Welcome to our annual rankings of the “saddest” sports cities in North America.
Obviously, there are still a lot of cities that are clamoring for a sports crown of any kind, and many on this year’s list have been waiting a long time. That being said, three cities from last year’s list — Milwaukee-Green Bay (ranked 9th), Tampa Bay (7), and Phoenix (5) — had good things happen since last year, so they are no longer found here, and have been replaced by three other down-on-their-luck metropolises.
To be included on this list, the city must have at least three pro teams (and we’re not counting MLS), so that wipes from our rankings such prominent locales as Cincinnati, Kansas City, Seattle, St. Louis and Buffalo.
The number of resident pro teams in that particular city are indicated in parentheses.
10. Pittsburgh (3)
It may be a bit of a stretch to put the Steel City on this list, given that the city celebrated back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017, but the best days of the Penguins may be behind them, given that they have suffered three straight first-round playoff exits. This season’s ouster had to be particularly frustrating for the local fandom, given that the Pens won their division and then were eliminated by the fourth seed, the Islanders, a year after Pittsburgh, as the fifth seed, was surprisingly upset by the 12th seed, the Canadiens, in the qualifying round of the NHL’s pandemic-bubble playoffs. But there is further frustration in this proud sports city; the Pirates, two-time World Series champions in the 1970s, have reached the playoffs just three times since slugger Barry Bonds fled to San Francisco in 1994, along with just four winning seasons. They sit in their usual last-place perch in the NL Central this season, with a 41-74 record. But Pittsburghers are most vexed by their football team, which is the proud holder of an NFL-best six Super Bowl trophies, four of which came in the 1970s. Since their 1979 victory, the Steelers have been to the Big Game just three times, although they brought home the hardware in 2005 and 2008. But in this football-crazy city, the last dozen seasons have been tough, because the team missed the playoffs five times, were victims of first-round ousters three other times, and last season suffered the ultimate indignity: losing in the opening round at home to the Cleveland Browns, of all teams, two seasons after doing the same thing at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Worse, most prognosticators have the Steelers no better than third in the AFC North for this upcoming season.
9. Charlotte-Raleigh, NC (3)
The two North Carolina cities are admittedly 168 miles apart, but together they are the homes of the three pro sports franchises in the Tar Heel State. The NHL Hurricanes were originally the Hartford Whalers, but relocated south in time for the 1997 season to begin. Since then, the Canes do have a Stanley Cup title, in 2006, but otherwise have in their 23 seasons in Raleigh made the postseason just eight times. Carolina did reach the Eastern Conference Final three seasons ago, but were vanquished by the Bruins in four quick games. Meanwhile, the NBA franchise, the Hornets (which was also called the Bobcats for 10 seasons) have no NBA titles in their 30 years of existence, and have only made the playoffs four times since 2002, suffering first-round exits each time. Finally, the NFL Panthers joined the league in 1995, and surprisingly reached the NFC title game in just their second season, where they lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Green Bay. But Carolina has reached the Big Game just two other times, falling to the Patriots (2003) and the Broncos (2015). In all, the franchise has made the NFL postseason just eight times in its 26 seasons of existence.
8. Miami (four teams)
Thank goodness this title-starved city has the Heat, who have three NBA titles since 2005, along with an appearance in the NBA Finals last season, where they fell to the LA Lakers. Meanwhile, the Dolphins can revel in their NFL glory years, but pretty much everyone who is under the age of 55 in the Sunshine State cannot remember the last Dolphins Super Bowl championship, because you’d have to go back to 1973 to track down the last time Don Shula & Co. held aloft the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Since 2001, the Fins have made the playoffs twice. You heard that right: twice. The Marlins, despite their buy-it-now World Series titles in 1997 and 2003, are in their customary spot in the cellar of the NL East, which is a disappointment considering the team actually made the postseason last season in the pandemic-shortened season under NL Manager of the Year Don Mattingly. Before that, though, other than those two aforementioned Fall Classic appearances, Miami had not made the playoffs since 1993. And the NHL Panthers? Well, they actually had a pretty good season in 2020-’21, going 37-14-5 and finishing second in their division, but they had the misfortune in the opening round of the playoffs of drawing in-state rival Tampa Bay, who on its way to a second straight Stanley Cup dispatched the Panthers in six games. Otherwise, in 26 seasons, Florida’s NHL franchise has just six postseason appearances, five of which were first-round exits, and one Cup Final appearance (a loss to the Avalanche in 1996).
7. Cleveland (3)
The city of Cleveland can at least still recall its last championship — the Cavaliers’ momentous NBA crown five years ago — but otherwise this city is downright cursed. The Browns have never even been to a Super Bowl, much less won one. Prior to its combined 24-23-1 record over the past three years, in the two seasons leading up to that Cleveland was a combined 1-31. The Indians were in the World Series just five seasons ago, losing an epic Game 7 to the Cubs after blowing a 3-1 series lead, but otherwise the Tribe/soon-to-be-Guardians have zero championships since 1948, and just two other appearances in the Fall Classic since (even with exceptional teams in 1995 and 1997). So from what I can deduce, you have a proud sports city that has one pro sports championship of any kind in 57 years. Yikes. (For comparison, Boston has 23 over that same period.)
