jason Pierre-Paul have been unretired former Patriot Rob Gronkowski, running backs LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette, and first-round offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.
Football is again on the radar again on the Sunshine State’s gulf coast, as evidenced by six NFL.com writers predicting that the Brady-led Bucs would reach Super Bowl LV, including one (Rhett Lewis) who thinks they can win it, which would make TB12 the second QB in NFL history to win a championship with two different franchises (Peyton Manning is the other).
Perhaps the Bucs won’t even make the playoffs during this unpredictable season that begins next week, but along with the Lightning and Rays, the Buccaneers of Tampa Bay — coincidentally the host city of the upcoming Super Bowl — have made the region a sports mecca again, and who would have guessed that just six months ago?
