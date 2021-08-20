Welcome to our annual rankings of the “happiest” sports cities in North America, on the heels of last week’s listing of the “saddest” sports metropolises.
To be included on this list, the city must have at least three pro teams (and we’re not counting MLS), so that wipes from our rankings such prominent locales as Kansas City, Seattle, St. Louis and Buffalo.
We’ll count the cities down from those that are pretty happy to the cities that are borderline ecstatic. The number of resident pro teams in that particular city are indicated in parentheses.
6. San Francisco-San Jose-Oakland (5)
It’s actually been a few years since a Bay Area team won a championship. That would be the Golden State Warriors, who won their most recent NBA title three years ago, but that was on the heels of two other championships in 2015 and 2017. They’ve been down in recent years because of Kevin Durant’s departure to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson’s Achilles tendon and ACL injuries, but the Warriors should be back to full strength this season in what is likely to be an ultra-competitive Western Conference. Meanwhile, SF Giants fans not only have to be tremendously surprised and excited about their first-place team in the NL West (its 78-43 record is the best in baseball after being sub-.500 last season), but likely also still fondly recall the Giants’ three World Series titles earlier last decade. The 49ers have missed the NFL playoffs six of the past seven seasons, but the one year they did reach the postseason, they went all the way to the Super Bowl, and things are looking up for this year’s team as well, although they play in football’s toughest division. Down south, the San Jose Sharks have missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons, but two years ago they were in the conference finals, and five years ago they were playing for the Cup, losing to eventual champion Pittsburgh. Across the bay, Oakland’s lone remaining pro team still plays in the majors’ worst facility, but the A’s are certainly in the playoff mix, as they always seem to be, and are in contention for not only the AL West crown, but unquestionably for a wild-card slot.
5. Milwaukee-Green Bay (3 teams)
Just last year, this pair of cities separated by 112 miles in Wisconsin were on the “saddest” list, but one NBA championship and an NFL conference final berth later and here they are on the better list of the two. The biggest factor for the region’s about-face is certainly the title secured by the Milwaukee Bucks in June, the franchise’s first since the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar-led Bucks hoisted the NBA championship trophy 50 years ago. Sure, it helped that the Lakers were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs because of injuries, and the powerful but undermanned Nuggets and Clippers followed suit in subsequent rounds, allowing for the second-seeded Phoenix Suns to glide to the NBA Finals, but Milwaukee won the title fair and square. The NFL Packers have reached the conference finals each of the past two seasons, losing to the 49ers and Bucs, respectively, but they should be an NFC contender again this season, assuming league MVP Aaron Rodgers decides to play without a chip on his shoulder. Finally, the Milwaukee Brewers are still waiting for their first World Series championship in franchise history, but they’ve reached the postseason each of the past three seasons (including playing for the NL pennant just three years ago), and currently hold a commanding lead in the NL Central and will likely coast to a division crown.
4. Washington-Baltimore (4)
Sitting 41 miles apart, these two cities really don’t care for each other fan- or team-wise, but together they have some things to be happy about in recent years. The NHL Washington Capitals haven’t missed the postseason since 2014, and after many, many years of playoff misery, the Caps finally won Lord Stanley’s Cup in 2018. A year-and-a-half later, the Washington Nationals won the city’s first World Series title since 1924, although they’ve gone into the tank since, and this season saw the team sell off numerous key pieces at the trade deadline as it suffers through a 52-68 season. The NBA Wizards have alternated in recent years between being halfway decent and pretty awful, but at least they reached the NBA’s play-in games this season after a 34-38 regular-season mark, and have qualified for the postseason in five of their past eight years. The Baltimore Ravens have been consistently good in recent years, having made the postseason the last three seasons along with a couple of AFC North titles, but that’s about all that’s going well in Charm City, though, as the Orioles as of this writing had lost 15 straight games and are headed for another last-place finish in the AL East, as well as their fifth straight season of missing the playoffs.
3. Boston (4)
The perennial leader on this rankings list in recent years, the Boston area finally has to take its lumps a little bit. It’s not that the area has sunk to new depths success-wise, but there are just a couple of other cities that have improved by leaps and bounds in the championship-hardware business. Anyway, no one is going to feel too sorry for Boston-area fans, as the region still has 12 pro-sports crowns since 2000, including six in the past decade. Most cities would kill for that kind of championship mettle spread over all four major sports. The New England Patriots still have the area’s most recent championship, in Feb. 2019, which was just months after the Duck-boat parade for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox in the fall of 2018. The NHL Bruins played for the Stanley Cup just three springs ago, but have been relegated to second-round exits in recent years, although the franchise’s Cup triumph in 2011 still holds a special place in Bruins’ fans hearts. Meanwhile, the Celtics were on a nice little run there, reaching the conference finals three times in a four-year period, but never finished the job, and still have only one championship banner in the TD Garden rafters since 1986. Worth noting: the Boston-area championship “drought” could be nearing a swift end, as the New England Revolution are the best team in Major League Soccer right now.
2. Los Angeles (8)
Boston fans loved seeing the LA teams suffer over the years, but the City of Angels has regained the upper hand over the course of the past year or so — and the seismic shift occurred over the course of a 16-day period last October. First it was the almost-worst-to-first Lakers winning the pandemic-delayed NBA title in the Orlando bubble on Oct. 11, and then the LA Dodgers captured their first World Series title since 1989 on Oct. 27. So until the Lakers were eliminated in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs this past spring, LA held two of the four main pro sports crowns simultaneously, and also had an NFL team, the Rams, that had played in the Super Bowl as recently as Feb. 2019. Those three elite teams kind of cancel out the mediocrity of the other five teams in the area — the NBA Clippers, the NHL Kings and Ducks, the NFL Chargers, and MLB’s Angels — but the Kings can still boast a pair of Stanley Cup championships in the 2010s.
1. Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg (3)
Really? Really. A region that was No. 7 on the “saddest” list just last year now sits atop the “happiest” list. How did they do it? Well, the area’s teams won three championships in a span of just 282 days, which is the shortest time for a city to win three crowns since 1936. And you knew Tom Brady would somehow be involved, right? First it was the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning that won the franchise’s second Cup in the Edmonton playoff bubble in Sept. 2020, then TB12 and Co. won the Super Bowl just four months later on their home field, followed by the Lightning repeating as Cup champions with a five-game victory over the Canadiens in early July. Throw in the fact that the St. Petersburg-based MLB team, the Rays, also played for a championship in 2020, losing to the Dodgers in the World Series, and that they’re currently leading the AL East by five games with a sterling 75-47 record, and you’ve definitely got a city of champions on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
