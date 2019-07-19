Welcome to our annual rankings of the “saddest,” and next week, the “happiest” sports cities in North America.
Last year, two teams that had historically been listed in my “saddest” category, Philadelphia and Washington, became long-suffering no more because the Eagles and Capitals finally ended their championship droughts in the NFL and NHL, respectively. This past spring, St. Louis (NHL) and Toronto (NBA) also moved out of the doldrums with their unexpected championships.
But there are still a lot of cities that are clamoring for a sports crown of any kind, and many on this year’s list have been waiting a long time.
To be included on these lists, the city must have at least three pro sports teams (and we’re not counting MLS), so that wipes from our books such prominent locales as Cincinnati, Seattle, and Buffalo.
We’ll count down from somewhat sad to the most sad pro sports cities this week, and tackle pro sports’ happiest cities next week, with the number of resident pro teams indicated for each.
10. Milwaukee-Green Bay (three teams)
Admittedly, the two cities are 117 miles apart, but because it works out for my purposes, I’m going to include the pair as one entity.
Green Bay calls itself “Titletown,” for its longtime football prowess, but are you aware the Packers have won only four Super Bowls (plus six NFL championships prior to the Super Bowl being created)? They won the first two Super Bowls, and have won only two of the next 51, despite having uber-franchise QBs in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. After their Super Bowl II win, they amazingly missed the playoffs in 25 of the next 27 seasons. Lately, they always seem like they’re in the mix, but they have missed the postseason for the past two years. Meanwhile, the Brewers have been Milwaukee’s finest MLB team since 1970, but have yet to win a World Series, and lost in their only appearance in the Fall Classic, in 1983. In 50 years, the team has made the playoffs all of four times, including last season’s trip to the NLCS. A team on the upswing, for sure, but devoid of any kind of championship pedigree. Finally, the NBA Bucks also started play in 1970, but they at least have one title, but that was way back in 1971, when they had a rookie named Lew Alcindor, who later became Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Bucks are finally meaningful again, with the blossoming of center Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to this year’s West Conference Finals, but since 1991, the franchise has missed the playoffs 16 times in 28 seasons.
9. Miami (4)
Thank goodness this title-starved city has the Heat, who have three NBA titles since 2005, even though they’ve been largely irrelevant the last five post-LeBron seasons. Meanwhile, the Dolphins can revel in their NFL glory years, although you’d have to go back to 1973 to track down their last championship. Since 2001, the Fins have made the playoffs twice. You heard that right: twice. The Marlins, despite their buy-it-now World Series titles in 1997 and 2003, are currently a joke, and other than those two WS appearances, have not made the playoffs since 1993. And the NHL Panthers? In 25 seasons, five postseason appearances, four of which were first-round exits, and one Cup Final appearance (a loss to the Avalanche in 1996).
8. Cleveland (3)
The city of Cleveland can at least still recall its last championship — the Cavaliers’ NBA crown three years ago — but otherwise this city is downright cursed. The Browns have never even been to a Super Bowl, much less won one. Prior to their 7-8-1 season last year, in the two seasons leading up to that, they were a combined 1-31. Hope springs eternal for the Brownies in the coming years — allegedly. The Indians were in the World Series just three seasons ago, losing an epic Game 7 to the Cubs, but otherwise the Tribe have zero championships since 1948, and just two other appearances in the Fall Classic since (even with loaded teams in 1995 and 1997). So from what I can deduce, you have a proud sports city that has one pro sports championship of any kind in 55 years. Yikes.
7. Tampa Bay (3)
The Lightning are good, but they only have one Cup (2004), and in 15 of their 26 seasons, they have missed the playoffs. They have been prime Cup contenders the past two seasons, but they lost in pretty ignominious fashion — a first-round sweep to wild-card Columbus — this past spring as the Presidents’ Trophy winner. The 43-year-old Buccaneers won in their only Super Bowl appearance (2002), but have only two postseason berths since, both resulting in first-round exits. They last made the playoffs in 2007. Meanwhile, the MLB Devil Rays and Rays have never won a championship in their 21-year history.