6. Denver (4)
Similar to Cleveland, the residents of the Mile High City can remember fondly the area’s most recent championship, which was the Broncos’ takedown of the Carolina Panthers in 2016. Since Peyton Manning retired after that Super Bowl, the team has searched for a QB – and a playoff berth – ever since, and has failed miserably, going a combined 32-48 in those five seasons. The NHL Avalanche were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this season, and they were, winning the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s best regular-season record, but Colorado was stunned by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the playoffs, dropping four straight games after winning the opening pair. The Avalanche have two Cups in their 25 seasons in Denver, but none since Ray Bourque hoisted the chalice 20 years ago, and have missed the postseason eight times since 2005. The NBA Nuggets have boasted good teams the last three seasons (including winning a pair of division titles), with all advancing to at least the conference semifinals, but the fact is that the franchise has been in the league for 44 seasons and never won an NBA title – nor has it even reached the Finals. Finally, baseball’s Rockies have played ball in Denver since becoming an expansion team in 1993, but of their measly five postseason appearances, they went out in the first round in three of them, and their only hope of a World Series title came in 2007, when they were dispatched in four quick games by the Mike Lowell-led Red Sox in the Fall Classic.
5. Dallas (4)
Always surprising to see Big D on this list, isn’t it, but the Dallas-Ft. Worth area is very deserving of its placement, unfortunately. There’s quite a drought going on sports-wise here, as Dallas has one NBA title (the Mavs in 2011), one Stanley Cup (the Stars in ’99, but only four playoff berths in the last 13 seasons, which include a loss to the Lightning in last year’s Cup Final), and no World Series crowns for the Rangers in their 49-year history. But this football-crazy region is devoted to their Cowboys, and that team — despite three Super Bowls in four years in the early nineties — has only seven playoff appearances since 1999 and three postseason wins since 1996. That amounts to 13 absences from the playoffs this millennium, which is mind-boggling for such a legendary franchise.
4. Atlanta (3)
This pretty much says it all: Atlanta has had two NHL franchises, and lost both (the Flames and the Thrashers) because of poor attendance. The Falcons have no championships in 56 seasons (along with a pair of Super Bowl losses, including the 28-3 debacle to the Patriots in 2017). The Braves, despite a pitching rotation of Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz in the nineties, have captured just one World Series title (1995) in their half-century-plus in Atlanta, and prior to last season had not won a playoff series since 2001. The only real positive for this city is the NBA Hawks, who surprisingly advanced all the way to the NBA conference finals this past season before bowing to eventual champion Milwaukee. Still, the Hawks still have zero NBA Finals trips in their 52-year history, and the franchise’s only league title was when it was based in St. Louis, in 1958.
3. New York (9)
Another eye-opener, right? I mean, the great NY/NJ metro area has no fewer than nine teams competing each year, and yet the last championship team among them was the “NY Football Giants,” who won in 2011 (on the heels of their 2007 stunner over the 18-0 Patriots). Other than that, the last crown worn by a NYC-area team was the 2009 Yankees’ in their only World Series appearance since winning four between 1996 and 2000. The Mets haven’t won a championship since 1986, the Devils’ most recent Cup was 18 years ago, the Islanders until their 2020 Cup Final berth hadn’t had a real sniff of Lord Stanley’s hardware since 1984, and the Rangers have one chalice (1994) since 1940(!). In basketball, the rapidly improving Brooklyn (née NJ) Nets have never captured an NBA title in their 44 seasons, and the Knicks haven’t won one since way back in 1973 and only have two championships in their illustrious 75-year history. Finally, there are the woebegone Jets. Hard to believe this can even be true, but the Jets won Super Bowl III behind Joe Namath — and haven’t been back to the Big Game since. A real long string of futility here, including no playoffs the last decade.
2. Minneapolis-St. Paul (4)
My 2019 winner of No. 1 saddest city accolades fell to No. 3 last year, but they climb another rung this year, because no real positivity has occurred on the Twin Cities’ sports landscape, and in some cases, things got worse, if that were possible. The Twins won World Series crowns in 1987 and 1991, but have only made the postseason eight times since then, and they lost practically immediately each time — including six first-round losses to the Yankees, by a cumulative 16 games to two (ouch!), and 15 straight postseason losses altogether (double ouch!). Worse, the Twins were a 101-win division-winning team just two seasons ago, but this season are just 50-65. The 21-year-old Wild saw significant improvement this season (35-16-5 record), but have advanced past the first round of the NHL playoffs only three times in team history; the North Stars franchise before them never won a Cup in 26 seasons; and the woebegone NBA Timberwolves have missed the postseason for 16 of the past 17 seasons. Finally, the Vikings provide the bulk of the heartbreak for the Twin Cities area, as the franchise lost all four of the Super Bowls in which it appeared in the 1970s, and it hasn’t been back in 44 seasons despite numerous near-misses in playoff games in which the team was favored and seemingly had the games in hand. It has also missed the postseason seven of the past 11 seasons.
1. Detroit (4)
Motown seems to have shifted gears in recent years, and not in a good way. Three of the city’s four teams were last in their divisions last season, and the other, the Red Wings, were seventh in their eight-team division after finishing in last place a season earlier. Hard to overlook Detroit’s four Stanley Cups between 1997 and 2008, but this franchise hasn’t been relevant since 2009 and has missed the postseason the last five seasons (and made first-round exits in four of the five seasons prior to that). The Pistons last won the NBA championship in 2004 after winning back-to-back titles in the late eighties, but they have been a playoff DNP 12 of the past 14 seasons (although the team’s 20-52 record this season allowed it to claim the top pick in the NBA Draft, so things could be looking up). The Tigers’ last World Series championship came in 1984, and they’ve only made the postseason six times since, and have been sub-.500 the past four years; in 2019, they were the majors’ worst team with a woeful 47-114 record. Meanwhile, the Lions have never even reached a Super Bowl in the Big Game’s 55-game history, and they haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. That’s 31 seasons, folks.
Next week: Ranking the nation’s happiest cities.