6. Detroit (4)
Hard to overlook the Red Wings’ four Cups between 1997 and 2008, but they haven’t been relevant since 2009 and have missed the postseason the last three seasons (and made first-round exits in four of the five seasons prior to that). The Pistons last won the NBA championship in 2004 after winning back-to-back titles in the late eighties, but they have been a playoff DNP eight of the past 10 seasons. The Tigers’ last World Series championship came in 1984. They’ve only made the postseason six times since, and have been sub-.500 the past three years. Heading into the weekend, the Tigers are a ridiculous 29-64. Meanwhile, the Lions have never even reached a Super Bowl in the big game’s 53-game history, and they haven’t won a playoff game since 1991.
5. Dallas (4)
Surprising to see Big D on this list, isn’t it? But there’s a bit of a drought going on sports-wise here, as the area has one NBA title (the Mavs in 2011), one Stanley Cup (the Stars in ’99, but only three playoff berths in the last 11 seasons), and no World Series crowns for the Rangers in their 47-year history. But this football-crazy region is devoted to their Cowboys, and that team — despite three Super Bowls in four years in the early nineties — has only seven playoff appearances since 1999 and three postseason wins since 1996. That amounts to 11 absences from the playoffs this millennium, which is mind-boggling for such a legendary franchise.
4. New York (8)
Another surprise, right? I mean, the great NY/NJ metro area has no fewere than eight teams competing each year, and the last championship team among them were the “NY Football Giants,” who won in 2011 (on the heels of their 2007 stunner over the 18-0 Patriots). Other than that, the last crown worn by a NYC-area team were the 2009 Yankees’ in their only World Series appearance since winning four between 1996 and 2000. The Mets haven’t won a championship since 1986, the Devils’ most recent Cup was 16 years ago, and the Rangers have one chalice (1994) since 1940(!). In basketball, the Brooklyn (née NJ) Nets have never captured an NBA title, and the Knicks haven’t won one since way back in 1973. Finally, there are the woebegone Jets. Hard to believe this can even be true, but the Jets won Super Bowl III behind Joe Namath — and haven’t been back to the big game since. A real long string of futility here, including no playoffs the last eight seasons.
3. Phoenix (4)
The Phoenix/Glendale area has had the Cardinals since 1988, but the NFL team has only made five postseason trips, including a Super Bowl loss to the Steelers in 2008. The putrid NHL Coyotes have missed the playoffs each of the past seven seasons, and have only three postseason appearances since 2003. The Suns celebrate 51 NBA seasons this fall, yet are still waiting for their first title. They have missed the playoffs 10 of the past 11 seasons, and were one of the league’s worst teams this past year, at 19-63. The Diamondbacks won the 2001 World Series, but have just four playoff berths since.
2. Atlanta (3)
This pretty much says it all: Atlanta has had two NHL franchises, and lost both (the Flames and the Thrashers) because of poor attendance. The Falcons have no championships in 54 seasons (along with a pair of Super Bowl losses); the NBA Hawks have zero NBA Finals trips in their 50-year history; and the Braves, despite a pitching rotation of Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz in the nineties, captured just one World Series title (1995) in their half-century in Atlanta. They have not won a playoff series since 2001.
The only reason that Atlanta is not in the top spot is because its second-year MLS team, Atlanta United, won the MLS Cup last year, but I really shouldn’t be factoring this in.
1. Minneapolis-St. Paul (4)
. . . And our brand-new No. 1! The Twins won World Series crowns in 1987 and 1991, but have only made the postseason seven times since then, and they lost every time — including five first-round losses to the Yankees, by a cumulative 13 games to two. The 19-year-old Wild have advanced past the first round of the NHL playoffs only once, the North Stars before them never won a Cup in 26 seasons, and the NBA Timberwolves have missed the postseason for 14 of the past 15 seasons. Finally, the Vikings provide the bulk of the heartbreak for the Twin Cities area, as the franchise lost all four of the Super Bowls in which it appeared, and it hasn’t been back since 1976 despite numerous near-misses in playoff games in which the team was favored and seemingly had the games in hand. Too much heartbreak to mention.
Some solace for the region: between Minnesota and Minn.-Duluth, the two collegiate programs have accumulated eight NCAA men’s hockey crowns and 11 women’s titles.
So they’ve got that going for them. Which is nice. Sort of.
